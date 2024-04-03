Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #7: 4/3 vs. Yankees

Today's Lineups YANKEES DIAMONDBACKS Gleyber Torres - 2B Ketel Marte - DH Juan Soto - RF Corbin Carroll - RF Aaron Judge - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Anthony Volpe - SS Eugenio Suarez - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF Blaze Alexander - 2B Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Jorge Barrosa - CF Austin Wells - C Tucker Barnhart - C Trent Grisham - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Carlos Rodon - LHP Merrill Kelly - RHP

I quite like the checkerboard nature of the chart above. Six games in, and we haven’t had a single pitcher used in consecutive games. With five men not used last night, and an off-day tomorrow, I can see that continuing until at least Saturday. Certainly, so far the D-backs bullpen has lived up to all expectations. After 24.2 innings, they have a 2.19 ERA, which is the fourth lowest in the National League. The FIP is almost a run higher - they could use a few more strikeouts, with 18 so far - but at 3.16, that would still be a very nice figure if they can maintain it. They will probably allow more homeruns, with just one given up so far, but it’s a good start, even before Paul Sewald comes back off the injured list.

Bit of a shuffling today, though it’s the regular vs left-hander line-up out there. Ketel Marte is DHing, with Blaze Alexander taking over for him at second. Corbin Carroll returns, but Barnhart is behind the plate, under the “day game after a night game” rule.