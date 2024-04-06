Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #9: 4/6 @ Braves

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BRAVES Ketel Marte - 2B Ronald Acuna - RF Corbin Carroll - CF Ozzie Albies - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Riley - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Olson - 1B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Marcell Ozuna - DH Randal Grichuk - DH Michael Harris - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Orlando Arcia - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Travis d'Arnaud - C Blaze Alexander - SS Jarred Kelenic - LF Brandon Pfaadt - RHP Max Fried - LHP

Yesterday's late-inning goat, Blaze Alexander, starts this evening in Atlanta. Admittedly, it's probably simply because there's a left-hander on the mound, but it's an interesting psychological exercise. Is it better to give a player who, arguably, cost his team the game, a mental break? Or make him get right back on the horse again? You can make the case for either. The potential risk is the player may end up trying "too hard": that could have been a factor in the mess-up between Alexander and Lourdes Gurriel. But I kinda feel for Torey Lovullo. Of late, it seems every decision has backfired. Replace Alexander with Jace Peterson? Run out of players. Replace Peterson with Alexander? Game-changing errors.

Certainly, two elements key in the D-backs' success last year have been notable by their absence: crisp defense and base-running. Only three NL teams have made more errors than Arizona, and their action on the bags has them tied for second-worst. Of particular note, they have taken an extra base only 28% of the time, compared to 46% in 2023. Small sample size, or an early warning sign of a problem? We shall see...