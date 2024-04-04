There has been a lot of very good D-backs content coming out on YouTube of late. I trust you have all been following Snakes Alive the documentary series about the team’s unlikely run to the World Series last year. But today, MLB Network and Anthony Castrovince released “A Bond Beyond Baseball”, subtitled “Love, loss, family, and baseball: The story of the D-backs’ Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo.” The two man have a long history, dating back two decades to their first meeting in 2004, while they were working in the Cleveland farm system. They then reconnected in the Red Sox organization in 2013, before Hazen hire Lovullo to become D-backs manager in 2017.

What followed was instant success, peaking in the memorable 2017 wild-card game, but they also experienced the low point of 2021 on and off the field, and Hazen’s wife Nicole passing the following year. In the video, the relationship between Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo is examined, along with the connection to the number four throughout the 2023 post-season run, and their hopes for moving forward. In the clip, Hazen says of Lovullo: “What we went through, I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. They helped walk my wife into death in a way that was comforting and loving. It doesn’t matter what else happens, I’m never going to forget that.”

This will be the best 15 minutes you’ll spend all day.