Series Preview #3: Diamondbacks @ Braves

The Braves, as strong as ever.

You might complain about the Los Angeles Dodgers and their continuous winning in the division, but if you are a fan of a team in the NL East, similar complaints are certainly in place. The Braves have been dominating the NL East since 2018. Since 1990, when they finished last in their 6-team division, just once were the Braves cellar dweller again, in 2016. So, we probably already know this but let me remind you just again: the Diamondbacks will play a traditionally strong franchise in the next series.

The grapes are probably sour for the Braves ever since winning the World Series in 2021 with a regular season record of 88-73 (161 games because of a rained out game that was deemed unnecessary in the end), because Atlanta won more than 100 games in 2022 and 2023 but got some early and unexpected knockouts in the NLDS and twice against division rival Philadelphia Phillies.

It is probably not a question if the Atlanta Braves will qualify for the play-offs in 2024. They are still the strongest team in a weaker NL East when compared to last year, where the Nationals are still rebuilding and the Mets have taken a big step back for the moment. The Marlins could be an outsider there (but are off to an atrocious start of the season), but the biggest threat in 2024 will still be Bryce Harper’s Phillies in their division.

The Braves have their minds and their roster basically set on winning the world series for the coming years and baseball america has a very nice (and free) article on that. Biggest takeaway from that? The Braves have focussed on adding arms this off-season. In 2024 they probably don’t need to dip much into a farm system that is considered rather weak and (surprise surprise) hurler heavy, but with two top 100 and pitching prospects (AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep) who are able to provide some help this season.

The Braves’ Opening Day start.

There is some good news and some bad news about the Braves’ Opening Day start of the season.

The good news is that they haven’t been spotless and are currently 3-2 on the season after dropping one against the Phillies and another one against the White Sox. That means, the Snakes certainly have chances to win a series.

The bad news is that the Diamondbacks will receive the Braves well rested after their final game in the 3-game series against the White Sox was postponed because of rain, while Arizona went extra innings in their last game. It also means that the Diamondbacks will match up against their top of the rotation. On the other hand, the Braves potent offence will meet our...let’s say...not so top of the rotation members.

What did the Braves do before this series?

Game #1, Braves beat Phillies 9-3

A pitcher duel until it wasn’t, with Spencer Strider going 5 innings, 8 strikeouts and giving up 2 runs. The Braves win after a struggling Jose Alvarado gives up 5 runs and the Braves put up 7 runs in the 8th inning. Man of the match is birthday boy Matt Olson with 3 doubles and 3 RBI.

Game #2, Braves beat Phillies 12-4

Struggling Max Fried couldn’t get out of the 1st inning and some valuable innings were pitched by veteran Jesse Chavez. Aaron Nola went almost 5 innings but gave up 7 runs in those and once again the Braves outhit the Phillies and won. Even Jared Kelenic started hitting and played some good defence.

The Braves achieved 21 runs in the first two games, which was a second best franchise record.

Game #3, Phillies beat Braves 5-4

Despite giving up a huge bomb to Kyle Schwarber in the 1st inning, a solid performance from Chris Sale didn’t lead to a victory, because of a 3-run seventh inning. That inning should have been over before the runs scored, because of a double play, but the Phillies successfully challenged and with two outs were able to score 3 runs, also because of Adam Duvall not being able to make an out.

Game #4, Braves dwell the White Sox 9-0

Charlie Morton went almost 6 innings in which the Braves had nothing to fear.

Game #5, White Sox shock the Braves 3-2

The Braves’ offence was somewhat quieted down by an excellent performance from Garrett Crochet, who went 7 innings and despite a shaky performance from Michael Kopech, the Braves couldn’t avoid the possible loss.

After those first 5 games, the Braves show that their offence is top of the league and their 138 OPS+ is second in the entire league. Their worst hitter at this moment is Ronald Acuña Jr., which probably shows how dangerous their lineup is.

Their starting pitcher has been reliable to good in those first five games, except for Max Fried, but Brian Snitker is probably less enthousiastic about the relief pitching, that took the two losses of the season.

So, here is my advice for this series...no, here is my prayer for this series based upon those first five Braves’ games: let’s hope our starters are able to keep it close and go five innings and our lineup is able to get good and long at bats against their starters and take advantage against the relievers. That is a bit different from what we have seen thus far, with the Snakes striking early. Though that is always a good advice, of course.

Last year we went 3-3 against the Braves over the season, so that shows we are obviously no scrub either.

Matchups.

I won’t give any accumulated stats because all pitchers have thrown just 1 game.

Game #1 Fri 04/05 4:20 PM MST, Tommy Henry (ARI) vs Spencer Strider (ATL).

Tommy Henry gave up a bomb and some hard hits in his start against the Colorado Rockies, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks, although also 4 Ks, but still something you don’t wish to see against a team like the Rockies (although I do believe it is not the worst lineup the Rockies have). Let’s hope Tommy has learned from that first game or he will be knocked around hard against one of the better lineups in the league.

His matchup isn’t favourable either, as Spencer Strider was solid against the Phillies with 8 strikeouts and despite giving up 2 runs. Strider has faced the Diamondbacks 3 times in his career. Last year twice and the Diamondbacks scored 6 runs over 12 innings in those meetings. He also knocked out a staggering amount of 20 Snakes in those 2 games.

My prediction: despite scoring early against the Braves, the Diamondbacks can’t overcome another shaky start from Henry and go down. The best news would be if our relievers do not have to show up early and can save some breath for the rest of the series.

Game #2 Sat 04/06 4:20 PM MST, Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) vs Max Fried (ATL).

Max Fried struggled with several injuries last year (blister, hamstring) and got to just 77 innings and didn’t face Arizona in 2023. He would have certainly anticipated a better start of the 2024 season than the 3 runs he gave up in his start of the season, where he couldn’t get out of the 1st inning. Fried wasn’t particularly solid in Spring Training either, so there is definitely a chance here for the Diamondbacks if Fried is still looking for the right pitching adjustments.

Whom better of our back-of-the-rotation to face him than Brandon Pfaadt? Pfaadt will try to continue to build on his promising performance of 1-run ball against the Rockies. Our biggest trump card here is that Pfaadt has never faced the Braves, so he can pull out all tricks he wants and needs.

My prediction: Pfaadt fools the Braves’ lineup enough in his 6 innings of work while the Diamondbacks knock some runs in off Max Fried. The high leverage part of our bullpen is rested enough and despite some heavy traffic are able to lure in a win.

Game #3 Sun 04/07 10:35 AM MST, Ryne Nelson (ARI) vs Chris Sale (ATL).

If you thought after just one game that Tommy Henry isn’t MLB-material, than you hadn’t seen Ryne Nelson yet, although the Yankees aren’t the Rockies, of course. “Nelly” didn’t get any further than 2 innings and something and everyone forgot about the 26 strikeouts and 2.66 ERA he achieved in 20 innings of work in Spring Training. If Nelson feared the Yankees, he will probably crawl away under his bed by the thought of facing the Braves. Let’s hope Nelson comes out of his hiding place and steps up like a big man.

Chris Sale’s star has long faded away, but he is still a very useful mid-of-the-rotation pitcher on any team. The Braves definitely saw what it is worth and have slotted him in right there, alongside Charlie Morton. Against a strong batting lineup as the Phillies, Sale knocked out 7. Despite being around as long as he has been, Sale faced the Diamondbacks just once in his entire career, and did so last year while with the Red Sox. The result: 5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts and the win. We’re warned.

My prediction: series loss.