Snake Bytes 4/6: Oops!

Diamondbacks News
Arizona 5, Atlanta 6 (10)
The Diamondbacks jumped out to a quick lead against the Braves’ Spencer Strider. However, some defensive miscues and a rough night for the bullpen resulted in the Braves taking the first game in extras.
Late Miscues Derail D-backs
Games like this will happen from time to time in a 162-game season. It’s fine, so long as they don’t make a habit of this.
Diamondbacks Prospect Assignments
Where are each of Arizona’s big prospect talents beginning the season?
Caden Grice Lights Up Visalia
No. 19 @Dbacks prospect Caden Grice racks up 7 K's over 2.2 of hitless ball in his pro debut on the hill for the @VisaliaRawhide. pic.twitter.com/GtuqVtqAGl— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2024
Other Baseball News
Spenser Strider to Undergo Imaging
The Atlanta ace had an abbreviated four-inning outing against the Snakes. Now, he’ll receive an MRI on his dodgy elbow.
He Just Ran Into It
Sometimes, even the best make dumb mistakes.
Occam’s Razor and Jackson Holliday’s Demotion
Neither of the two simple answers actually do much to answer the question about why Jackson Holliday is in AAA.
Shane Bieber to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Cleveland didn’t look like strong contenders before this injury. They certainly aren’t looking any better now.
Paul Skenes is Coming
Paul Skenes through 2 starts this year:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2024
6 IP
1 H
0 R
1 BB
11 K
MLB's top pitching prospect has been pure with the @indyindians (Triple-A affiliate of the @Pirates).
Story: https://t.co/eWg5ozhMkc pic.twitter.com/25hUer121l
