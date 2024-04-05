 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #8: 4/5 @ Braves

A tough series gets under way in Atlanta.

By Jim McLennan
National League Wild Card Game 1: Cincinnati Reds v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS BRAVES
Ketel Marte - 2B Ronald Acuna - RF
Corbin Carroll - CF Ozzie Albies - 2B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Riley - 3B
Christian Walker - 1B Matt Olson - 1B
Joc Pederson - DH Marcell Ozuna - DH
Eugenio Suarez - 3B Adam Duvall - LF
Gabriel Moreno - C Michael Harris - CF
Jace Peterson - SS Orlando Arcia - SS
Jake McCarthy - RF Travis d'Arnaud - C
Tommy Henry - LHP Spencer Strider - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

  • Reinstated OF Randal Grichuk from the 10-day injured list (recovery from right ankle surgery; retro to March 25).
  • After Wednesday’s game, optioned OF Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno

More less as expected. Grichuk went 5-for-14 with a home-run during a four-game rehab assignment in Reno. With Alek Thomas on the IL, Grichuk will probably see a bit more playing time than expected otherwise, mostly against left-handers.

No bullpen chart today, as this is coming to you from the road. Specifically, the I-10 on the way to Tucson, where we're going to see Ministry tonight. So that makes spreadsheets and screen shots a little tricky! But will be keeping an eye on the score as cel signals permit from the road. More in hope than expectation, given the pitching match-up, if truth be told. But as they say, that's why they play the games!

