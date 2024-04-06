PYW24: Week 2

Welcome back!

Last week, we poked a little ill-natured fun at the Rangers’ banner they created to celebrate defeating us in last year’s World Series. Didn’t really seem to gain traction with the masses, but we did get three multi-rec’d comments. So without further ado, we find Justin27 in third place with two recs!

Idk, maybe I’m biased, and maybe there’s some bitterness left over, but I think that is the perfect way for them to celebrate. In second place, gzimmerm with three recs!

That takes it from embarrassing to humiliating! I like it!

And finally, in first place, SpencerO’Gara with 4 recs!

/turns force trades on

And now for the standings for the first time in 2024!

Standings Player Score Player Score SpencerO'gara 4 gzimmerm 3 Justin27 2

Shohei Ohtani finally hit his first home run as a Dodger this week, much to the relief of sports media around the world. A fan caught it, of course, and negotiations began. Kind of. The fan reports it was much closer to a shakedown, and she left with a rather disappointing haul in exchange. What should she have demanded instead? Go!