Rest easy, Jim. Zac Gallen was indeed better than Ryne Nelson tonight.

It wasn’t a smooth ride, though. Much like his Opening Day start, Gallen didn’t look sharp to begin the night. He threw 6 pitches to leadoff man Gleyber Torres, all looked out of the zone but only 4 were called balls which led to the dreaded leadoff walk in front of Soto-Judge. Soto saved Gallen by GDPing, but Gallen couldn’t find the strike zone again with Judge at the plate, leading to Gallen’s second base-on-balls of the night. Gallen was able to get out of the inning with 17 pitches and zero runs allowed, though.

The bottom of the first gave a throw back to the Rockies series in which we scored multiple runs in the first inning in each game. Ketel hit a rocket double to left and Blaze followed with a 108mph grounder up the middle to put the DBacks on the board. Lourdes Gurriel popped out (an unfortunate theme of the night), but Blaze got into scoring position for Christian Walker with an easy steal of second base. Walker laced a single through the 5.5 hole to advance Blaze to third, and Geno Suarez followed with a little bloop single to center scoring Blaze. Gabi Moreno was able to shoot a pitch the other way to get Walker home and Geno to third. Young Jorge Barrosa came up with runners on the corners and 1 out and laid down a safety squeeze bunt. Unfortunately, there was nothing safe about this, as Geno advanced too far towards home and got into a pickle before being tagged out. In the chaos of the rundown, Barrosa got caught halfway between second and first and was thrown out retreating to the first base bag.

End of 1. Yankees 0, DBacks 3, TOOTBLANs 2

Gallen took the hill in the second with a lead and slightly better command, getting 2 strikeouts but also allowing hits to white hot Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera. No damage done, but it took more than 20 pitches for Gallen to get through the inning.

I had to step away for daddy duties for an inning and a half, but it looks like nothing too radical happened. Gallen got a couple more Ks of Soto and Judge. The Diamondback offense did mostly nothing. I arrived back at the TV screen just in time to see the bonkers pop-out that wasn’t by Christian Walker, leading to Blaze Alexander being thrown out at second just as a victim of circumstance. Diamondbacks end up not getting any across again. Good guys still up 3-0 after 3.

Gallen got a 1-2-3 fourth including another strikeout. He was sitting at 65 pitches to get through those four innings, so the Gameday Thread was optimistic in Zac’s ability to get through 6. Jake McCarthy and Gerry Perdomo got on base in the bottom half of the fourth inning with one out, but Ketel GDP’d. Until he didn’t. Upon further review, Ketel beat out the throw to first, but Blaze couldn’t capitalize as he struck out with runners on the corners to end the inning.

Into the fifth inning, Gallen was the first Diamondbacks pitcher to retire Anthony Volpe this season, getting him to strikeout looking, and then walked Cabrera before inducing an inning ending double play. 78 pitches for the Milkman through 5, assuring a shot at one more inning. The DBacks offense provided nothing of value in a 1-2-3 fifth.

Into the sixth inning now and Zac finished his night with a VERY athletic play fielding a swinging bunt by Rizzo, pouncing off the mound toward the third baseline and throwing across the diamond where Christian Walker showcased his golden leather with a nice scoop. Zac’s final line: 6IP, 0R, 3H, 3BB, 6K, 96 pitches.

In the bottom half of the 6th, Gabi earned a leadoff walk, chasing Nestor Cortes who did a nice job settling in after his rocky first inning. Jake McCarthy shot a single up the middle on a hit and run, advancing Moreno all the way to third. Unfortunately, Jake added to the TOOTBLAN tally rather than the runs scored tally, getting picked off trying to steal second. No damage done by the DBacks in the sixth.

After 6 innings: Yankees 0, DBacks 3, TOOTBLANs 3.

It’s a bullpen game now; potentially the first save situation for the Diamondback relievers to convert this year. The rest of the Gameday Thread seemed to be putting on a good face, but I’m sure most of us were nervous seeing how the Sewald-less bullpen would fare in a tight game against a tough lineup. Scott McGough got the first call from the bullpen and he certainly answered that call. An easy 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Too small of a sample size to heal last season’s scars, but glad to see an effective McGough thus far.

The bottom of the 7th finally gave the good guys some breathing room. Ketel Marte led off the inning with an infield single and advanced to third on a poor scoop attempt by Rizzo (Christian Walker appreciation moment #1). Blaze Alexander earned a walk, necessitating a Yankee pitching change. Gurriel popped out again on the first pitch. At this point, Xerostomia deeked out the whole Gameday Thread, commenting about 3 outs on 4 pitches. The rest of the Thread assumed they were in a broadcast delay and that C-Walk was about to GDP and end the inning. I began typing my displeasure in this recap while Walker deposited a 96mph sinker 424 feet from home plate and into the left field bleachers (Christian Walker appreciation moment #2), producing a very large positive swing in my, and the Thread’s, mood. No further runs scored, but the Diamondbacks had a 6-run lead with 2 innings to play.

After 7: Yankees 0, DBacks 6.

Ryan Thompson came out to pitch the 8th and the Yankees went down 1-2-3. The DBacks came up in their half of the 8th and quickly got 2 outs before more chaos ensued. Perdomo pulled a single to right and Ketel struck out but Austin Wells, the Yankees replacement catcher who had just come in as a pinch hitter the preceding half-inning, whiffed on the pitch and it rolled all the way to the back stop, allowing Ketel to safely reach first and Perdomo, heads up as always, advanced all the way to third. Jace Peterson got his first plate appearance of the season with a pinch at bat for Blaze. Jace walked, loading the bases for Lourdes and another wild pitch scored Perdomo from third before Gurriel finished his ofer night with a flyout to left.

End of 8: Yankees 0, DBacks 7.

Bryce Jarvis came in to finish the game, getting Soto-Judge-Rizzo to go down in order and end our season jeopardizing losing streak at 1.

The lightest Gameday Thread of the season thus far, but hey, it’s a Tuesday. I get it. 123 comments with only a few turning red. I believe COTN goes to Diamondhacks’ and VeeLoh’s dual Christian Walker appreciation posts. Maybe ties aren’t allowed since it isn’t Spring Training anymore. Oh well, it’s a Tuesday night, you get what you get.

Players of the Game:

Gallen’s Gallon: Zac Gallen, WPA 0.29

2% Milk: Blaze Alexander, 2/3, BB, 2R, RBI, WPA 0.10

Oat Milk: Jorge Barrosa, 0/4, 1 TOOTBLAN, WPA -0.09

Soy Milk: Lourdes Gurriel, 0/5, 5 pitches seen through first 4 PA, WPA -0.07

Tomorrow afternoon, Merrill the Mainstay takes the ball in the rubber match against these Yankees and Carlos Rodon. First pitch scheduled for 12:40pm on getaway day before our first road trip of the season.