An Early Look at Zac Gallen’s Stuff

We are just over one week into the Diamondbacks’ 2024 campaign and we finally have real results to analyze! The sample sizes are obviously small, but there are still some numbers worth looking into, especially those numbers that stabilize quickly. Stuff+ and PitchingBot data takes about 80 pitches (Stuff+, botStf) to 400 pitches (Location+) to stabilize. At this point in the year, Stuff-related grades are the only metrics that will be fairly stable while we still have a bit for the rest of the grades to stick, but I wanted to look at the numbers and see if anything was standing out for either of our co-aces.

Gallen and Kelly’s Stuff Grades Pitcher Stuff+ Location+ Pitching+ botOvr botStf botCmd botERA ERA FIP SIERA Pitcher Stuff+ Location+ Pitching+ botOvr botStf botCmd botERA ERA FIP SIERA Zac Gallen ‘24 86 100 98 40 42 44 5.62 0.82 4.47 4.54 Gallen ‘23 112 105 107 61 52 66 3.48 5.79 4.99 4.83 Gallen ’23 Final 106 104 107 56 50 62 3.92 3.47 3.26 3.67 Merrill Kelly ‘24 98 113 106 55 43 63 3.37 1.98 3.23 3.16 Kelly ‘23 101 96 93 37 47 36 5.74 1.93 4.11 6.33 Kelly ’23 Final 92 95 103 53 43 56 4.21 3.29 3.85 4.12

What we see in the table above are Gallen and Kelly’s Stuff+ and PitchingBot grades alongside their ERA, FIP, and SIERA from this season, their first 2 starts last season (marked as just ’23), and their season-long grades from 2023 (marked as ’23 Final). Here is a good time to point out the grading scales used by Stuff+ and PitchingBot. Stuff+ grades to the mean, so 100 is average and every point above or below 100 is a percent above or below average. PitchingBot uses a baseball scouting scale of 20-80, with 50 being league average and every 10 points in either direction is one standard deviation. If you’d like to read more about PitchingBot and Stuff+, click the links.

One quick observation from the table is the remarkable similarity between Zac Gallen’s early results and his final results from 2023. Both PitchingBot and Stuff+ had him pretty well nailed after 2 starts, and his early botERA was nearly exactly what his final ERA ended up being. Merrill Kelly’s numbers had more variance from year-start to end last year, but his Location+ and botStuff grades were very close to their final marks at this point in 2023.

Another observation is that in spite of Gallen’s sparkling sub-one ERA, the ERA estimators, Bot, and Stuff+ grades are nearly all well below average. Gallen’s early numbers this year are very similar to Kelly’s early numbers last year. The odd thing about this is Gallen has never been anywhere close to Kelly when it comes to Bot/Stuff+ grades. Considering Gallen had a late start to Spring Training, is it possible that Gallen is just warming up still, or is there something deeper going on?

Zac Gallen’s first couple starts can be classified as effectively wild. On the effective side, he’s only allowed one run over 11 innings pitched, but on the wild side he’s walked five hitters and he’s got a Zone% (ratio of pitches in the strike zone) of only 31.2%, which is good enough for 69th out of 71 qualified pitchers to this point in 2024! He’s also had the second-lowest first-pitch strike percentage in the majors at 48.8%. It certainly seems that in addition to lower quality stuff than he’s ever had before, he’s having an abnormally hard time throwing strikes.

As we learned above, the Stuff grades should be close to reliable at this point. Merrill’s Stuff+ swung 9 points from beginning to end of season last year while Zac experienced a 6 point swing; their botStuff grades swung by 4 and 2 points, respectively. Knowing this, Gallen sporting very low 86 Stuff+ and 42 botStuff grades is potentially concerning. At best, you think Zac can maybe bring his Stuff+ grade to around 96 and botStuff to about 47, both below his marks from 2023. Having a low Stuff grade isn’t a death knell, Merrill Kelly had numbers that low last year, but it will mean Gallen has to find his footing with a different pitching profile than what he’s had to this point in his career. He’s never had a Stuff+ grade lower than 102 in his three full professional seasons and last year’s 50 grade was his lowest botStuff mark.

The Diamondbacks took a calculated risk to start Gallen’s Spring Training much later than normal, and, while his arm has been sufficiently stretched out to throw 90-plus pitches, it doesn’t appear his velocity has caught up to where it is expected to be yet. Maybe he’s still working up to that, but at this time last year, Gallen was averaging 93.2 on his fastball and his season-long velocity sat at 93.6. This year, Gallen’s velocity is down to 92.0, the lowest of his professional career. Will it rebound to close to 93? Or is this a new normal?

I also decided to look at Gallen’s pitch mix and individual Stuff+ grades to see if there were any glaring changes from the last couple years.

Zac Gallen Pitch Mix Year FA% (Stf+) FC% (Stf+) SL% (Stf+) KC% (Stf+) CH% (Stf+) Year FA% (Stf+) FC% (Stf+) SL% (Stf+) KC% (Stf+) CH% (Stf+) 2024 50.5 (88) 5.4 (84) 14.5 (88) 16.1 (93) 11.8 (65) 2023 49.3 (104) 10.3 (105) 3.4 (105) 22.7 (121) 14.0 (86) 2022 48.1 (116) 14.8 (93) 0.9 (96) 21.9 (111) 14.2 (110)

Aside from all of his pitches grading out significantly lower in Stuff+, the biggest difference seems to be Gallen’s slider usage is way up at the expense of his knuckle-curve, his highest graded pitch per Stuff+, and cutter. Maybe he just wasn’t able to find a good feel for his curve the first couple games so he dialed back it’s usage a little bit, but his increase in slider usage certainly seems significant. It’s not grading out as a plus pitch per PitchingBot or Stuff+, but last year the slider had very high botStf/Stuff+ grades so maybe he was planning to unleash it this year and he just hasn’t been able to throw it quite the same.

No matter what the underlying stats say, Gallen is not a guy I would bet against being everything we need him to be. He’s extremely smart and still has one of the most devastating pitches in the league with his knuckle-curve. So far, the underlying metrics may not look quite as dominant as we are used to seeing from him, but perhaps this is just Spring Training Plus still and his velocity will return and he looks just as good as always. Or maybe his slider becomes a second plus-breaking pitch that catapults him from Cy Young contender to Cy Young favorite. I’ll bookmark this for now and check back in after he reaches 400 pitches to see how his grades look then.