Snake Bytes 4/3: Righting the Ship

Diamondbacks News
New York (A) 0, Arizona 7
Zac Gallen was on top of his game, tossing six shutout innings. The Arizona offense piled on 12 hits against Nestor Cortes and the Yankees’ bullpen. The result was that the Yankees were handed their first loss of the season, and in convincing fashion.
Gallen Throws Six Scoreless to Down Yankees
Zac Gallen kept the Yankees guessing for six scoreless innings in front of a fired up crowd of 39,863 on Tuesday night to tie up the series and to keep the Diamondbacks in a position to win their second series of the season.
An outstanding (and palindromic!) effort from 2⃣3⃣. pic.twitter.com/LoWwzSySKq— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 3, 2024
Diamondbacks Turn Tables on Yankees
After the Yankees humbled the Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Snakes returned the favour on Tuesday.
Torey Lovullo Gives Encouraging Sewald Update
While there is still no timeline for his return, the closer has begun to throw from 60’, an encouraging big step in pitcher recovery.
Blaze Alexander is making the most of his opportunity
The two biggest ABs of the night for the #Dbacks came from Blaze Alexander, as he set up a pair of 3-run innings. Here's what Torey Lovullo had to say about Alexander stepping up in the 2 hole. pic.twitter.com/mSTM1WyBVf— Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) April 3, 2024
Other Baseball News
Harper Crushes Three Homers, Including a Slam
Bryce Harper’s bat woke up on Tuesday, as the Phillies’ slugger swatted three home runs and drove in six, an entire week’s worth of production for some players.
Mookie Betts Is Ridiculous
If anyone has any suggestions on how to get this man out of the NL West so that the Diamondbacks could worry about him a bit less, that would be great.
MLB 2024 Watchability Index: Ranking Most Fun Teams to Watch
It is both nice and a little surprising to see the Diamondbacks getting some serious love on this list.
Dominance, too bad it is going to waste in the Bay Area
Mason Miller dialed up his heater tonight:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2024
102.4 mph
102.3 mph
101.8 mph
101.4 mph
101.4 mph
The @Athletics reliever struck out four batters over two scoreless innings and got 11 swings and misses. pic.twitter.com/izaEllO9M1
