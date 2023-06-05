2023 Diamondbacks Charts

I’ve put together a series of tables and charts to visualize how the Diamondbacks’ season has been going. Currently these consist of visualizations of standings and projections over time, tables of the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation and reliever pitches thrown, a chart of starter game scores, and a table of the series the Diamondbacks have played.

You can access a view-only copy of all of these charts and tables here, or see the published version here. I’ve also embedded all of them in the rest of this post, along with a few short explanations and direct links.

Standings and Projections

Standings offer just one snapshot in time, but they don’t show how a team has performed over a period of time. But there’s a fundamental challenge to plotting them: Wins and losses provide two dimensions. Fangraphs offers a “wins to date” view, but this conflates off days and losses.

My solution is to plot the difference, Wins - Losses, i.e. the number of games each team is above (or projected to be above) .500. That way, each uptick is a win and each downtick is a loss. Note that differences here will be double the usual number of “games back”. For the projections, if you want to turn this into the expected end of season wins, divide any number you see here by 2 and add 81.

NL West

Published Chart | View in Spreadsheet

NL Wildcard

Published Chart | View in Spreadsheet

NL

Published Chart | View in Spreadsheet

MLB

Published Chart | View in Spreadsheet

Diamondbacks-Specific Charts

In this section, we show some information about the Diamondbacks in particular, mostly on the pitching side.

Starters

In these charts, we show how each game each of the starters have pitched has gone. You can see the final score, the date, the opponent, and the pitcher’s game score. The box is shaded green or red depending on if the team won or lost, with the shade of green or red depending on how well the pitcher pitched in terms of the game score (darker green is better, darker red is worse).

Note that the most recent game’s game score might be delayed a few hours; I get those from Baseball-Reference, which updates less frequently than Fangraphs, where I get the projected rotation.

Rotation

Published Table | View in Spreadsheet

Starter Game Scores

This chart just shows the game scores over time, color-coded by pitcher, and with a different symbol depending on if the team won or lost.

Published Chart | View in Spreadsheet

Reliever Pitches Thrown

This table shows, with a bit of shading, how many pitches each relief pitcher threw each day. As with the starters, the first chart shows all Diamondbacks pitchers, and the second shows only the current bullpen.

Published Table | View in Spreadsheet

Series

This table shows the season at a glance, focusing on the series when Diamondbacks have performed above or below their Fangraphs projections.

Published Table | View in Spreadsheet

If you have any more ideas for charts or tables you’d like to see and can’t find anywhere else on the internet, and ideally can point me to the data source you’d use, let me know and I can add them!