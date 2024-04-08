Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #11: 4/8 @ Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROCKIES Ketel Marte - 2B Charlie Blackmon - DH Corbin Carroll - CF Ezequiel Tovar - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan McMahon - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Elias Diaz - C Eugenio Suarez - 3B Kris Bryant - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Nolan Jones - LF Randal Grichuk - RF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Blaze Alexander - DH Elehuris Montero - 1B Kevin Newman - SS Brenton Doyle - CF Zac Gallen - RHP Kyle Freeland - LHP

Well, it didn’t take long for the usual suspects to start pillorying the Diamondbacks’ bullpen. But you might be surprised to learn, Arizona’s relievers actually have the lowest ERA of any team in the division so far. And it’s not even close, the Diamondbacks being more than a run better than anybody else. Here’s where the NL West bullpen’s stand, going into play today:

D-backs: 3.55 Dodgers: 4.71 Padres: 5.56 Giants: 5.85 Rockies: 7.28

Indeed, by Fielding Independent ERA (FIP), it’s even starker. The D-backs are second-BEST in the league, with a FIP of 3.26. However, part of the perception problem is that Arizona’s bullpen currently site with a record of 0-3. The only other winless bullpen belongs to the Miami Marlins who have an ERA of 6.11 to go with their 0-4 record. And it has less been a question of how many runs Arizona’s relievers have allowed, as when they have allowed them. They have a collective Win Probability of -129%, ahead of only the Padres and Marlins in the National League. By clutch, they are dead last. I’m not sure Coors Field is the best place to correct this situation, but it’s definitely an area where Arizona must do better.