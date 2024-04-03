 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes 4/3: Righting the Ship

Zac Gallen helped lead the Diamondbacks to a convincing, series-tying victory last night, the first loss of the season to be handed to the Yankees.

By James Attwood
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks News

New York (A) 0, Arizona 7
Zac Gallen was on top of his game, tossing six shutout innings. The Arizona offense piled on 12 hits against Nestor Cortes and the Yankees’ bullpen. The result was that the Yankees were handed their first loss of the season, and in convincing fashion.

Gallen Throws Six Scoreless to Down Yankees
Zac Gallen kept the Yankees guessing for six scoreless innings in front of a fired up crowd of 39,863 on Tuesday night to tie up the series and to keep the Diamondbacks in a position to win their second series of the season.

Diamondbacks Turn Tables on Yankees
After the Yankees humbled the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Snakes returned the favour on Tuesday.

Torey Lovullo Gives Encouraging Sewald Update
While there is still no timeline for his return, the closer has begun to throw from 60’, an encouraging big step in pitcher recovery.

Blaze Alexander is making the most of his opportunity

Other Baseball News

Harper Crushes Three Homers, Including a Slam
Bryce Harper’s bat woke up on Tuesday, as the Phillies’ slugger swatted three home runs and drove in six, an entire week’s worth of production for some players.

Mookie Betts Is Ridiculous
If anyone has any suggestions on how to get this man out of the NL West so that the Diamondbacks could worry about him a bit less, that would be great.

MLB 2024 Watchability Index: Ranking Most Fun Teams to Watch
It is both nice and a little surprising to see the Diamondbacks getting some serious love on this list.

Dominance, too bad it is going to waste in the Bay Area

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...