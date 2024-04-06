 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PYW24: Week 2

So how should the Rangers NOT celebrate their World Series win?

By Imstillhungry95
Welcome back!

Last week, we poked a little ill-natured fun at the Rangers’ banner they created to celebrate defeating us in last year’s World Series. Didn’t really seem to gain traction with the masses, but we did get three multi-rec’d comments. So without further ado, we find Justin27 in third place with two recs!

Nolan Ryan pummeling Robin Ventura as the background next to an image of Neftali Feliz pitching to David Freese in Game 6 of the 2011 WS.

Idk, maybe I’m biased, and maybe there’s some bitterness left over, but I think that is the perfect way for them to celebrate. In second place, gzimmerm with three recs!

Same banner, same wrinkles, but spelled with a homonym and reads “Whirled Series Champions” making a bad situation that much worse

That takes it from embarrassing to humiliating! I like it!

And finally, in first place, SpencerO’Gara with 4 recs!

The Texas Rangers sign Madison Bumgarner to a 10/$300M contract to headline their attempt to bring another banner to Arlington. Then they trade Langford and Carter for Luke Weaver and Seager and Semien for Wander Franco! BACK-TO-BACK BABY!

/turns force trades on

And now for the standings for the first time in 2024!

Standings

Player Score
Player Score
SpencerO'gara 4
gzimmerm 3
Justin27 2

Shohei Ohtani finally hit his first home run as a Dodger this week, much to the relief of sports media around the world. A fan caught it, of course, and negotiations began. Kind of. The fan reports it was much closer to a shakedown, and she left with a rather disappointing haul in exchange. What should she have demanded instead? Go!

