Snake Bytes 4/9: Baseball Happenings

Diamondbacks News

“Things aren’t going our way but they will,” Lovullo said. “It’s gonna turn around for us at some point. The storm is coming. The storm is hovering. And when it comes, it’s gonna be fun for all of us to watch. You’ve got to budget for the times it doesn’t go good. “We’ve lost five games in a row. We all know that’s no fun, but we’ll get there. I can’t figure out what’s going on. This is a good team. This is a very, very good baseball team and they’re hungry. We just can’t seem to get things moving in the right direction right now, but we will.”

Perdomo, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, had the torn right meniscus in his right knee surgically repaired. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said that the surgery went well, and when he talked to Perdomo, the shortstop was “bummed” because he missed being around the team. Perdomo hopes to be back next month. Kevin Newman, who was selected from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, has assumed the role of starting shortstop, getting the starting nod on Sunday and Monday. In six games with Reno, Newman hit .364/.407/.636 with one home run and seven RBIs.

[Inside the Diamondbacks] Diamondbacks Frustrated After Another Tough Loss To The Rockies by Michael McDermott

It followed equally as frustrating a script as the previous series against the Braves. The bullpen failed to hold another late lead and the offense disappeared late. Handed a 4-3 lead in the 6th, the Rockies scored three runs off Scott McGough and Joe Mantiply. It started with a leadoff walk, three pitches after it appeared McGough had rung up Nolan Jones on a splitter that clipped the outside edge. Two hits and another walk later, the Rockies had loaded the bases with two outs. After a pitching change, it took Mantiply three hitters to record the final out. An infield single and a bases-loaded walk, the D-backs trailed 6-4.

Baseball News

[MLBTR] Red Sox, Ceddanne Rafaela Agree To Extension by Steve Adams

The Red Sox have agreed to an extension with outfielder/second baseman Ceddanne Rafaela, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. It’s an eight-year, $50MM pact, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, as relayed by Ian Browne of MLB.com. Rafaela is the second young, core player the team has locked up in the past few weeks; Boston also signed righty Brayan Bello to a six-year, $55MM deal in late March. Rafaela, 23, has ranked among the game’s top 100 prospects entering each of the past two seasons. He made his big league debut in 2023 won the center field job in Boston with a strong spring showing in 2024. Through his first 124 big league plate appearances, Rafaela is a .239/.282/.389 hitter, though his minor league track record features far more promising numbers. Rafaela split the majority of the 2023 campaign between Double-A and Triple-A, where he logged a combined .302/.349/.520 slash with 20 homers, 31 doubles, three triples and 36 stolen bases (in 49 tries).

Others receiving votes: Jackson Merrill, SD; Jared Jones, PIT; Michael Busch, CHC; Blaze Alexander, AZ; Masyn Winn, STL; Oliver Dunn, MIL; Max Meyer, MIA; Kyle Harrison, SF; Trey Lipscomb, WSH; Victor Scott II, STL