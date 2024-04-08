Series Preview #4 : Diamondbacks @ Rockies

First, let’s put this series in context. My expectation is that the Diamondbacks will sweep the Rockies. Anything less would be disappointing.

Second, let’s briefly look the season opening series against the Rockies.

Game 1: The Diamondbacks won 16-1 (with a record setting 14 runs in the third inning).

Game 2: The Diamondbacks won 7-3 (with back-to-back home runs in the first inning). In each of the first two games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run in his first PA.

Game 3: The Diamondbacks lost 4-9 (with home runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Eugenio Suarez). The Diamondbacks grounded into double plays four times, for a total of negative 27.7% Win Probability Added (WPA).

Game 4: The Diamondbacks won 5-1 (with a home run by Christian Walker). In the first inning, the Diamondbacks scored three runs and might have scored more except for an inning ending double play.

This is the second series against the Rockies. It is the last time the Diamondbacks play them prior to the Rockies-Astros series in Mexico City (27-28 April). Before and after the international series, it will be instructive to look at how well the Rockies play against the Diamondbacks.

“Makakilo: My focus will be on how the Rockies play in the Mexico City series against the Astros (April 27-28). Will they perform beyond all expectations? Or will their performance be embarrassing? Will the trip have an impact on the remainder of their season?”

Worth watching is Ezequiel Tover (22.7 years old)

In March, the Rockies extended him through 2030, with a team option for 2031.

His strength is defense at shortstop. His 16 Outs Above Average (OAA) ranked a tie for second best shortstop in the Majors per Baseball Savant’s leaderboard. His 12 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) ranked the fourth best in the Majors per The Fielding Bible.

His relative weakness is batting, especially striking out. Last season he struck out in 26.9% of his PAs. That did not change in spring training, when he struck out in 27.0% of PAs.

In spring training he hit with more power (.583 SLG vs .408 SLG). Will that power improvement carry forward into the season? In his first 8 games of this season, his .500 SLG was better than spring training. How many homers will he hit in this series?

Worth watching is Brendan Rodgers (27.6 years old).

In April of 2022, he suffered perhaps the worst month of his career (neg 22 OPS+ with defensive struggles). He changed some stuff and that season was his career best (97 OPS+ and he won a Gold Glove).

“I’m in the process of changing some stuff. I [had] probably one of the worst first months a player could ever really have and it was frustrating.” — Brendan Rodgers

In 2023, after shoulder surgery, he started the season on 31 July. Perhaps his 80 OPS+ showed less than 100% recovery.

In spring training, he hit well enough (.404 OBP and .417 SLG), but it’s notable that he hit zero homers and zero triples. In his first 8 games of this season, he hit zero homers and zero triples. Will he hit any homers or triples in this series?

The Pitching Matchups.

Monday 5:40 PM Arizona time, Zac Gallen (595 ERA+) vs Kyle Freeland (18 ERA+).

This season, let’s compare the two starting pitchers on efficiency (innings per game and pitches per game), and how many clean innings per game. A clean inning is when only three batters go to the plate.

Zac Gallen: 5.50 IP/game, 93 pitches per game, and 2.0 clean innings per game.

Kyle Freeland: 2.83 IP/game, 62.5 pitches per game, and 0.5 clean innings per game.

Zac Gallen is the better starter; Advantage to the Diamondbacks.

Tuesday, 5:40 Arizona Time, Merrill Kelly (245 ERA+) vs Cal Quantrill (54 ERA+).

This season, let’s compare the two starting pitchers on efficiency (innings per game and pitches per game), and how many clean innings per game. A clean inning is when only three batters go to the plate.

Merrill Kelly: 6.83 IP/game, 85 pitches per game, and 4.0 clean innings per game.

Cal Quantrill: 4.50 IP/game, 89 pitches per game, and 1.5 clean innings per game.

Merrill Kelly is the better starter; Advantage to the Diamondbacks.

Wednesday 12:10 Arizona Time, Tommy Henry (70 ERA+) vs Austin Gomber (78 ERA+).

This season, let’s compare the two starting pitchers on efficiency (innings per game and pitches per game), and how many clean innings per game. A clean inning is when only three batters go to the plate.

Tommy Henry: 4.50 IP/game, 91 pitches per game, and 1 clean inning per game.

Austin Gomber: 4.33 IP/game, 90 pitches per game, and 1 clean inning per game.

These two starters are evenly matched. Winning this game will be key to the Diamondbacks sweeping the Rockies.