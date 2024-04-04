Snake Bytes 4/4: Mason Saunders unavailable to pinch hit.

Team News



Diamondbacks’ final rally falls short, Yankees prevail in 11 innings

“If I had known that (Perdomo) would’ve gotten hurt, I would’ve not done it,” Lovullo said.

What led to Diamondbacks RHP Scott McGough’s at-bat with the game on the line vs. Yankees

Blaze Alexander hits 1st career home run in Diamondbacks’ loss to Yankees

Bases loaded, 2 outs in the 11th and here comes ... the pitcher?!

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo ‘day to day’ after knee injury vs. Yankees

“(Perdomo) is not sure what happened,” Lovullo said. “He’s not exactly sure. He just felt a lot of discomfort in his knee and I heard that and we were gonna take him off the field and get him evaluated. So he’s day to day, we’ve got an off-day tomorrow, we’re gonna fly across country and I’ll have more information (Friday).”

D-backs’ Geraldo Perdomo day-to-day with right knee injury suffered vs. Yankees

Keep an eye on these prospects at each level of D-backs’ system

Torey Lovullo Keeps the Mood Light With His Pitching Staff

Other Baseball



Athletics To Play 2025-27 Seasons In Sacramento Ahead Of Scheduled Move To Las Vegas

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create other unforgettable memories. Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

Oakland Athletics Officially Announce Move to Sacramento Before Las Vegas Relocation

Kansas City ballot measure for new Royals stadium, Chiefs renovations fails hard at polls

Voters Reject Stadium Tax For Royals And Chiefs

Ohtani clubs 1st Dodgers HR: ‘Honestly, very relieved’

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first homer,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “It’s been awhile, and honestly my swing hasn’t been great. So, overall very relieved.”

50 years ago, another Crew kid debuted — and he ended up a Hall of Famer

“Yes, absolutely,” said Yount. “I was getting Major League training three or four years before I actually should have been there. That was a huge benefit for me. Because regardless of whether you’re ready to play in the Major Leagues, there is something to say about experiencing the lifestyle, learning the travel and the cities and the press and having to play at that level every single day. There’s a learning curve even if your skills are there, so I was getting that part of it as I was learning to play up to that level. “It was a huge benefit. It fast-forwarded my career.”

Braves-White Sox game postponed; makeup on June 27

Now, the Braves will head back to Atlanta for their home opener to play three games against the Diamondbacks starting on Friday. Spencer Strider, who was scheduled to start Wednesday’s finale in Chicago, will now start the home opener, with Max Fried following on Saturday and Chris Sale to close out the series on Sunday.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

MLK was assassinated in 1968, Hank Aaron tied Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974

Speaking of assassinations, Lincoln dreamt of his assassination on this date.

According to the recollection of one of his friends, Ward Hill Lamon, President Abraham Lincoln dreams on this night in 1865 of “the subdued sobs of mourners” and a corpse lying on a catafalque in the White House East Room. In the dream, Lincoln asked a soldier standing guard “Who is dead in the White House?” to which the soldier replied, “the President. He was killed by an assassin.” Lincoln woke up at that point.

This day in baseball:

When he passed away, Bela Lugosi was buried in his full Dracula costume.

Here is one of the most amazing facts about the death of Bela Lugosi. Lugosi died of a heart attack in 1956 and was buried in a replica costume to his role in the famous vampire film, Dracula. This was done so under the request of his fifth wife and son.



The largest pair of eyes in the world belongs to the giant squid.

Its eyes are the size of soccer balls and are at least 25 centimeters across. The largest fish eye is only around 9 centimeters wide which belongs to the swordfish.

