Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #8: 4/5 @ Braves

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS BRAVES Ketel Marte - 2B Ronald Acuna - RF Corbin Carroll - CF Ozzie Albies - 2B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Riley - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Matt Olson - 1B Joc Pederson - DH Marcell Ozuna - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Adam Duvall - LF Gabriel Moreno - C Michael Harris - CF Jace Peterson - SS Orlando Arcia - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Travis d'Arnaud - C Tommy Henry - LHP Spencer Strider - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Reinstated OF Randal Grichuk from the 10-day injured list (recovery from right ankle surgery; retro to March 25).

After Wednesday’s game, optioned OF Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno

More less as expected. Grichuk went 5-for-14 with a home-run during a four-game rehab assignment in Reno. With Alek Thomas on the IL, Grichuk will probably see a bit more playing time than expected otherwise, mostly against left-handers.

No bullpen chart today, as this is coming to you from the road. Specifically, the I-10 on the way to Tucson, where we're going to see Ministry tonight. So that makes spreadsheets and screen shots a little tricky! But will be keeping an eye on the score as cel signals permit from the road. More in hope than expectation, given the pitching match-up, if truth be told. But as they say, that's why they play the games!