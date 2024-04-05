Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #8: 4/5 @ Braves

Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|BRAVES
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Corbin Carroll - CF
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Joc Pederson - DH
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Adam Duvall - LF
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Michael Harris - CF
|Jace Peterson - SS
|Orlando Arcia - SS
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Travis d'Arnaud - C
|Tommy Henry - LHP
|Spencer Strider - RHP
Roster moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:
- Reinstated OF Randal Grichuk from the 10-day injured list (recovery from right ankle surgery; retro to March 25).
- After Wednesday’s game, optioned OF Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno
More less as expected. Grichuk went 5-for-14 with a home-run during a four-game rehab assignment in Reno. With Alek Thomas on the IL, Grichuk will probably see a bit more playing time than expected otherwise, mostly against left-handers.
No bullpen chart today, as this is coming to you from the road. Specifically, the I-10 on the way to Tucson, where we're going to see Ministry tonight. So that makes spreadsheets and screen shots a little tricky! But will be keeping an eye on the score as cel signals permit from the road. More in hope than expectation, given the pitching match-up, if truth be told. But as they say, that's why they play the games!
