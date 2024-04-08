SnakePit Round Table: East-coast issues

Who stood out in a positive way over the Braves and Yankees series?

Wesley: The results don’t really show up in the box scores, but Henry, Nelson, and Pfaadt all had acceptable to good starts. Ketel Marte and Christian Walker look like they’re going to have career years. Kyle Nelson has been the best reoiever in the bullpen.

Spencer: Tommy Henry and Ketel Marte. Obviously Marte is on fire right now. And Henry showed up in a big way. Makes me feel good about the next pitching injury, knowing Henry can still be a useful starter.

James: On the position player side of things, Ketel Marte is on fire right now. It sure would be nice if the team could ride that hot bat to a few more victories. On the mound, Tommy Henry looked better than I was expecting. Brandon Pfaadt also looked good his first time out, though less so his second time.

Jeffern51: Ketel Marte is showing that what we saw from him in the postseason was no fluke. He can legitimately be one of the best hitters in the league. Geno Suarez also appears to have made some real adjustments over the offseason with the starting position of his hands and a much more abbreviated leg kick. The results look promising as he is making great contact and the strikeouts are way down. His defense has also been amazing. On the mound, Pfaadt also looks like the same guy who dominated in the postseason and has the stuff to pitch at the top of a rotation. He pitched much better than his final stat line will show as 20 whiffs yesterday is elite.

1AZfan1: I’m gonna give our young guns in the rotation the nod here. Ryne Nelson’s first start of the week was terrible but he had a legitimately good start on the road against the best lineup in baseball. Pfaadt continues to build on October’s success. Tommy Henry walked the highwire against Atlanta but dug deep and got outs when he needed them. In Atlanta, a series which our #5-7 starters were going against a World Series favorite’s top 3, I think our starters cumulatively outpitched theirs. Hope the young fellas keep building on this. We’re not going to stop needing them when ERod and Monty enter the rotation; injuries are way too common.

Ben: I agree that Ketel is absolutely the headliner to this point. I remember being one of those who raised their eyebrows slightly when he was given his five-year extension, but he has been the rock this contention window is built on. I also want to highlight Eugenio Suarez who - to this point - has been better than advertised. Yes, he’s leading the team not named Christian Walker in strikeouts, but he’s played excellent defense and is making solid contact consistently.

Makakilo: In those two series, based on top dozen hits with high impact on Win-Probability-Added (WPA), the most positive batters were 1) Corbin Carroll 40% WPA (from one single), 2) Ketel Marte 34.2% WPA, 3) Christian Walker 23.6% WPA, and 4) Eugenio Suarez 22.9% WPA.

With a similar method, the top pitchers were 1) Kevin Ginkel 20.5% WPA, 2) Bryce Jarvis 18.9% WPA, 3&4) Merrill Kelly & Tommy Henry each with 17.1% WPA.

Steven: Marte was about as perfect as you can be, you really might think about dropping him in the order if this power surge is legit. Suarez continued his hot start, albeit not much power, and I think you’ll take all the strikeouts if he continues like he’s doing. On the pitching side there’s not much to be positive about other than Zac Gallen. Maybe Mantiply if you believe he can continue to induce weak contact like he has.

On other hand… who didn’t?

Wesley: Corbin Carroll looks like he’s going through some sophomore season growing pains. Everyone aside from Nelson in the bullpen has looked awful, though Ginkel was more a victim of bad luck. Blaze Alexander has looked like he’s really pressing defensively.

Spencer: Corbin Carroll. He’s lost at the plate. I have no doubt he’ll rebound and have a quality year, but I wonder if his sophomore slump might be a bit bigger than we hoped.

James: Of the players I am actually expecting production from, Corbin Carroll is the one who is currently disappointing. THere have been others, but they were members of the roster that I never expected much from to begin with. Carroll has already been thrown out twice, and he is off on his timing at the plate, resulting in roll-overs and pop-ups. He’ll get it going again, of that I am certain. But the sooner that happens the better. It sure would be nie to pile up some wins with Marte and Carroll both hot at the same time.

Jeffern51: Carroll is obviously underperforming his expectations, however it hasnt really hurt this team as much as the underperformances of the bullpen as a whole. More on that later.

Who really hasnt performed to start the season is whoever the athletic trainers are who designed offseason training programs for a bunch of guys coming off a world series run or picked up in free agency. We have more and more injuries everytime I turn around. Hard to be too critical of Torey or Hazen when the team they designed has yet to make an appearance this season.

1AZfan1: I feel like saying the bullpen in total is the biggest disappointment this week. Ginkel was somewhat a victim of unlucky defense/BABIP in Atlanta, but there was a lot of hard contact this week against our bullpen. I was afraid of what a Sewald injury might mean to the bullpen before his injury, and thus far my fear has been justified. I’m fairly confident that once he comes back, we not only benefit from adding his stuff in the 9th, but we can also jettison Frias which is addition by subtraction.

Makakilo: Although Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s exceptional performance in the Rockies series was perhaps unsustainable, nevertheless there was disappointment with his 5 hits against the Yankees and Braves.

Steven: The entire bullpen is not giving me joy. The schedule of games allowed the bullpen to skirt through disaster throughout the playoffs, but we’re starting to see the weakness of that group as they can’t strike anyone out, tough opponents be damned. The margins are razor thin, and the playoff performance made not improving the position over the offseason a blind spot. Corbin also looks tentative at the plate, like he doesn’t trust his shoulder. Since the injury last year he’s slashing .269/.356/.420, I’m officially worried.

Ben: I don’t want to pile on to Corbin who does not look like himself to start the season so instead let’s take a temperature reading on Gabi who currently has the fewest hits on the team among the starters. I’m not ready to be concerned, but if those two don’t start moving closer to their respective means, we could be in for a long summer as some of the hot starts from others inevitably cool.

Are you concerned about the team’s defense and base-running?

Wesley: Like Spencer said below, the fact that question needs to be asked at all shows that it is an area of concern. I think the team is just going through some growing pains in general, and the injuries definitely haven’t helped.

Spencer: The fact we have to ask means it’s suspect enough compared to last year. But it feels more like a team pressing too hard than some systemic issue. It’s not helpful that we have guys like Blaze and Jace getting starts at positions they aren’t best suited for: SS.

James: I’m always worried about defense and base running. The fact that the team is only a week into the season and is already having the lack of shortstop depth aggressively challenged is hardly ideal. If Perdomo is going to be missing serious time, the team is going to need to make some roster moves to get NEwman up or to make a trade in order to shore up the position. Blaze Alexander is capable of filling in at short, but he doesn’t have the glove to stick there long-term.

Jeffern51: Defense no, Geno Suarez has proven to be a huge upgrade at 3rd base and Lourdes has already made several plays out in left to show last season was no fluke. Blaze is a talented athletic shortstop who had some tough luck in a big spot. Baserunning, I just think fans have unrealistic expectations of this 2024 team. This is not the create chaos team of last year. This team is less athletic with more slug. Dave Mckay spoke about this earlier.

Makakilo: Although in the first game against the Braves, defensive misplays made the difference in a close game, I’m more concerned about baserunning. Two Points follow:

Messy Innings. When Diamondbacks’ batters reach base to become baserunners, there is potential for a messy inning. A messy inning is when baserunners are wasted. Although this season the Diamondbacks stranded less runners in scoring position per game, they are worse in GIDPs and worse in getting caught stealing third base and home plate. For details see this AZ Snake Pit article which will post on Tuesday.

Stealing Bases. This season (thru 9 games) the Diamondbacks are worse in stealing bases.

0.67 stolen bases per game (compared to 1.06).

0.44 caught stealing per game (compared to 0.17).

1AZfan1: I’m not worried. Expecting a repeat of last year’s success in both baserunning and fielding would be foolish. When looking at Corbin’s amazing BsR grade last year, I noticed that no one ever repeated a score close to that good again. Not even Mike Trout. If we’re 10th to 18th or so in those areas this year, I think we’ll be fine, and last I looked we were right around the middle in metric grades for both of those areas thus far. Our starting pitching WILL be better this year. We should have more slug. And I think our bullpen will be good for more than just one month like it was last year (assuming Sewald comes back like his usual self). Those three improvements on last year should be able to weather the steps back it looks like we’re taking in baserunning and defense.

Steven: I think having to depend on Blaze isn’t going to be great for the defense in general, adding Alek’s injury compounds that. I’m a bit worried, but I trust Torey to right this ship. He’s proven to not allow this type of play over an extended period of time. The best thing they have going for them is time. Lots of time to fix early mistakes and at least the bats are alive to keep them afloat. If they can play .500 I think they’ll be okay.

Ben: I’m not too worried to this point. There has been plenty of uncharacteristically sloppy defense across the league for some reason. I understand it’s early in the season and certain players are being asked to fill defensive roles they aren’t accustomed to yet, but it’s frustrating as a fan to say the least. At the same time, the defense is also fixable through additional reps and some discipline from the coaching staff. There’s an interesting dynamic for the baserunning though to this point: the entire league is stealing less and both the pitchers and catchers have started to adjust more consistently to the new rules. My guess is that the dynamic will shift again as runners adjust to their adjustments.

Is this the same old D-backs bullpen?

Wesley: if we’re saying it’s the same old bullpen as the one last year pre-Sewald, I agree. We knew the Bullpen would have some issues with him on the IL, and like James said below, there were no additions made during the offseason. I think Justin Martinez may be a useful addition from the farm system if he can keep putting up zeroes like he has in Reno so far this year. Moving Ryne Nelson to the bullpen is probably a good idea and a move I’d support

Spencer: Yes. We made no changes and lost the stability created by Sewald’s acquisition last year. Bullpens are fickle and in Arizona especially they are not ideal year to year. Get Ryne Nelson in there and Sewald back and I’d like to think he restabilizes. Until then… clench and hope folks.

James: The bullpen is one place the team, surprisingly, made no additions to this winter. Granted, there is hope that better health will result in better outcomes, but the bullpen is not healthy at the moment. The last two nights have been a reminder of that. The team really needs to start investigating converting some more arms to bullpen arms. It also wouldn’t be amiss is the team were to go out and pick up one or two more arms to provide some stability around the younger arms, and to help cover over for when Sewald is injured or ineffective.

Jeffern51: Obviously this is the same bullpen we saw in the postseason minus Paul Sewald. However that is a big minus as he slots guys into their appropriate roles. We always seem to have a bunch of middle relievers and have to rely on 1 or 2 of them to overperform in late innings. Bullpens are so up and down though im not surprised we didnt go get more depth there. We have plenty of talent in the org. Id like to see:

Callup Justin Martinez as he has been unhittable with newfound control and the add of a sinker.

When a starter comes back move Ryne to the late innings.

Both of those guys have real closer upside and it is getting close to us needing to see what we have there in an extended look.

Makakilo: “It’s a different bullpen,” said their stats. After 9 games, in the context that bullpen BABIP is the same (.282 vs .285), let’s look at why it’s worse and why it’s better than last season.

Why it’s worse! Four points follow.

K/9 is 6.94 compared to 8.86.

LOB is 58.0% compared to 72.1%.

0 saves in 2 opportunities compared to 44 saves in 71 opportunities.

At the game level, the team win-loss record in 1-run games is 0-3 compared to 21-21. That is especially worse in the context of better run support (at the game level). Normally, the bullpen plays a big part in 1-run games.

Why it’s better! Five points follow.

BB/9 is 2.06 compared to 3.58.

HR/9 is 0.51 compared to 1.19.

ERA is 3.34 compared to 4.22.

FIP is 3.09 compared to 4.34.

xFIP is 3.75 compared to 4.26.

1AZfan1: Our biggest piece to the bullpen puzzle is missing. I think it will all be fine once Sewald returns. Doesn’t make these bullpen blowups hurt any less, unfortunately.

Steven: I think it’s even worse. A year older on a group that doesn’t depend on fastball velocity and teams are just pouncing on it. You can’t depend on deception forever. I expect changes sooner if this play continues.

Ben: I’m frustrated. As a fan, there are few worse dynamics than watching your team build a large lead and then watch as it slowly but inevitably disappears. In the same breath though, it’s difficult to evaluate the bullpen as a whole when one of the key pieces is missing. I’m not fully convinced that relief pitchers need to have concretely designed “roles” to be successful, but it clearly helps and missing your closer obviously affects the rest of the downstream roles in the bullpen. Until Sewald is back, we have to withhold judgment, but it could very well be a weakness that Hazen and Co look to shore up as the season progresses.

Going off PYW: If you had caught Ohtani’s first HR ball, what would you demand in exchange?

Wesley: I would have held out for a photo op and signed merchandise. Or just held onto it and auctioned it off, assuming I could get it authenticated. Also like Spencer, a picture with Ohtani and his dog would be sweet.

Spencer: Depends who I was negotiating with. Ohtani? A few thousand and signatures/swag and a photo (with his dog). The organization? A few million and a spot in the owner’s box for every diamondbacks series in LA if I so choose to visit for it.

James: I would have held out for something worthwhile, likely a photo-op, some swag, and maybe dinner or something along those lines. Frankly, the fact that Ohtani is a Dodger is likely the only reason I wouldn’t have just handed the ball over without a fuss. Hell, when Barry was going for the home run record, it was upsetting my family that I had already decided that, if I caught the ball, I was just going to give it over to Barry. It means way more to him than to me. The same can be said (albeit on a much smaller scale) for Ohtani. His first Dodger dinger means more to him than to me, so I would be fine letting him have the ball. But, I would have at least one great Ohtani story to tell for the rest of my life by the time I was done giving the ball back.

Makakilo: The Dodgers appreciate deferred payouts. My demand would be 4 tickets to every World Series game (no matter which teams play) for the next 50 years. The tickets must be in the first row (closest to the field) behind the third base dugout.

Jeffern51: If I would have caught Ohtani’s first home run ball I would have soaked it in gasoline and lit it on fire in front of him. Bunch of clowns.

1AZfan1: I would start with season tickets, including playoff games, and a signed bat and ball from Ohtani with an Ohtani photo op included. Then negotiate down from there I suppose, with bare minimum being a signed ball and at least one suite for a DBacks game. Lol at my more witty colleagues responses above =]

Ben: I think a photo op and some kind of signed merchandise or bat would be pretty reasonable. I love the idea of ransoming more from the multibillion franchise that employs him though!

What is your favorite way to waste time on the internet?

Wesley: Playing random battles on Pokémon Showdown (a free online battle simulator), shitposting on reddit, and talking about baseball here and on social media. More often than not, just reading and researching whatever topic that I’ve found my existing knowledge is lacking in. Or watching random stuff on streaming.

Spencer: Favorite? Creeping on rando social media accounts without privacy sense. Guilty Pleasure? Watching other people watch movies/shows I’ve already seen. Most Common? Reading baseball news stories.

James: My favourite is probably going down various rabbit holes in an attempt to do “research” for writing I am doing. The most common way I waste time is either spending too much time reading about the Diamondbacks, Rising, and Red Devils, or scrolling Blue Sky, looking for engagements and networking contacts.

Makakilo: Stream old TV shows, like I Love Lucy, or The Lone Ranger. And I enjoy finding information on the internet.

Jeffern51: Spend way too much time going down rabbit holes on Dbacks stats. I also do the same on YouTube and watch PHNX and lately Snakes on the Diamond podcasts. Outside of baseball I am researching projects or new recipes.

1AZfan1: Like most of the others, I like going down FanGraphs and BaseballSavant rabbit holes. Shout out to Makakilo for streaming I Love Lucy; I’m more of an Andy Griffith guy, but watch I Love Lucy from time to time as well.

Ben: I have certainly spent my fair share of time going down baseball rabbit holes, but I also love spending time doing research while making edits for Wikipedia. I wouldn’t consider that or any of the above answers a waste though. If you’re enjoying what you’re doing, then it’s not a waste!