Snake Bytes, 4/8: Chopped up

Recaps

[Dbacks.com] 'We've gotta regroup': D-backs can't stop Braves' sweep - Nelson said. “Once we got the cutter working, I think it kind of opened up a lot and I got some more swing-and-miss and some weak contact. Solo homers, that was the difference-maker tonight.” Nelson is now 0-2 on the year with an ERA of 8.22 in 7 2/3 innings pitched. “I thought he rose to the challenge,” Lovullo said of Nelson. “It was a Sunday day game. It was not going to be an easy game. He held serve and did a really good job. He made a couple of mistakes. That one to Harris, I don’t think it was a true mistake.”

[AZ Central] Braves finish off Diamondbacks, complete sweep in Atlanta - The day also featured more defensive challenges for Blaze Alexander, though Lovullo said he still has confidence in his rookie shortstop. In the second, Alexander made a diving stop on a Marcell Ozuna ball but threw wide to first. It was ruled an infield single. Three innings later, Alexander misplayed a Ronald Acuna Jr. ground ball for an error. “I think he’s a good player with good instincts,” Lovullo said, “and maybe just gets a little bit, I don’t want to say out of control, but a little bit ahead of himself instead of taking a deep breath and letting the play play out.”

[SI] Diamondbacks Swept in Atlanta with 5-2 Loss to Braves - The Braves bullpen was fabulous all series, completely shutting down the D-backs offense. In 14.2 innings Braves relievers did not allow even a single run. In a bit of an understatment, Lovullo said "Their bullpen was a huge challenge for us, all the lefties especially". The D-backs bullpen meanwhile had a terrible series. Miguel Castro came into this game with the score close at 3-2. But an eighth inning double by Albies was followed by a monster home run by Riley to increase the deficit to 5-2. The pitch was a slider in the bottom middle of the zone.

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks swept by Braves in series of missed opportunities - Nelson struck out four batters in a row at one point, nearly completing an immaculate inning in the third. Ozzie Albies and Riley struck out on three pitches each, and Nelson had Olson down 0-2. Olson checked his swing on a high fastball to end Nelson’s chance of completing the first immaculate inning by a Diamondbacks pitcher since Wade Miley in 2012... The Diamondbacks tied the game with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, one on a Chris Sale balk (third disengagement) and the other from a Christian Walker single to center.

Team news

[AZ Central] Perdomo needs knee surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks - Perdomo had been dealing with knee issues since spring training. He reaggravated the injury while running the bases on Wednesday at Chase Field. After feeling discomfort while going through agility drills on Friday at Truist Park, he underwent an MRI on Saturday and settled on undergoing surgery. Lovullo said Perdomo could have opted to receive cortisone shots and attempt to gut through the issue — something he told the club he would have done were it late in the season — but surgery made the most sense given the time of year.

[SI] Jordan Montgomery Pitches 4 Innings in First Start with Reno - Of his 60 pitches thrown, Montgomery threw 26 sinkers. The velocity was down two ticks from his 93.3 MPH average from last season, clocking in at 91.2 MPH. Montgomery isn't necessarily a pitcher who's overly reliant on velocity to be successful, as he uses his sinker-changeup combination at the bottom of the zone to get ground balls. While it's nothing to get worried over, it's something that bares monitoring considering his age and throwing over 220 innings last season between the regular season and postseason. One other thing to note was his sinker had two fewer inches of horizontal movement, but that very well could be a byproduct of pitching in the high altitude of Reno.

[Arizona Sports] Montgomery debuts with Triple-A Reno; ‘Got out of it healthy’ - The plan for Montgomery’s debut was four innings and 65 pitches, manager Torey Lovullo said this week, and the left-hander delivered 60 pitches through four. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks and three punch outs. He stranded two runners in the fourth inning. Montgomery said it felt good to get back in game action. “First time being over here, you never enjoy giving up runs but threw some pitches that I might normally not,” Montgomery said postgame in audio provided by the Reno Aces. “Worked on a slider, of course I hung it there with that guy 0-2. But got out of it healthy and keep going up.”

[MLB Trade Rumors] Diamondbacks Designate Corbin Martin For Assignment - What appeared at the time to be a strong return for [Zack Greinke's] services proved to be underwhelming over time, as only Rojas made an impact for the Diamondbacks at the big league level. Now all four players acquired in the Greinke deal will no longer be a part of the Dbacks organization, unless Martin clears waivers and is assigned outright to the minor leagues. The right-hander’s time with Arizona was fraught with injuries and ineffectiveness. Martin underwent Tommy John surgery shortly before being acquired by the Diamondbacks and as a result did not make his team debut until 2021.

[Arizona Sports] MLB feature showcases inseparable bond between Diamondbacks’ Hazen and Lovullo - Lovullo said the story was told “about as accurately as we possibly can,” and he has watched it “about four or five times.” “Once (Mike) gave the OK and became as vulnerable as he was during those conversations, it was easy for me to follow, it was easy for my wife to follow, his kids did as well,” Lovullo said. “Our leader was walking through something as tragic as you could possibly imagine. But we just pounded on. We just kept moving forward and Mike was an inspiration to us all and certainly, Nicole was driving us as well."

And, elsewhere...

[USA Today] MLB's elbow injury problem 'getting worse' - There were more than 260 major-league and minor-league pitchers in 2021 who had elbow surgeries, an increase of more than 400% from 10 years ago. Pitchers requiring a second Tommy John or elbow surgery have now doubled. While shoulder injuries have diminished, 35.7% of all pitchers on MLB rosters at the end of last season had undergone Tommy John surgery at one point in their lives, according to researcher Jon Roegele’s studies. Eleven more have had it since, bumping that percentage up to 37.0%.

[MLB.com] Strasburg, postseason record-setter and WS MVP, retires from MLB - In the span from his debut through the 2019 season, Strasburg ranked third among all starting pitchers with 10.60 strikeouts per nine innings, a .352 opponents’ slugging percentage and a .631 opponents’ OPS, among other statistical highlights. His pitching prowess reached an elite milestone when he became the fastest pitcher in Major League history to record 1,500 career strikeouts, doing so in just 1,272 1/3 innings pitched.

