Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 7: Total Eclipse of the D-backs

Record: 4-7. Pace: 59-103. Change on 2023: -3.

Last year, the D-backs didn’t even lose more than three in a row until game #88 on July 6. Tonight was their fifth consecutive loss, with a combination of factors in the defeat. Zac Gallen barely made it through five innings, Scott McGough and Joe Mantiply struggled out of the bullpen, and the offense performed its usual vanishing trick down the stretch. I get that injuries have certainly played a part, and we probably should not judge the team until we get both Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery in the rotation. We also had worse - much worse - stretches last season (remember the nine-game losing streak to start August?). But this is not how the reigning NL champions wanted to start their defense.

To begin with Zac Gallen, who struck out ten batters in five innings of work. There has only been one shorter outing in team history with double-digit K’s: that belongs to Robbie Ray, who struck out 11 over 4.2 innings in Philadelphia on April 24, 2018. He also had 10 K’s in five innings at Chase against the Rangers the following April 10. The problem was simply pitch count for Gallen. The word pre-game was that he’d be held at 90-95 pitches, on a cold night in the difficult pitching environment of an early season start at Coors. He ended up throwing 108. It’s the earliest on the calendar any Diamondback has needed that many pitches since Ian Kennedy also threw 108 on Opening Day 2011.

Gallen was VERY curve-ball heavy tonight, tying a career high with forty of them, ever single one in the bottom half of the zone or below. He seemed to be fighting against it in the early going, but kept persevering and it eventually became a decent weapon, notching 12 whiffs on 23 swings. He allowed a run on the first, after giving up a lead-off triple to Charlie Blackmon, but then settled down, keeping the score 1-0 to the Rockies through the end of three. Meanwhile, the D-backs were not having anywhere near as much success against Kyle Freeland as they had on Opening Day, when he was chased during that fourteen-run second.

Through three, Arizona had just a pair of hits, both of them off the bat of Corbin Carroll, but one was a swinging bunt, and the other an even softer hit, a broken-bat bloop with an exit velocity of 68.7 mph. However, the visitors took advantage of a key error in a four-run fourth. Christian Walker singled and Eugenio Suarez walked, A pair of fly balls advanced Walker to third, then home to tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Randal Grichuk. Blaze Alexander and Kevin Newman then singled, the latter driving in another run, with Newman aggressively taking second. That mattered, as Ryan McMahon clanged a Ketel Marte ground-ball (above), both runners scoring, Newman again being aggressive on the bags.

With Arizona now 4-1 up, they turned back to Gallen, but he was not able to deliver the shutout inning required. Instead, Colorado got to him for four consecutive singles, leading off the bottom of the fourth. That brought in two runs, reducing the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-3. But Zac was able to staunch the bleeding, and then get through the fifth inning as well, albeit by pushing well past the anticipated pitch count. Let’s hope that does not backfire on him and Torey Lovullo. Gallen ended the night allowing three runs over five innings, scattering eight hits (all but Blackmon’s triple being singles), while allowing no walks alongside the ten strikeouts.

I mentioned in the GDT about the bullpen struggles being more about when they concede runs, and that proved true here. Scott McGough took over from Gallen, He and Joe Mantiply combined to allow three runs on three hits and three walks in the sixth inning. To be fair to Scott, he should have struck out the lead-off batter (on pitch #5 here), and that would have changed the whole complexion of the inning. But instead, it was just another case where our relievers were unable to deliver in a high-leverage situation. Trailing 6-4. that left it to the D-backs’ offense as we entered the seventh: this was not exactly an area of strength, the team coming in collectively hitting .128 with a .449 OPS in innings 7-9.

That number likely isn’t going to improve, though they had their chances. Marte walked to lead off the 7th, but then Carroll lined into a double-play at first. Luis Frias allowed a solo home-run to Blackmon in the eighth, but pinch-hitter Jace Peterson and Newman then walked to lead off the top of the ninth. That put the tying run at the plate with the top of the order coming up. Marte struck out on a checked swing, and Carroll hit one almost 400 feet for the second out. Lourdes Gurriel made it 7-5 with an infield single, and Walker walked to load the bases and put the tying run on second. Eugenio Suarez gave it a ride, but came up just short, and Arizona remained winless on the road.

We're living in a powder keg: Kevin Newman, +15.6%

And giving off sparks: Christian Walker, +10.9%

I don't know what to do: Eugenio Suarez, -20.1%

And I'm always in the dark: Mantiply, -17.1%; McGough, -16.5%; Carroll, -15.5%

Oh, well: one of these Monday, I will get to recap a Diamondbacks victory. But tonight was not that night. Thanks to those brave individuals who joined me in the Gameday Thread. A surprisingly energetic 251 comments, but I guess the team did actually have the lead for a couple of innings. Comment of the night to AttracheKs, for this late entry which shows that, at the very least, we can still laugh at ourselves. Even if it is a high-pitched, slightly hysterical kind of laugh...

Same two teams again tomorrow night, with another 5:40 pm first pitch, and Merrill Kelly on the mound for the Diamondbacks. Hopefully, we’ll be able to snap the losing streak and begin climbing back up towards .500. And those are words I did not want to be saying barely a week into April...