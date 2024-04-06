 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes 4/6: Oops!

The Diamondbacks had a wonderful chance to steal a win in Atlanta on Friday night. Then the bullpen happened.

By James Attwood
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 5, Atlanta 6 (10)
The Diamondbacks jumped out to a quick lead against the Braves’ Spencer Strider. However, some defensive miscues and a rough night for the bullpen resulted in the Braves taking the first game in extras.

Late Miscues Derail D-backs
Games like this will happen from time to time in a 162-game season. It’s fine, so long as they don’t make a habit of this.

Diamondbacks Prospect Assignments
Where are each of Arizona’s big prospect talents beginning the season?

Caden Grice Lights Up Visalia

Other Baseball News

Spenser Strider to Undergo Imaging
The Atlanta ace had an abbreviated four-inning outing against the Snakes. Now, he’ll receive an MRI on his dodgy elbow.

He Just Ran Into It
Sometimes, even the best make dumb mistakes.

Occam’s Razor and Jackson Holliday’s Demotion
Neither of the two simple answers actually do much to answer the question about why Jackson Holliday is in AAA.

Shane Bieber to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Cleveland didn’t look like strong contenders before this injury. They certainly aren’t looking any better now.

Paul Skenes is Coming

