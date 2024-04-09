Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #12: 4/9 @ Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROCKIES Corbin Carroll - CF Charlie Blackmon - DH Gabriel Moreno - C Ezequiel Tovar - SS Joc Pederson - DH Ryan McMahon - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Elias Diaz - C Eugenio Suarez - 3B Kris Bryant - 1B Jace Peterson - 2B Nolan Jones - LF Randal Grichuk - RF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Jake McCarthy - LF Jake Cave - RF Blaze Alexander - SS Brenton Doyle - CF Merrill Kelly - RHP Cal Quantrill - RHP

As MrRbi17 noted in Snake Bytes, a bit of a shake-up in the line-up tonight, with Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriell both getting a day off. Those are two of the four men to have appeared in every game this year, though we’ll see what the late innings bring before pronouncing those streaks broken. The other two are Christian Walker and Eugenio Suarez: both of them have not just appeared in every game, they have played every inning in the field. We also see Gabriel Moreno moving up to second spot, despite hitting just .161. He does have more walks (6) than strikeouts (3). Though interestingly, the D-backs 75 K’s is fewest in the National League to date, while their 45 BB’s is fourth-most.

Indeed, most of the fundamentals suggest the D-backs should be doing better than they are. OPS+ = 107. ERA+ = 112. And, of course, Pythag = 7-4. Let’s hope the record comes around in line with those, rather than the other way around!