SnakeBytes 4/5: First off day down

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Arizona D-backs expected to recall Randal Grichuk before Friday’s game at Atlanta

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is expected to be recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks before Friday’s game at the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has played 1,142 MLB games in a career that started in St. Louis in 2014.

Grichuk will replace outfielder Jorge Barrosa, whom the D-backs optioned to Triple-A Reno after Wednesday’s game vs. the New York Yankees.

(Sports Illustrated) Braves Insider Discusses the Diamondbacks Chances in Atlanta

The Diamondbacks will travel to Atlanta play the Braves in a three-game series over the weekend. To get an insider’s perspective on the Braves, Michael McDermott brought in Lindsay Crosby as a guest on the Snakes on the Diamond Podcast. Crosby is the Managing Editor of Braves Today, the Braves’ affiliate on the FanNation Network.

Oakland Athletics News

Yes, there is just so much it warranted it’s entire segment. Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, they announce this disaster of a solution to the lease expiring at the Coliseum

(CBS Sports) A’s officially leaving Oakland after 2024, will play in Sacramento through 2027 until Vegas stadium is ready

The A’s do not intend to change their name to reflect their Sacramento residency. Instead, they’ll be known simply by their nickname, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich.

Ed. Note Has a team in any of the four major sports ever not included their locale in their name? I personally can’t think of any

(SF Gate) ‘Not built’ for MLB: Players past and present bash A’s move to Sacramento

Chip Maxson, the president and chief operating officer of the River Cats, also had a blunt assessment of his home field at the team’s media day last week.

“This was not built to be a Major League Baseball stadium,” Maxson said. “It was not engineered to build a second-level deck.”

Ed. Note. Also mentioned in the article is a reference to the fact that Sacramento is in the PCL (Reno’s league) and one person interviewed thinks they could have a ten home run game at some point during the summer. Very serious choice!

(NBC Sports)Report: River Cats could play some games at Coliseum to clear Sacramento for A’s

The River Cats have played at Sutter Health Park for more than two decades, but that soon could change with a major league team taking over.

One option is for both teams to share the ballpark as each league’s schedule allows. The River Cats also could play some games at the Coliseum and even Oracle Park in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle’s John Shea reported, citing a league source.

Ed. Note: Perfect. Just perfect. A’s abandon Oakland, take over a minor league stadium because they didn’t actually bother to have a plan in place before announcing they were leaving, and the kicked out minor league team... goes to play in Oakland. Perfect.

MLB News

(ESPN) Marlins-Yankees start pushed back because of solar eclipse

“After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday’s solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.,” the team said in a statement Thursday.

Ed. Note: The Mayans could plan out eclipses for centuries in advance, but MLB couldn’t plan one a year in advance when writing the schedule?

(Sports Illustrated) Fans Who Caught Shohei Ohtani’s First Dodgers Homer Disappointed in Treatment From Staff

Roman claims that she and her husband were separated from one another by stadium staff after she caught the home run, and were not allowed to communicate when she negotiated with the team over the price of returning the baseball. Roman also said the team threatened to refuse to authenticate the ball if she did not agree to a trade, which would cause the ball to lose its value, as there’d be no proof it was the official baseball from Ohtani’s first home run for the team.

(Yahoo! Sports) Nike reportedly says its testing new uniform options as MLB shifts blame, teams complain

Major League Baseball’s uniforms have been subject to complaints since the new products were unveiled in February. Most of the blame initially fell on Fanatics, which has produced the uniforms for four years. Based on a story from The Athletic published Thursday, Nike now appears to be in the hot seat.