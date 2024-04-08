Minor League Roundup: Opening Week

Tuesday

Sacramento 9, Reno 8, 12 innings

Leah Withrow and her crew had the field in impeccable condition, with the Reno skyline cut into the outfield; springing forth from the infield dirt as the season itself was springing forth. Blake Walston threw the first pitches of the season in Reno, and got some swing and miss. This was a welcome sight after his struggles to get batters to miss last year. Unfortunately, when they connected, the ball went a long ways. Jakson Reetz drove one over the scoreboard in the second inning; per Baseball Savant, it traveled 456 feet and was the longest hit of the day in either MLB or AAA. Heliot Ramos would hit one harder in the following inning, but with a lower trajectory, it went “only” 424 feet. Walston left in the third inning and Francisco Morales had to strand the bases loaded, which he did by striking out Yusniel Díaz and Reetz to end the frame. Kyle Garlick tied things up in the bottom of the third with a home run of his own, and put the Aces up by two with another home run in the fifth. Meanwhile, Dakota Chalmers, Brandon Hughes, and Randy Karcher were shutting down the River Cats.

It took Austin Pope two batters to give the lead away, however, and by the time Justin Martinez replaced him, the River Cats had claimed a 7-6 lead. The game was far from over, however. R. J. Dabovich helped the Aces tie things up with a pair of balks in the bottom of the ninth, and it was on to extra innings.

Both teams scored a single run in the tenth. Chris Rodriguez threw a wild pitch but stranded the zombie runner at third base, and the River Cats put position player Donovan Walton in to pitch. Game over, right? Wrong. Walton didn’t even allow a hit in the eleventh inning.

The twelfth was a comedy of errors. Reetz doubled in the zombie runner but that was all for the River Cats, and the Aces came out, down one with Tristin English on second base. He stayed there, as Albert Almora Jr. grounded out to shortstop. Then, everything went to pot. Jose Herrera singled up the middle, and English was either ignoring third base coach Shawn Roof or so shocked to see himself being waved home that he came to almost a complete stop as he rounded third. He then started again. It was a bad decision, as he was out by a good twenty feet. Now, with two outs, the Aces were down a run and had Herrera running at first base. Tim Tawa lined one into left, which should have seen the Aces have two runners in scoring position for Kevin Newman, who already had two hits on the day, followed by Adrian Del Castillo, who has been arguably the hottest hitter in Reno thus far. Instead, Roof sent the catcher, and it went slightly better than the English incident, as Herrera was probably only out by ten feet. Game over.

Wednesday

Sacramento 12, Reno 7.

Slade Cecconi, pitching on a major league schedule, made his second start of the year for the Aces. It did not go according to plan. A David Villar homer in the first inning put the River Cats on top. Andrés Chaparro extended his hitting streak as he tripled and later scored, but it was the only lead the Aces would have on the afternoon. Luis Matos hit a three run home run in the second inning, and while the Aces would briefly tie things up again, they never led again. Cecconi went 4 innings and struck out 5, but gave up 9 hits. It did stay close into the ninth inning, when Emailan Montilla gave up 4 runs. In between, Andrew Saalfrank pitched two scoreless innings, and Adrian Del Castillo continued his torrid start to the season, going 2-for-4, keeping his batting average for the year at .500. Of note: 7 of the 12 Sacramento runs scored with two outs.

Thursday

Sacramento 9, Reno 8, 11 innings

Logan Allen was also pitching on a major league schedule, but his second outing went better than Cecconi’s. It was, however, a cold and miserable day, particularly for home plate umpire Raul Moreno, who was forced to leave after being it by a back swing by Marco Luciano. This, one batter after Luis Matos had hit Herrera in the hand on a back swing. It was 37 degrees and cloudy. Andrés Chaparro hit a home run in the fourth to tie the score at 1-1, in what seemed like it might be a low scoring game. However, offense decided to show up for Reno, and they carried a 6-3 lead into the eighth inning. A Jakson Reetz double made it 6-5, but newly optioned Jorge Barrosa got one back in the bottom half. Justin Martinez, while he is still the hardest thrower in AAA, hasn’t always been the most accurate arm, as he showed with a throwing error, helping Sacramento to tie things up. Austin Pope worked a scoreless tenth for the Aces, and then…

That man came into pitch, again. That position player. Donovan Walton entered the game, and set the Aces down in order. Heliot Ramos put the River Cats ahead with a two-run home run in the eleventh, and Walton allowed just one run, a Kyle Garlick sacrifice fly, as the Aces again snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Walton, who has 180 MLB plate appearances with an OPS+ of 49, has had much better luck in mop up work on the mound. His one major league inning saw him allow three runs, but his four minor league innings have seen him allow just one unearned run on three hits. He’s got a 2-0 record, which means that he is tied with 11 other players for the lead in American professional baseball as of April 5, 2024.

On a more positive note, Tristin English went 3-for-5, and Dakota Chalmers threw another scoreless inning.

Friday

Reno 9, Sacramento 1

Cristian Mena got the start for the Aces, and turned in a second excellent appearance. Across two starts in the Diamondbacks system, he’s pitched 11 innings, allowed one run, and struck out 8. However, he only struck out two on this day. Every member of the Aces’ lineup got a hit, with Kevin Newman and Jorge Barrosa hitting home runs. Chris Rodriguez and Emailin Montilla pitched three scoreless innings between them. Donovan Walton was held to a single; clearly, keeping him off the mound is the key to the Aces winning games.

San Antonio 12, Amarillo 5

Yu-Min Lin got the start and had a rocky time of it. He had to work hard through three innings, striking out five and giving up just one run. He could have pitched more, but the Diamondbacks have an organizational rule that pitchers must be pulled if they exceed thirty pitches in an inning. Wilderd Patiño introduced himself to Amarillo fans with an excellent running catch in center field to lead off the second inning, and picked up his first AA hit with a single to left in the third inning. Unfortunately, he got picked off to end the inning.

The Missions took the lead in the fourth inning off of Jake Rice, and blew the game wide open against Rule 5 pick John Matthews in the fifth. The Sod Poodles only managed six hits on the day, three of them belonging to Patiño, one of them a Caleb Roberts home run, and one a Deyvison De Los Santos double. The other hit belonged to Bryson Brigman, who is in the role of Cam Duzenack this year, Duzenack having elected free agency. Brigman is a 28 year old middle infielder who has over 1100 plate appearances at AAA, making him an extra infield depth piece. He has a .344 OBP in those plate appearances, so he’s not a mug with the bat by any means.

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Ricardo Yan showed both the good side and the bad side of his incredible movement. In the first inning, he struck out two batters, one of whom moved to avoid a called strike on a two-seamer. He struck out five and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings. However, he did also walk two. Andrew Pintar and Jack Hurley doubled, and every other member of the Hops that took a plate appearance got at least one single. Pintar also drew three walks.

However, Gino Groover committed two errors, leading to two AquaSox runs. Pintar and Kevin Sim both got picked off. And four relievers allowed 8 hits and 3 runs over the final 5 innings.

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 0

It was an excellent day for two pitching prospects. Caden Grice got the start and struck out seven of the nine batters he faced. He struck out four in the first inning, with Anthony Scull reaching on a wild pitch after he struck out. Landon Sims struggled a bit in the fourth, but allowed just an infield single, a walk, and a hit by pitch in his three innings, and he picked up the win. Roman Angelo worked the final three innings and got the only hit for the 66ers that made it out of the infield, a single into center field.

Jakey Josepha was one of the offensive stars for the Rawhide. He got two singles, one an infield single, scored a run, and drove in a run. Ruben Santana got the only extra base hit of the ballgame, a triple in the fifth inning. Anderdson Rojas was the only batter not to strike out; Druw Jones and Modeifi Marte struck out three times apiece.

Saturday

Reno 12, Sacramento 5

The Aces kept their chances of a series split alive with a dominant offensive performance. Adrian Del Castillo hit two home runs, and Kyle Garlick added his fifth of the year. Andrés Chaparro’s eight game hitting streak came to an end, but Jorge Barrosa, Albert Almora Jr., and Jancarlos Cintron also had multiple hits.

Pitching wise, it was a bit of a bullpen game, as some pitchers are still getting stretched out. Humberto Castellanos worked the first three innings and struck out 5. Konnor Pilkington worked the next two and struggled, but held the River Cats to one run. It took five pitchers to cover the final four innings, though, with Austin Pope struggling.

San Antonio 18, Amarillo 5

It was another blowout in Amarillo, this one assisted by fourteen walks, four errors and a passed ball. Two home runs by A. J. Vukovich and one by Deyvison De Los Santos had given the game a veneer of respectability, but the Missions scored five unearned runs in the ninth inning off of Taylor Rashi.

Ironically, the Sod Poodles actually outhit the Missions 11-10, but five of those hits came in the seventh and eighth innings as the Soddies attempted a comeback despite the game being essentially out of reach.

As far as how the other prospects did, Ivan Melendez went 0-for-5 and committed an error, Sheng-Ping Chen went 1-for-4 and committed an error, Caleb Roberts went 0-for-4 and allowed a passed ball, and every pitcher who appeared surrendered at least one walk. Luke Albright got the start and at least managed to strike out as many as he walked. It was a rough night.

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7, 14 innings

This game had everything except a home run. It started in the rain, which cleared up quickly, but returned with a vengeance in the middle of the eleventh inning. Fifteen pitchers made an appearance and the teams combined for 29 hits. Plus, there were fourteen innings, something which has happened only four times in the major leagues since the advent of the zombie runner. None of those four games featured teams scoring more than two runs in an inning.

Cole Percival, son of Troy, got the start and went five innings without walking a batter. He did give up single runs in the second and fifth innings, and he and catcher David Martin saw four successful stolen base attempts.

But the craziness started in the sixth inning. Diamondbacks fans have lamented poor fundamentals at the major league level so far this season; they extend throughout the system. On this night, Kevin Sim was the greatest offender. With one out in the sixth inning, Sim reached on an error, which put runners on the corners for David Martin. Martin hit a fly ball to right, not deep enough to score Christian Cerda from third, but, for whatever reason, Sim thought the throw would go through to home plate and attempted to advance from first to second. Cerda attempted to score on the ensuing rundown, but, as both he and Sim are somewhat speed challenged, failed to do so, and the score remained 2-0. Thankfully, the AquaSox returned the favor with a TOOTBLAN of their own in the following inning.

The bottom of the seventh saw a pitcher wearing a number not listed on the roster appear for Everett. It turned out to be Shaddon Peavyhouse, who was listed as #3 but was wearing #40. Thankfully, his command of the strike zone was roughly equivalent to that of numbers, and he walked Andrew Pintar and Tommy Troy, and gave up a single to Gino Groover. Now, with the bases loaded and one out, Jack Hurley beat out a double play attempt to put the Hops on the board, and Christian Cerda singled to tie the game.

And the game remained tied. Both teams had chances in regulation. (By the time it was over, they combined to leave 36 runners on base.) The AquaSox took the lead before there was an out, as Armando Vazquez (just the fourth pitcher of the day so far for the Hops) threw a wild pitch, and Tommy Troy couldn’t quite come up with a ground ball up the middle, the infield being drawn in. Troy would start a double play to help keep things at 3-2.

Kevin Sim started the tenth inning at second base, and committed his second TOOTBLAN in five innings, as he attempted to advance to third base on a ground ball pack to the pitcher. That left catcher David Martin running at first base, and he was unable to score on a double by Manny Pena. Andrew Pintar, off to a great start in Hillsboro, singled to drive in pinch runner Wyatt Crenshaw, but Pena was thrown out at the plate. Tommy Troy grounded out to end the inning with it tied at 3.

For whatever reason, Tommy Troy was replaced at this point by Jose Fernandez. Gavin Logan took over at catcher. Vazquez walked the bases loaded before being replaced by Junior Cerda (who either might or might not be related to Christian Cerda) who got a shallow fly out and a strikeout to strand the bases loaded. Then came the rain and a bit of hail. After a fifty minute delay, the game resumed with the Hops just needing to score Fernandez from second base, but they went down in order.

Onto the twelfth, and Listher Sosa took the mound. Brock Redden, the first batter for the AquaSox, bunted back to Sosa, who threw the ball away. That made it 4-3, and Redden was on second. He scored on a single by the next batter, who promptly stole second base, the sixth stolen base of the evening for Everett. Sosa got the next batter to ground out, but then gave up consecutive singles to make it 6-3, and a walk to load the bases with one out. A pop out and a strikeout ended the inning with no further damage, however. Gavin Conticello (the only starting Hop not to get a hit) popped out for the first out, but Sim walked and Logan drove in the two baserunners to make it 6-5. Pena tripled to put the winning run on third with less than two outs, but neither Pintar nor Fernandez could put the ball in play, and it was on to the thirteenth inning.

Gerardo Gutierrez gave up just a single, but it scored the zombie. Juan Corniel led off the bottom of the inning with a single that scored zombie Fernandez, and Jack Hurley was hit by a pitch to put the winning run in scoring position with no one out. However, Cerda and Conticello struck out, and after Sim drew another walk to load the bases, Logan grounded out to end the inning.

Zane Russell took the mound in the fourteenth and wasn’t there long, as he got a strikeout and then got a line drive to Pena at second, who was able to step on the bag for the double play. It took him six pitches for the scoreless inning. And it took just two pitches for Manny Pena to pick up another extra base hit and end the game, finally.

Visalia 7, Inland Empire 5

The Rawhide, by far the worst of the Diamondbacks affiliates over the past few years, stayed undefeated and guaranteed a series win thanks to more excellent pitching. After shutting out the 66ers on Friday night, they gave up four runs in the first inning, as Denny Larrondo struggled with his control. The first inning saw four wild pitches, a passed ball, and a walk. And two errors, but three of the runs were still earned. But even after that horrendous start, Larrondo settled down and retired seven in a row before giving up a home run to lead off the fourth. He’d wind up going 4.2 innings and allowing the five runs, but on just two hits.

Visalia started their comeback in the fifth, as Logan Britt walked the bases full. An error and a Jefferson Pena single made it 5-3, but Druw Jones struck out and Pena was caught stealing to keep it at 5-3.

Both teams managed just a single until the bottom of the eighth, when the 66ers threatened against Edgar Isea, but failed to score despite a single and two walks, thanks to a caught stealing.

Still trailing 5-3, Jackson Feltner walked to open the ninth, and was replaced by Anderdson Rojas, who advanced to second on a balk. This proved important, as Modeifi Marte picked up an infield single to shortstop, which might otherwise have been a fielder’s choice. Ruben Santana doubled in Rojas and Marte to tie the game, and two walks, a hit batter, and a Druw Jones groundout made it 7-5. Yordin Chalas allowed just a double as the Rawhide improved to 2-0.

Sunday

Reno 6, Sacramento 4

The Aces finished their comeback to tie the series in Jordan Montgomery’s organizational debut. Montgomery threw 60 pitches, worked 4 innings, struck out 3 and walked 3, and allowed 2 runs. Blake Walston struggled with his control, walking 4 in 2.2 innings and allowing 2 more runs, but he got the win as the offense, led by the 1-2-3 batters Jorge Barrosa, Albert Almora Jr. and Pavin Smith, posted 6 runs of their own. In fifteen plate appearances, that trio picked up six hits and six walks, with four runs scored and four driven in. Justin Martinez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to get the save.

San Antonio 9, Amarillo 4

The Sod Poodles were swept in their opening series, and they certainly were not on top of their game. Pitching wise, Jake Rice had another rough outing, allowing four runs that put the game essentially out of reach. Kevin Graham, in his first start, had four of the ten hits the Soddies picked up. Wilderd Patiño had a couple more hits. However, Ivan Melendez still has not gotten a hit this year, Logan Warmoth had a golden sombrero, and Caleb Roberts has mostly shut down offensively after picking up the first home run of the year. Next up is a trip to Midland, starting on Tuesday.

Hillsboro 4, Everett 3

The Hops finished out a series win in walk-off fashion, meaning that they’ve already collected two walk-offs in the three day old season. Joe Elbis got the start and worked five innings, allowing a run and striking out four. Shane Telfer, an undrafted free agent signed last year, had to work hard in his 2.2 innings, but didn’t allow a run. Eli Saul came in to finish up the eighth inning, and after 8 innings, the Hops had managed to make the three runs they had scored in the second inning hold up. However, a Manny Pena throwing error on a relay led to the AquaSox tying things up in the top of the ninth. But it didn’t take long to win it, this time. Jack Hurley doubled and Kevin Sim, redeeming himself partially for his baserunning blunders of the previous night, drove him in with his third single of the game.

Visalia 14, Inland Empire 7

The Rawhide finished off the sweep in San Bernardino behind an offensive outburst keyed by the bottom of the order: Cristofer Torin, Anderdson Rojas, and Cole Roberts. But everyone got at least one hit; Druw Jones picked up his first two hits of the season. Roberts and Rojas both tripled. Everyone in the lineup except Jansel Luis scored a run. Oh, and all of these runs were scored in the sixth inning or later.

Earlier, Adonys Perez (one of the better names in the system) pitched five innings and struck out seven, allowing two runs. The infield turned two double plays. It’s been a rough few years in Visalia, but perhaps better baseball has arrived. One wonders how long it will be until the better baseball is in Hillsboro.

Batter of the Week: Cristofer Torin, SS/2B, Visalia (6-for-11, 1 K, 3 BB, 2B, 7 RBI)

Torin may have the best bat control of anyone in the system, and he also has an excellent eye. At a level where strikeouts are common, Torin (still just 18) walks more than he strikes out. Yes, he doesn’t hit for much power, but he gets on base. While Jordan Lawlar is unquestionably the shortstop of the immediate future, Torin might be the guy there in the more distant future, and either Lawlar or Tommy Troy might wind up sliding over to third to accommodate him.

Pitcher of the Week: Cristian Mena, RHP, Reno (2-0, 11 IP, 0.82 ERA, 8 K, 4 BB)

This is also including the brief series in Las Vegas last week, but Mena has been excellent in two outings. He’s never pitched in a league that was difficult for pitchers before, but so far, so good. He struggled more in his Reno debut (6 IP, 2 K, 3 BB) than he did in his first start in Las Vegas, but both were good. Mena looks like a solid future rotation piece, something which is incredibly important, given the number of pitching injuries teams are going to have to deal with.