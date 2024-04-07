Snake Bytes 4/7: Well...

Team News



Diamondbacks put up 6 runs in 1st inning, Braves come back to steal win

Braves complete comeback, hand DBacks another brutal loss

“I like to believe eight is always enough,” Lovullo said. “It should be enough.”

Diamondbacks Lose to Braves Again After Colossal Meltdown by the Bullpen

“We got to make pitches, we got to finish innings, we got to go out there to play our type of baseball,” said manager Torey Lovullo. “There’s a few things that we know we can do better, and we will, we’re going to figure this out.”

Caden Grice Fantastic in His Professional Pitching Debut

Revealing the Assignments of the Diamondbacks Top Prospects in 2024

Other Baseball



Spencer Strider Diagnosed With UCL Damage Following MRI

Strider has elbow ligament damage, MRI shows

“I thought it was just one of those nights,” manager Brian Snitker said on Friday. “Then he came in and was complaining about his elbow.”

Shane Bieber To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

‘We feel for Shane’: Bieber bracing for elbow surgery

“First and foremost, we feel for Shane,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “There’s a lot of things that he’s got to process right now and work through on the mental side because of just how set he is on wanting to pitch and contribute to the team. And not being able to do that has really impacted him.”

MLB issues response to PA statement on pitcher injuries

Melvin lauds Sandoval’s love of the game after Atlantic League signing

“I think he’s going to play as long as he can play,” Melvin said. “He just loves to play. I don’t think he cares where it is to tell you the truth. He’s all about playing baseball. He’s been 100 percent all baseball his whole life. Sometimes that’s hard to stop when you enjoy it as much as he does.”

Anything Goes



This day in history:

This day in baseball:

Vladimir Pravik was one of the first firefighters to reach the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26th, 1986. The radiation was so strong that it changed his eye color from brown to blue. Like the majority of the first responders to the radioactive disaster, Vladimir died 15 days later from severe radiation poisoning.

Roman Catholics in Bavaria founded a secret society in 1740 called the Order of the Pug. New members had to wear dog collars and scratch at the door to get in. This para-Masonic society was reportedly active until 1902!

