Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #10: 4/7 @ Braves

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BRAVES Ketel Marte - DH Ronald Acuna - RF Corbin Carroll - CF Ozzie Albies - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Riley - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Olson - 1B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Marcell Ozuna - DH Randal Grichuk - RF Michael Harris - CF Blaze Alexander - SS Orlando Arcia - SS Tucker Barnhart - C Jarred Kelenic - LF Kevin Newman - 2B Chadwick Tromp - C Ryne Nelson - RHP Chris Sale - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected contract: INF Kevin Newman (No. 18)

Placed on the 10-day injured list: INF Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear; retro to April 4)

Designated for assignment: RHP Corbin Martin

Definitely a blow for the D-backs, because that’s likely to require an extended stay on the injured list for Perdomo. I did wonder whether it might mean an early arrival for Jordan Lawlar, but understandably the team does not apparently want to go that way yet. Be interesting to see who becomes the regular starting shortstop. Also a bit surprised to see Martin the victim sacrificed to free up a 40-man roster slot for Alexander. He was the centre of the trade with the Astros for Zack Greinke, but it now seems that, of all people, Josh Rojas will end up being the most valuable player for the Diamondbacks out of the return in that deal.

As for today’s game... After the first two, I’ve got little to say. I can’t say the prospect of starting down a sweep on Sunday would have been a surprise, but the reality is, it should be the Braves who are in that position. I get that these kinds of games will happen, but in each of the last three, the Diamondbacks basically beat themselves. That’s not a position which is tenable for any side with playoff aspirations... VeeLoh on the guest recap for this one, so let’s hope he gets nice things to say about it!