Snake Bytes 4/6: Oops!

Arizona 5, Atlanta 6 (10)

The Diamondbacks jumped out to a quick lead against the Braves’ Spencer Strider. However, some defensive miscues and a rough night for the bullpen resulted in the Braves taking the first game in extras.

Late Miscues Derail D-backs

Games like this will happen from time to time in a 162-game season. It’s fine, so long as they don’t make a habit of this.

Diamondbacks Prospect Assignments

Where are each of Arizona’s big prospect talents beginning the season?

Caden Grice Lights Up Visalia

No. 19 @Dbacks prospect Caden Grice racks up 7 K's over 2.2 of hitless ball in his pro debut on the hill for the @VisaliaRawhide. pic.twitter.com/GtuqVtqAGl — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2024

Other Baseball News

Spenser Strider to Undergo Imaging

The Atlanta ace had an abbreviated four-inning outing against the Snakes. Now, he’ll receive an MRI on his dodgy elbow.

He Just Ran Into It

Sometimes, even the best make dumb mistakes.

Occam’s Razor and Jackson Holliday’s Demotion

Neither of the two simple answers actually do much to answer the question about why Jackson Holliday is in AAA.

Shane Bieber to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Cleveland didn’t look like strong contenders before this injury. They certainly aren’t looking any better now.

Paul Skenes is Coming