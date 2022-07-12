Minor League Recap 7/9+7/10: Carroll Homers in AAA Debut

Saturday July 9th

AAA Reno Aces 8, Tacoma Rainiers 6

Ryne Nelson got the start going 5.2 innings and allowing 6 runs (5ER) on six hit and three walks, with three strikeouts. Nelson was much better than his final line suggests. Nelson wasn’t scored upon until the third inning, when he allowed one run and he followed that up with a scoreless fourth inning. The Rainiers scored three runs off Nelson in the fifth inning forcing Nelson out of the game with the bases loaded and two outs. Luis Frias took over for Nelson and allowed two of those inherited runner to score before getting the final out of the sixth, thanks to two bases loaded walks. Throughtout all these plays, former Dback Drew Ellis was at the center of the action, knocking in a run with a a sac fly, another by reaching on an error, and yet again when he took the second of the two bases loaded walks issued by Frias.

Frias settled down the next inning, pitching a scoreless seventh. J.B. Bukauskas struck out a pair of batters in a scoreless eighth inning, and Kevin Ginkel struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

The Aces didn't score a run until the bottom of the fifth inning, when they were down 4-0 after the Rainiers plates three more runs in the top of the fifth. The Aces would respond however by scoring six runs in the bottom of the inning, with an RBI single by Yonny Hernandez, RBI doubles by Juan Graterol and Wilmer Difo, and a two run HR by Stone Garrett, his 21st of the year. The Rainiers tied the game up at 6-6 in the top of the sixth inning, but the Aces managed to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull ahead 8-6. The two runs scored largely thanks to the the Rainiers own ineptitude. After Wilmer Difo hit a one out double, Jake McCarthy walked, Stone Garrett reached thanks to Catcher's interference. Seth Beer did single to score the first run of the inning, but the second would score thanks to Jake Hager drawing yet another bases loaded walk, the third issued in the game by a Rainiers pitcher.

AAA Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Wichita Wind Surge 3 F/10

Deyni Olivero tossed a gem, pitching seven innings, with a pair of runs allowed on six hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Olivero didn't allow a run until the fourth inning; the other run scored via solo HR in the fifth. Olivero should definitely thank catcher Juan Centeno and right fielder Eduardo Diaz, as Centeno gunned down a runner in the first inning, and Eduardo Diaz later threw out at runner at home in the fourth inning. Down 1-0 after the fourth, Amarillo tied the game back up at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. Nick Dalesandro singled and advanced to second thanks to a fielding error on the play. Dalesandro then stole third, and scored on a Drew Stankiewicz sac fly. Wichita pulled ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, but Amarillo tied it back up with a Juan Centeno solo HR in the tip of the seventh.

Jake Rice would pitch a scoreless eighth inning, and Ty Tice a scoreless ninth, sending the fame to extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Tim Tawa was the Manfred Man on second. Nick Dalesandro reached on a one out walk, which was followed by a Drew Stankiewicz single, scoring Tawa and advancing Dalesandro to third. Jorge Barrosa then grounded out, advancing Stankiewicz to second. Tristin English then singled, scoring Dalesandro. Leandro Cedeno walked to load the bases, and Eduardo Diaz singled scoring Stankiewicz and English, and giving Amarillo a 6-2 lead.

Ty Tice would go out and pitch the tenth. Tice quickly got the first two outs, but walked the third batter he faced, then allowed a single, scoring the Manfred Man. Thankfully Tice struck out the next batter for the third out, ending the game.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 2, Eugene Emeralds 14

John Carver went five innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and walk, with six strikeouts. The Hops bullpen was pretty awful, with Dillon Larsen allowing two runs in his inning of work, Bobby Ay allowed four runs and failed to record an out. Jose Santamaria allowed two runs in his two innings of relief, and Hugh Fisher allowed two more (one unearned) in his inning.

Both runs scored via Aj Vukovich's two run HR in the bottom of the first inning. Vukovich had argueable the best day at the plate, going 2-4 with a double in addition to the aforementioned homerun. Neyfi Castillo was 2-4 well, but with a pair of doubles. Jordan Lawler was 0-4 with a strikeout, and had rough game defensively with a pair of throwing errors.

A Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 10

Yaifer Perdomo had a rough outing, going 1.2 innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits, two wild pitches, and three walks, with a two run HR allowed. Miguel Gil pitched two innings, and didn't fair that much better, allowing three runs on five hits, two wild pitches, two walks, while striking out four. Carlos Meza pitched an inning and allowed a run off of two hit by pitches and two flyouts. Alfred Morrillo inherited a runner from Meza, and did allow that runner to score. Morillo pitched 2.1 scoreless with three hits and a walk allowed, with four strikeouts. Zach Barnes struck out five in his two scoreless inning, with just two walks and two wild pitches allowed.

Catcher Sergio Gutierrez had a very rough game behind the dish, with Lake Elsinore successfully stealing nine bases in nine attempts, including three of the Gil/Gutierrez battery combination, and four off the Morillo/Gutierrez combination.

Wilded Patino had an interesting game to say the least. Patino singled in the first, advancing a runner to third, who later scored on a Deyvison de Los Santos single. Patino was hit by a pitch in the third, advancing Juan Corniel to second base. Junior Franco then singled, scoring Corniel, and advancing Patino to second base. Deyvison de Los Santos the hit into a double play, with Patino safe at third, setting Patino up to then steal home for his 47th stolen base on the year. Patino singled again in the bottom of the fifth, but was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double, and then was ejected by the umpire for i am assuming arguing the call.

The Rawhide plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to three singles, a walk, and a fielding error, and added another run by the seventh thanks to a hit by pitch and a pair of singles. Visalia had just one extra base hit, a double by Deivi Estrada in the second inning, went to waste.

Sunday July 10th

AAA Reno Aces 3 Tacoma Rainiers 2

Corbin Carrol made his AAA debut, and although he was just 1-5, Carroll hit a two run homer that tied the game up at 2-2, also threw out a runner at home. Tommy Henry tossed a gem, going 7 innings and allowing two runs on a seven hits and walk, with ten strikeouts. Justin Lewis pitched a scoreless seventh, Taylor Widener pitched a scoreless eighth, and Paul Fry pitched a scoreless ninth, keeping by score at 2-2 and sending it to extra innings. Miguel Aguilar pitched a scoreless tenth, and a scoreless eleventh inning. With Wilmer Difo as the Manfred Man at second, Grayson Grenier hit a single to lead off the bottom of the eleventh, scoring Difo and ending the game.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 4 Wichita Wind Surge 3

Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, with five strikeouts. Pfaadt allowed a solo homer to the first batter of the game, and then allowed another run in the top of the second inning, but settled down and posted three scoreless innings after that. Slade Cecconi pitched three innings of relief, with a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, but allowed a run in the eighth thanks to a solo homer. its impressively Cecconi allowed just the one run, considering he walked four and gave up a pair of hits. Yorvin Pantoja pitched a scoreless ninth.

Down 2-0 in the top of the third, Andy Yerzy and Drew Stankiewicz led off with back-to-back singles. Jorge Barrosa sacrifice bunted to move the runners to second and third. After the second out of the inning, leandro cedeno singled, scoring Yerzy make the score 2-1 but Stankiewicz was thrown out at home to end the inning. In the top of the fifth, Andy Yerzy led off with another hit, this time a solo homer that tied the game at 2-2. The Aces would be down 3-2 in the top of the ninth, but Andy Yerzy was hit by a pitch and pinch ran for by Jose Curpa. Drew Stankiewicz would strikeout though, and Jorge Barrosa lined out to bring Amarillo down to their final out. A wild pitch allowed Curpa to advance to second, and Tristin English would draw a walk to put runners on first and second for Leandro Cedeno. Cedeno worked the count to 3-2, then laced a double into center, scoring the tying run and the go ahead run.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 9 Eugene Emeralds 4

Jameson Hill pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk, with eight strikeouts. Two out of the three runs allowed came via the HR Hill allowed in the top of the third. Andrew Saalfrank allowed just one hit in the eighth, which unfortunately was a solo HR as well. Christian Montes De Oca walked one and struck out three in the ninth.

The Hops came from behind to win this one. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Aj Vukovich led off with a double, and Caleb Roberta walked. With Neyfey Castillo batting, Vukovich and Robers would successfully execute a double steal, with Castillo striking out. Vukovich would then score from third on a Danny oirente sac fly. The Hops added another run in the fifth, with Fox Semiones walking and then scoring all the way from first on a Cam Coursey single. Vukovich would single again to put runners on the corners. Vukovich wluld successfully steal second, but Coursey would be thrown out at the plate trying to steal home, ending the inning. The Hops scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Hops added four more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jordan Lawler, who not only had been hitless throughout the game, but has also been hitless since collecting his first for the Hops on July 4th, and with only one walk since then, finally broke the streak with a two out RBI triple, scoring Fox Semiones.

A Visalia Rawhide 5 Lake Elsinore Storm 8

Liam Norris went 4.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits, a wild pitch, and three walks with seven strikeouts. Norris had put up four scoreless innings, before giving up a one out solo homerun. Norris was relieved by Luis Tejada, who'd get line out for the second out, then allow a single before getting a strikeout to end the top of the fifth. Tejada would have a very rough sixth, allowing six runs (only two were earned) off four singles, a double, a fielding error by Deyvison de Los Santos, and a balk. Alex Valdez would take over for Tejada with the score now 6-0. Valdez would promptly uncork a wild pitch allowing the inherited runner to advance to second, then give up a homerun, making the score 8-0. Catcher JJ D'orazio would then get ejected, with Oscar Santos taking over at catcher. Valdez then struck out the next batter to end the top of the sixth.

The bottom of the sixth was scorless for the Rawhide, but its worth mentioning that after Wilderd Patino flew out, Patino was ejected for the second game in a row, alont with Rawhide manager Jorge Cortes. I currently have no idea why D'orazio was ejected in the top of the inning, nor do I know why Patino or Cortes were ejected in the bottom of the inning. If anyone knows the circumstances of any of these ejections, please leave a comment!

Valdez would pitch a scoreless seventh inning, followed by a scoreless eighth inning by Eric Mendez. The Rawhide scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth thanks to two two-run homers, one by Sheng-Ping Chen, the other by Deyvison de Los Santos .

Eric Mendez would get the first two out of the ninth, but not before a single, a stolen base, and a wild pitch put a runner on third. Juan Zabala would relieve Medez and strikeout out the final batter to send it to the bottom of the ninth.

The Rawhide would manage to score a run after Alvin Guzman led off with a walk, stole second and third, scoring thanks to fielding error, giving us the final score.