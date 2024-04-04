Your Random D-Back: Cody Ransom

Substitute the “d” in random and today’s random D-Back becomes Cody Ransom. He is what you’d call a home town kid: born in Mesa, went to high school in Chandler and visited two colleges in Phoenix: South Mountain Community College and Grand Canyon University. It weren’t the Diamondbacks, but the San Francisco Giants that plucked him in 1998 out of that latter university, after playing just one season there, starting every game at shortstop while hitting .330, slashing eight home runs and knocking in 48 runners.

It was probably a moment of personal glory for Cody Ransom, but how often might his thoughts have wandered off to his team mates he lost in 1996 in an accident?

Ransom and his teammates at South Mountain Community College were heading to a game when their van’s tire blew out. The van hit a tree, flipped and the aftermath was ugly. Ransom opened his eyes when the violent sounds of steel and glass meeting asphalt finally quieted, replaced by the desperate screams of his friends. Near the back of the van, Cody was South Mountain’s last man standing, suffering only minor cuts on his forehead and back. But before him was a scene of unspeakable horror. Tommie Eaton, the 19-year-old pitcher and van driver, was crushed behind the wheel. Alfred “Junior” Stell, a 19-year-old catcher sitting a row behind Ransom, was among the many players thrown out of the vehicle. - Quote from an article on NBC New York in 2009 that was quoting from another article on northjersey.com

That terrible fate of life wasn’t going to get Cody Ransom down, because Cody was a grinder, something he had learned at an early age.

“Tough job,” said Ransom, who as a kid could already sense what it meant to be a grinder. His understanding only grew clearer through the years. In high school, Ransom helped his father by doing whatever odd jobs needed to be done. And up until a few years ago, when business was busy, he spent part of every offseason helping his father with grueling, thankless, work. He dug trenches, ran pipe, pulled wire, hung lights and installed electrical outlets in walls, no different than the rest of his father’s employees. “He’s a pretty good hand,” said Randy Ransom, who for more than three decades has owned and operated Circle R Electric Inc. in Chandler, Ariz. “Smart kid who picks things up quick.” - Quote from an article on nj.com in 2009

It is something he definitely needs, because Ransom’s walk through the minor leagues isn’t what you’d call impressive. His start in Low A in 1998 is fine, but in A+ in 1999, though he hits better, he also sees the strikeout rate rise to 25%. That trend continues and he hits a miserable .564 OPS at AA but still gets a somewhat do-or-die promotion to the Fresno Grizzlies and AAA in 2001. He doesn’t hit particularly well there (.241/.303/.458), but still gets a shot as a September call-up. Ransom makes his major league debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he flies out in the 8th against Curt Schilling. He eventually finishes that 2001 season in the major leagues hitless in 7 at bats.

In 2002 more of the same: a miserable .635 OPS in Fresno and another September call-up to the big league squad. He enters the game most times as a pinch runner, without any at bats, except for the final game of the seasons, against the Astros, where he gets his first hits and RBI. In 2003, something similar, only this time a call up in August and 28 at bats. A season later he gets much more opportunities, because of injuries on the first team, but beside a .320 OBP, the bat doesn’t have much to offer. At the end of the season he is released by the Giants and more popular writings refer to an error he made in a crucial play in game 161 against the Dodgers when leading 3-1 and 1 out in the ninth. Instead of a double play and a Giants win and qualification for the play-offs, Ransom misplays the ball, all runners are safe and the Dodgers will win 7-3 and the NL West title.

Cody Ransom was 28 now and the following 4 years he would spend at AAA with the Cubs, Rangers and Astros. He briefly returns to the major leagues in 2007 for the Astros and is pretty much a superutility guy by now, playing all over the diamond.

In those years, it isn’t easy for Cody Ransom to focus on baseball.

“I didn’t handle failure too well,” Ransom said. “It would stick with me. I’d take it home. I’d think about it all night.” [...] The perception that lingered about Ransom was of a talented player who allowed the slightest setbacks to rattle his focus. During his rages, Ransom slammed bats, threw batting helmets and screamed at umpires. - Quote from an article on nj.com in 2009

Things start to change when Cody starts a family and he realises he cannot take his problems home no more. That turnaround comes at the best moment, because in 2008 he becomes a Yankee, and catches the eye of the media again. He starts the season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is called up to the Yankees in August. After slashing a homerun in his first at bat as a Yankee, he enjoys a terrific end of the season with an unearthly .302/.400/.651 before making the last put out in the old Yankee stadium. His contribution is such that he returns for the 2009 season and becomes the first Yankee to man 3rd base in the new Yankee stadium, but some months later he is designated for assignment. All in all, a lot of memorable things during his time as a Yankee. It is definitely something that will stick to him throughout the years and in interviews years later he refers to both the great and worse moments in his baseball career. Knowing what his limitations were, he probably appreciates it even more, and that too can be traced back to that terrible accident in 1996.

“I was very lucky,” Ransom said. “I had a few stitches, and that was it. I don’t know how I was that lucky. Or why.” Ransom said the realizations he brings with him from that afternoon are too many to count. Though his father said the accident’s impact was clear. “It made him, and I know it made me, a lot more aware about how quick it can all be gone,” he said. “I think it really made him appreciate what he has.” - Quote from an article on nj.com in 2009

Around this time he also becomes viral because of a 60 inch box jump, but there is also one where he takes a 51 inch box jump without a lead run, even more impressive.

After those two years in the Yankee pinstripes, Ransom stays in the major leagues for 3 more years. In 2010 he is with the Phillies (and hits a homerun against the Diamondbacks), but in 2011 returns to his home state Arizona and becomes a Diamondback. He starts the season in Reno and does well there, no wonder the Diamondbacks give him a chance after Stephen Drew hits the IL (with a broken ankle).

Ransom, 35, hit .331 (114-for-344) with 28 doubles, 3 triples, 26 home runs and 89 RBI in 92 games with the Aces. Among all minor leaguers at the time of his promotion, he ranked first with 89 RBI, second with 57 extra-base hits, third with 226 total bases, fourth with a .657 slugging percentage and a 1.069 OPS and tied for fourth with 26 home runs. He was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for June 20-26 after batting .462 (12-for-26) with 4 home runs, 7 extra-base hits and a league-leading 13 RBI. - Diamondbacks official press release as published on the AZSnakePit.com in 2011

He doesn’t do much in his time from July 23 to August 22, but does prevent the Dodgers from sweeping the Diamondbacks when he hits a homer off Kershaw and scores two runs in the 7th for a 4-3 win.

After getting outrighted in 2011 he sticks with the club, resigns for a new season and is soon called up to the big leagues again and is walking with a scorching hot bat for a few weeks. From his call-up on April 22 until May 7 he hits 4 homeruns, 12 RBI and a carries a .351/.429/.757.

His luck was soon over. In the next 7 games he would go 1-for-15 with one walk and nine strikeouts and after hitless appearances against Kansas City he gets designated for assignment. Not longer thereafter he is claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

His first games for the Brewers after getting claimed are against the Diamondbacks and he obviously reaches base in each of the 3 games, knocking in 3 RBI as well. He goes on to play 64 games for Milwaukee, a new single season career high, but he can’t impress with a .638 OPS except for yet another game against the Diamondbacks on June 30, when he hits a 3-run homer off Wade Miley and later brings another batter home. After he gets designated for assignment by the end of August in Milwaukee, the Diamondbacks claim Cody Ransom again and he has a decent September for the Snakes: .269/.367/.500 in 26 at bats.

In 2013, now 37 years, Ransom signs with the Padres, makes the Opening Day roster but is bumped off the roster after going hitless in 11 at bats. The Cubs pick him up and he has a decent season as a back-up, with a .753 OPS. Lots of interesting defensive plays a la Nick Ahmed can be found on YouTube (unfortunately not on the MLB Film Room so I can’t make a highlight reel), but this is a nice one.

In 2014 Ransom plays for a while for the Seibu Lions in the Japanse NPB and in 2015 returns once again to Arizona and spends time in Reno again. After that he hangs up the cleats and apparently becomes a baseball coach at Gilbert’s Perry High School. He is supposed to be one of the coaches on the AZL Diamondbacks for the 2020 season, before the minor leagues are called off and then is part of the coaching staff of the 2021 ACL Diamondbacks and 2022 Visalia Rawhide. In 2023 he becomes infield coordinator in the minor league system of the Washington Nationals, but in October of that same year he is one of many whose contract isn’t renewed.

So, while the future is uncertain at the moment for Cody Ransom, baseball probably hasn’t seen the last of him yet, because that is what he likes most.