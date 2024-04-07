Diamondbacks 8, Atlanta 9: Bullpen Byproducts

So, yeah. We were leading 6-0 against Atlanta lefty Max Fried before Brandon Pfaadt even stepped onto the mound. I had all sorts of fried-food puns that I was imagining for the recap title, or maybe I was just gonna string together a bunch of video clips of all the hitsa we strung together and all the runs we scored, and that would maybe have been the entire recap, and that would have been fun to read and fun to watch and our record by the end of tonight would have been 5-4, and all that. But no. Not so much. Not at all, as it turned out.

So, yeah. Here’s how it started, with Ketel Marte leading off against Max Fried.

It's déjà vu all over again! pic.twitter.com/KbkpNHAydB — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 6, 2024

Corbin Carroll followed up with a single to left. Then there was a Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. single to right. And then Christian Walker singled to left, driving in Carroll. Then Eugenio Suarez walked to load the bases for Randall Grichuk, our “right-handed power DH”, who did his best Joc Pederson impression and drove in the third run with, um, an infield single:

Put another ️ on it. pic.twitter.com/8p3OxLyRDT — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 6, 2024

But that was cool, and we scored three more runs after that, on a couple of RBI fielder’s choices, a Jake McCarthy single, and finally Ketel Marte’s second extra-base hit of the inning, a double to right that plated McCarthy before Corbin Carroll grounded out to second to finally end the frame. 6-0 D-BACKS

Brandon Pfaadt, meanwhile, came out and dealt through the first three innings, putting up zeroes even as, on the other side, Fried settled down and put up zeroes of his own in the second, third, and fourth. He was pitching so well that I’d decided to abandon the fried food puns for a recap title and go with a pun on the name of the excellent Chinese restaurant we decided to order recap night food from for dinner for the recap title. I was gonna call this one “Pfaadt Man’s Pitchin’”, barring unforeseen future events.

Alas, those unforeseen future events did in fact occur.

First off, Pfaadt surrendered his first two runs in the bottom of the fourth, surrendering extra-base hits in succession to Matt Olson (ground rule double), Marcell Ozuna (double down the right-field line), and Michael Harris II (triple down the right field line) without recording an out. Ozuna’s double drove in Olson, the Harris triple drove in Ozuna, obviously. The thing was, none of those hits came on bad pitches, and all three of them were fair by a matter of inches. It was bad luck, through and through. And then Pfaadt did something that impressed me probably more than anything I’d seen from him in the past, including in the postseason last year—with a runner on third with nobody out, he simply went back to work and struck out Orlando Arcia, Travis d’Arnaud, and Jered Kelenic in order to strand Harris at third and shut things down. Kid had ice in his veins 6-2 D-BACKS

And happily, we went and got both of those runs back in the top of the fifth, thanks to two one-out singles off Fried, followed by a Fried error on what should have been an easy double play ball off the bat of Gaby Moreno, and then after Fried finally got the hook, an RBI hustle double by McCarthy. 8-2 D-BACKS

Unfortunately, it didn’t last. Pfaadt gave up a leadoff single to Ronald Acuna, Jr. to start the bottom of the fifth, and one out later, Austin Riley hit another ball down the line that kicked up chalk in left and went for a double, advancing Acuna to third. Pfaadt looked like he might get out of trouble again, though, inducing Olson to pop out to Christian Walker in foul territory. Then, sadly, he made the one real mistake I think he made all night, throwing Ocuna a sweeper that didn’t sweep, which Ocuna promptly sent over the wall in left center field. Pfaadt again bounced back, striking out Harris to end things, but ouch. 8-5 D-BACKS

Pfaadt was only at 79 pitches through five, though, so he actually came out for the sixth as well, and recorded the first two outs before surrendering a single to Kelenic to finally earn him the hook. He gave way to Bryce Jarvis, who retired Acuna with a three-pitch strikeout to end things. Pfaadt finished with a pitching line of 52⁄ 3 IP, 5 ER, 8 H, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 K, and 87 pitches thrown. That line might not look good, but he pitched far better than those numbers would indicate, and he left with a lead, and with the way he performed tonight, he deserved a win.

But for the third night in a row, the bullpen couldn’t deliver. For the third night in a row, a starter who’d done their job for us didn’t get a win that was, at least on paper, easily within reach. To be fair, the offense didn’t contribute anything further, and to be fair, our so-called “A-bullpen” was unavailable tonight, but nevertheless, the bullpen again didn’t acquit itself well (or even adequately), and once again a late lead slipped away. Jarvis surrendered two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, bringing the tally to 8-7 D-BACKS, Luis Frias, who has pretty much confirmed at this point that he cannot be trusted in anything like a high-leverage situation, took the ball for the eighth, and surrendered the last two runs to give us the final score, 9-8 Atlanta.

And that, sadly, is your ballgame.

Win Probability Added, courtesy of FanGraphs

Flank Steak: Ketel Marte (3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, +12% WPA), Eugenio Suarez (3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP, +10.3% WPA)

Beef Anus: Luis Frias (1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, -43.5% WPA)

It was a lively Gameday Thread, ignited perhaps by the fun and ridiculous first half-inning, with 297 comments at time of writing. Comments of the game go to the Sedona Red trifecta of kilnborn, MikeMono, and Jack Sommers, all of whom commented pretty much simultaneously on Pfaadt’s rebounding from the start of the bottom of the fourth to strike out the side:

It was indeed incredible, but that third run scoring didn’t wind up mattering in the end. But what can you do?

Well, if you feel up to it, you can join us tomorrow for an early game as we try to keep from getting swept in Atlanta. Ryne Nelson takes the mound for us, hoping to rebound from his unsightly first start of the 2024 regular season. He goes up against veteran lefty Chris Sale. First pitch is coming your way at 10:35am AZ time, so you can have some baseball with your Sunday morning coffee. Hope you can stop by.

As always, thanks for reading, and as always, go Diamondbacks!