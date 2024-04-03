Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #7: 4/3 vs. Yankees

Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Ketel Marte - DH
|Juan Soto - RF
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Aaron Judge - DH
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Blaze Alexander - 2B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B
|Jorge Barrosa - CF
|Austin Wells - C
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Carlos Rodon - LHP
|Merrill Kelly - RHP
I quite like the checkerboard nature of the chart above. Six games in, and we haven’t had a single pitcher used in consecutive games. With five men not used last night, and an off-day tomorrow, I can see that continuing until at least Saturday. Certainly, so far the D-backs bullpen has lived up to all expectations. After 24.2 innings, they have a 2.19 ERA, which is the fourth lowest in the National League. The FIP is almost a run higher - they could use a few more strikeouts, with 18 so far - but at 3.16, that would still be a very nice figure if they can maintain it. They will probably allow more homeruns, with just one given up so far, but it’s a good start, even before Paul Sewald comes back off the injured list.
Bit of a shuffling today, though it’s the regular vs left-hander line-up out there. Ketel Marte is DHing, with Blaze Alexander taking over for him at second. Corbin Carroll returns, but Barnhart is behind the plate, under the “day game after a night game” rule.
Loading comments...