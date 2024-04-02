Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #6: 4/2 vs. Yankees

Today's Lineups YANKEES DIAMONDBACKS Gleyber Torres - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - RF Blaze Alexander - DH Aaron Judge - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Eugenio Suarez - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF Gabriel Moreno - C Anthony Volpe - SS Jorge Barrosa - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Jake McCarthy - RF Jose Trevino - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Nestor Cortes - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Firstly, the lack of Snake Bytes this morning was because Spencer is busy dealing with some rather wet weather. In fact, I think he may be building an ark. But he should be safely on higher ground in time for his Friday night recap, and normal service on the Snake Bytes front should be resumed tomorrow. As for this evening, we’ll be looking to see if Zac Gallen can be better than Ryne Nelson - not difficult - and probably also better than his first start, against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Zac got the win and allowed only one run, but it was very much a “five and dive”, taking him ninety pitches. He struck out three and walked a pair, a ratio which will certainly need to improve against a much better Yankees line-up.

On the Arizona front, we have our vs. LHP, which basically mean Blaze Alexander starting at DH instead of Joc Pederson. Alexander’s initial numbers are not exactly whelming, but we are still the pathetically small sample size of the season. Also of note, Corbin Carroll gets a breather, with Jorge Barrosa getting his first start, after punching a ninth inning double last night. Let’s see how it goes!