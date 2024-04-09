Introduction.

This season, my thoughts were about what was to blame for each lost game for the Diamondbacks. Although sometimes the difference between a win and a loss was a fine line, my efforts identified three types of blame.

Great baseball execution by the other team (pitching, batting, or fielding).

On-field mistakes by the Diamondbacks.

Messy innings.

What are messy innings?

The idea of messy innings started when Torey Lovullo said something about giving up an innings worth of outs on the basepaths. That led me to think about not giving up baserunners. The inspirational quote follows:

“We need to play better inside the game in order to win games like this. Diamondbacks baseball is fundamentally sound. It’s not giving up an innings worth of outs on the basepaths, it’s controlling the zone and the at-bat when you are in the box, its pounding the zone a lot like Merrill Kelly did today….” — Torey Lovullo, 2 April

Clean innings happen when there are no baserunners. When batters reach base to become baserunners, there is potential for a messy inning. My view is a messy inning is when baserunners are wasted. Let’s look at wasted baserunners.

What is a wasted baserunner?

Let’s start with the fact that it’s common that a runner is left stranded on first base at the end of an inning. Although those runners were potential runs, they were too far away from scoring to be considered wasted.

The first type of wasted runner is a runner left in scoring position at the end of an inning. When this happens, the last batter in the inning had a run expectancy (RE-24) of at least .308 and often near one. Run expectancy indicates how many runs will score on average over many games. When that type of runner fails to score, it’s a wasted runner.

The second type of wasted runner is when a runner is caught stealing third base or home plate. When the runner is called out, a runner in scoring position (second base or third base) was lost (wasted).

The third type of wasted runner happens with a ground-ball double play. For the purposes of counting wasted baserunners, although two outs happened only one of the two runners was counted as wasted.

How many runners were wasted in 2023?

The following table shows the average wasted baserunners per game for last season.

How many runners were wasted so far in 2024?

The following table shows wasted baserunners for the first ten games of the season.

Although less runners were stranded in scoring position, more runners were caught stealing and there were more GIDPs. Overall, in this season slightly less baserunners were wasted.

Looking at the lost games, my observations follow:

Third game in Rockies series: Wasted baserunners made a negative impact. In addition, the 9 runs allowed by Diamondbacks pitchers made a negative impact.

First game in Yankees series: Although only 3 baserunners were wasted (less than average wastage), the big negative impact was that the Diamondbacks offense only scored 2 runs.

Third game in Yankees series: For the Diamondbacks, a total of negative 38.6% WPA happened in four plays with a runner on first base and less than two outs. The Diamondbacks were 2 for 12 with RISP.

First game in Braves series: My view is that Diamondbacks’ defensive misplays made the difference in a close game. Defensive misplays are different than wasted runners.

Second game in Braves series: Wasted baserunners made a negative impact. In addition, the 9 runs allowed by Diamondbacks pitchers made a negative impact.

Third game in the Braves series. Although only one baserunner was wasted (less than average wastage), the big negative impact was that the Diamondbacks offense only scored 2 runs.

Which games had impactful GIDPs?

The following table shows how many GIDPs per chance by the Diamondbacks’ batters, and the total WPA of those GIDPs. It shows that games 3 and 4 against the Rockies had impactful GIDPs. Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks won game 4.

Summary.

Looking at messy innings provides an early season insight on the Diamondbacks. Messy innings happen when baserunners are wasted.

Messy innings are one way to understand lost games. Other factors were Diamondbacks’ batters scoring only 2 runs, Diamondbacks’ pitchers allowing 9 runs, and defensive misplays in a close game.

From an optimistic viewpoint, in the first ten games of the season, the per game average of wasted baserunners is lower than last season. Moving forward in a long season, that will likely result in more Diamondbacks wins than last season.