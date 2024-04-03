Snake Bytes 4/3: Righting the Ship

Diamondbacks News

New York (A) 0, Arizona 7

Zac Gallen was on top of his game, tossing six shutout innings. The Arizona offense piled on 12 hits against Nestor Cortes and the Yankees’ bullpen. The result was that the Yankees were handed their first loss of the season, and in convincing fashion.

Gallen Throws Six Scoreless to Down Yankees

Zac Gallen kept the Yankees guessing for six scoreless innings in front of a fired up crowd of 39,863 on Tuesday night to tie up the series and to keep the Diamondbacks in a position to win their second series of the season.

An outstanding (and palindromic!) effort from 2⃣3⃣. pic.twitter.com/LoWwzSySKq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 3, 2024

Diamondbacks Turn Tables on Yankees

After the Yankees humbled the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Snakes returned the favour on Tuesday.

Torey Lovullo Gives Encouraging Sewald Update

While there is still no timeline for his return, the closer has begun to throw from 60’, an encouraging big step in pitcher recovery.

Blaze Alexander is making the most of his opportunity

The two biggest ABs of the night for the #Dbacks came from Blaze Alexander, as he set up a pair of 3-run innings. Here's what Torey Lovullo had to say about Alexander stepping up in the 2 hole. pic.twitter.com/mSTM1WyBVf — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) April 3, 2024

Other Baseball News

Harper Crushes Three Homers, Including a Slam

Bryce Harper’s bat woke up on Tuesday, as the Phillies’ slugger swatted three home runs and drove in six, an entire week’s worth of production for some players.

Mookie Betts Is Ridiculous

If anyone has any suggestions on how to get this man out of the NL West so that the Diamondbacks could worry about him a bit less, that would be great.

MLB 2024 Watchability Index: Ranking Most Fun Teams to Watch

It is both nice and a little surprising to see the Diamondbacks getting some serious love on this list.

Dominance, too bad it is going to waste in the Bay Area