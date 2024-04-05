Arizona 5 @ Atlanta 6: Spencer’s Stride, er Slider

Record: 4-4, 154 games left, 2nd in NL West

Coming into Atlanta after a heart-breaking series against the Yankees, the team is looking a little precarious in the early going. Thomas has joined ERod on the Injured List, Montgomery is still two weeks away at minimum, and Perdomo is still be evaluated after tweaking his knee. But Grichuk has been activated, and we fans often forget that Tommy Henry has a history of showing up for big games when his team needs him (2019 College World Series).

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BRAVES Ketel Marte - 2B Ronald Acuna - RF Corbin Carroll - CF Ozzie Albies - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Riley - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Olson - 1B Joc Pederson - DH Marcell Ozuna - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Adam Duvall - LF Gabriel Moreno - C Michael Harris - CF Jace Peterson - SS Orlando Arcia - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Travis d'Arnaud - C Tommy Henry - LHP Spencer Strider - RHP

MARTE LED OFF WITH A HOME RUN (AZ 1-0)! This was apparently the first time Strider had given up a lead off home run. Gurriel singled around outs by Carroll and Walker, then Joc reached as well before Suarez plated them both with a double (AZ 3-0)! Moreno ended the inning but gave a ball a ride at one point. Atlanta answered in the bottom of the inning using small ball with 2 outs to score (AZ 3-1). Nothing of note for Arizona in the second except helping Strider inch toward 500 K’s with 2 more. Henry had to work hard in the second, but he held the score. The third was easy for both pitchers until OLSON HOMERED (AZ 3-2). Ozuna helped Henry recover though, getting out on a single pitch.

The Arizona bats came to party in the fourth though as Suarez and Peterson singled to right to allow McCarthy to double Suarez home (AZ 4-2)! Marte couldn’t produce with runners on second and third with 1-out, but Carroll and Gurriel walked to score Peterson (AZ 5-2)! Walker ended the threat with a lazy flyout... Henry however... loaded the bases with one out for Acuna (exacerbated by a groundout Marte jumbled) who struck out LOOKING! Then Albies grounded out to Marte who made up for the early blunder to end the Atlanta threat!

Jesse Chavez replaced Strider for the fifth. He immediately ran into a buzzsaw as Joc worked an 8 pitch at bat resulting in a walk. But Suarez nullified the work with a two-pitch flyout. Moreno grounded into an out at second, but beat the relay to avoid the double play. it didn’t matter though, as Jace Peterson also grounded out. Henry went back out for the fifth and succeeded around an Ozuna double and Duvall walk. Thompson took over for Henry. It wasn’t exactly pretty, but he kept Atlanta off the scoreboard.

Jimenez almost sent Arizona down in order for the seventh, but Joc got a dribbler single to third. Suarez ended the inning though. Thompson got one out in the seventh before being lifted for Mantiply. He handedly sent the game to the eighth so Atlanta could throw something called a “Bummer” at Arizona. Bummer got Moreno, Blaze (pinch hitting for Jace) and Marte while walking McCarthy - a stark contrast to his first game of the year against Philly. Mantiply followed Thompson and got one out of his second inning before Castro took over. He gave up doubles to Arcia and Acuna (AZ 5-3) before Ginkel took over. He struck Albies out to end the eighth. Iglesias took the ninth for Atlanta and pitched well, keeping his team in the game for the bottom of the ninth. Ginkel continued into the ninth and got a grounder to start, but Blaze erred to make Olson the tying run at the plate. He doubled to DEEEEEEEEP center, scoring Riley (AZ 5-4). Ozuna grounded out to short, but Olson took third. Kelenic pinch hit for Duvall, and he blooped a “double” to left field that Blaze and Gurriel failed to field (not necessarily poorly played by either, but it certainly looked like Gurriel had to veer for the rookie trying to make a tough play). Olson scored the tying run (TIE 5-5).

Johnson came on for Free Baseball and struck Suarez out, but walked Moreno. He then struck Blaze out on a ball WAAAAAAAAY out of the zone (it was basically in the other batter’s box...). Poor guy struggled tonight. McCarthy grounded out to end the inning. McGough was tasked with the tenth for Arizona. He lasted 4 pitches before D’Arnaud walked it off (ATL 6-5) with a double.

ATLANTA 6, ARIZONA 5

Conclusion

Unfortunately, this was a well-played game until Blaze Alexander got into the field. Henry out-toughed a lineup of All Stars and the offense showed up against a high velocity Cy Young candidate. But the bullpen was shaky, and Blaze definitely caused problems in the bottom of the ninth on defense, making an error and messing up a play Gurriel probably had, but also would’ve saved a run on if not. McGough then gave up the game winning hit in the tenth to end a game that looked so promising just 30 minutes before it ended.

Postseason hero Brandon Pfaadt takes on future free agent Max Fried (he of the laughably small size 40.50 ERA) at 4:20pm local Arizona time.