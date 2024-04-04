Yankees 6, Diamondbacks 5: Rubber Game Snaps Late

While it may be the very early going of a new season, I would argue it’s never too early to start measuring your team against others - especially when the expectations for your team have been elevated like they have for the D-Backs. After two lopsided victories in either direction during this series, I was particularly intrigued to see how this D-Backs team responded to an early challenge at home ahead of their first road trip of the season. For the first nine innings, I could confidently say the 2024 D-Backs were up to the task. Unfortunately, this game went for 11 innings, which was just enough time for the Yankees’ bats to seal a win and for the rest of us to watch a disjointed game that featured just about everything under the sun - literally.

Merrill Kelly started and pitched brilliantly with just one blemish across his seven innings of work. He had all six of his pitches mixed in and managed to induce 10 swings and misses across his outing. Even better, he was extremely efficient as the Yankees were aggressive early and often in their at-bats. Of the 26 batters he faced, 16 of them finished in three pitches or less including a number of one-pitch outs. He also had some excellent defense behind him as surprising late call-up Blaze Alexander was part of two key double plays that limited his pitch count as well. Once again, Kelly showed that his late-career resurgence is no fluke and that he can continue to be a workhorse into his mid-30s behind Zac Gallen.

For his part, Carlos Rodon didn’t pitch poorly, but it’s difficult to match a seven inning outing with just two runs allowed. He did however start to show some fatigue at the end of his outing and struggled to keep his mechanics in line, but still managed to gut through a workmanlike performance. The D-Backs hitters were equally aggressive in their approach - much to my chagrin - but were better able to take advantage of their limited opportunities. And boy howdy were they limited. This game featured plenty “three true outcomes” with 18 combined strikeouts, four walks, and four home runs.

The first of those last outcomes came courtesy of Alexander’s...blazing bat (I apologize, but it was necessary in this case). It came after Alexander worked his way back from the first of three 0-2 counts he saw in the game. Their 1-0 lead was not particularly long-lasting as Kelly’s only blemish came in the visiting half of the fourth when Aaron Judge deposited a hanging sinker into the center field bleachers for a 2-1 Yankees lead after a Gleyber Torres single. Appropriately, the Empire’s lead lasted just five batters as Ketel Marte blasted his first homer of the season and 1,000th career hit 433 feet to left-center to knot the score at 2-2. Corbin Carroll - who still hasn’t quite found his rhythm yet - followed with a double down the line ahead of a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walk to put Rodon and the Yankees on the ropes. Frustratingly, despite Christian Walker standing at the plate with a golden RBI opportunity, Carroll got caught being a little too aggressive and was easily thrown out at third to end the inning and threat.

Both offenses would fall into a slight slumber through the end of the first nine innings with just one threat in the home half of the sixth that was extinguished with an ill-placed lineout that turned into a double play. Crucially, however, in the bottom of the ninth Torey Lovullo opted to pinch hit Jace Peterson for Blaze Alexander to take advantage of the slight split advantage Peterson has against righties (.231/.325/.350) versus lefties (.210/.283/.271)? I certainly don’t want to armchair quarterback Torey’s decisions in hindsight, but at the same time, Alexander had a .347/.429/.600 slash line against lefties in the minors last year. Take from that as you will. Misstep #1. In extras, things started to get a little more wacky as Alex Verdugo ambushed Kevin Ginkel’s first offering into the right field bleachers to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead with Clay Holmes looming in the bullpen. Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson harmlessly grounded out to move the ghost runner up 90 feet before Geraldo Perdomo grounded to Anthony Volpe who threw slightly up the line that Rizzo failed to gather. The error allowed ghost runner Jorge Barrosa to score, but distressingly, Perdomo came up limping and had to be lifted for Jake McCarthy as a pinch runner.

A Holmes’ wild pitch would move McCarthy up to third base with Marte at the plate needing just a sac fly to tie it, prompting Aaron Boone to switch to a five-man infield - something I didn’t realize was still allowed with the shift restrictions. It was an astute move as Marte’s grounder was quickly gobbled up to put the D-Backs one out away from a series loss. Instead, Carroll did what he does best: utilize his game-changing speed to put the onus on the defense and it worked beautifully as his chopper over Holmes brought McCarthy in for the tying run 4-4. After a Gurriel Jr groundout ended the rally, Torey made a series of defensive moves including inserting Gabriel Moreno to replace Tucker Barnhart and forgoing the DH by putting Marte on the field. Misstep #2. Scott McGough was called upon to give the D-Backs a chance to walk it off, but promptly gave up a single to Torres and then balked in the ghost runner to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead. He was able to induce a Juan Soto lineout to continue Soto’s persistent woes against D-Backs pitching (.199/.326/.327). Unfortunately, Judge drove in the sixth and final New York run on a deep double that split the gap and gave us a 6-4 game heading to the home half of the 11th.

It started inauspiciously as Walker was quickly plunked to put the tying run on base, but was then quickly followed by consecutive strikeouts of Eugenio Suarez and Peterson to again bring the D-Backs to the bring. Barrosa however wasn’t ready for to get on the plane and blooped a single into left field to score ghost runner Gurriel Jr and bring the Snakes within a run again at 6-5. Once again however, Boone - having realized that Lovullo had emptied his positional bench - made an excellent tactical decision to intentionally walk Moreno and load the bases bringing...McGough to the plate with the game on the line. Unsurprisingly for a pitcher taking his very first major league at-bat, McGough was quickly outmatched and struck out on a borderline call to leave the tying run 90 feet away and allow the series win to slip away.