Diamondbacks 2, Yankees 5: Ryne Nelson, starting pitcher. April Fool!

Record: 3-2. Pace: 97-65. Change on 2023: +1.

Over-reacting wildly first time through the rotation, it does seem like there will not be any issue figuring out who'll leave the rotation when Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez come back. In fact, based on Cristian Mena’s debut for Reno, he might be ahead of both Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson. The latter was tonight's starter at Chase Field, and didn't do much to suggest a long-term lease on a Phoenix apartment would be wise. He couldn't even make it through three innings, as the Diamondbacks were made to look distinctly second-rate by the unbeaten Yankees. Though there were also some self-inflicted wounds, of the "stabbing yourself in the eye with a spork" variety.

The signs were there from the top of the first. The Yankees came in leading the majors in pitches per plate appearance, and showed why in a 31-pitch first inning for Nelson. It was a zero, but that took leaving the bases full of Yankees on a hit and a pair of walks. Ryne's second frame required fewer pitches... and that's the end of the good news. For New York scored two runs on three hits in the second, and added three more before Nelson was replaced by the other Nelson with two outs in the third. Matters were not helped by one of the ugliest plays by the D-backs I've seen in a very long time (below), with throwing errors by both Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ryne Nelson, giving the Yankees a 5-0 lead.

Ryne Nelson's final line was five hits and four walks in 2.2 innings, leading to four earned runs, striking out a pair. He needed 76 pitches to 17 batters, the most thrown by an Arizona pitcher in an outing of less than three innings, for almost fifteen years. The last with more was Jon Garland, who needed 78 over 2.2 innings on May 29, 2009 against Atlanta. Nelson threw 42 fastballs to the Yankees triggering 17 swings without a single whiff. Location was obviously part of the problem tonight - four walks in less than three IP is clearly too many. But you have to miss bats. Ryne reached as high as 98.7 mph tonight, but if there were a demonstration of how pitching is about more than just velocity, it would be tonight.

In contrast, Yankees' starter Luis Gil [whose name, the visitors' broadcast informed me, is worth the lowest Scrabble score of any active player] got seven whiffs on his first 42 fastballs. Admittedly, he touched 100 mph, and with good stuff. I don't see him remaining their #5 guy for long. Which I guess is technically true for R. Nelson ads well. He won't be our #5 guy for long either... /veiled threat. However, Gil still did not stick around long enough to be in line for a decision, being lifted with 4.2 innings in the books, in favor of former Diamondback, Luke Weaver. He was dealt to Royals in August 2022 for Emmanuel Rivera, then played for the Reds and Mariners before going to the Yankees last September.

After Ryne, the Arizona bullpen did a fine job of further damage. First Kyle Nelson, then Miguel Castro and Joe Mantiply combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless - and probably not coincidentally, walkless - baseball, on three hits, one by each pitcher, with two strikeouts. Excellent work all round, avoiding this becoming an embarrassing blowout. However, the Arizona offense were not able to do their part to get the team back into the game. The D-backs had got on the board in the third. Jake McCarthy singled, and Geraldo Perdomo walked, both men then advancing on a wild pitch. But the top third of the Diamondbacks order weren't ableq to get much, with a sacrifice fly by Marte the only productive PA.

Arizona went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the night, though some regression was to be expected, after batting .422 there during the Rockies series. The seventh inning was their best chance to come back, loading the bases with no outs against former D-back Luke Weaver. Gabriel Moreno tripled, McCarthy reached on an error and Perdomo was hit by a pitch. But, again, a Marte sac fly was all the top third of the order could muster, giving him both our RBI. Though to be fair, Ketel hit the ball at 105.0 mph. Gurriel's was even harder: at 107.8 mph, it was tied for the highest exit velocity of the night for Arizona, and had an expected batting average of .780. Instead, it simply became the final out of the inning, and the Diamondbacks' last chance.

Luis Frias extended the bullpen’s good work with a scoreless ninth, and we did get to see Jorge Barrosa make his MLB debut, coming off the bench to pinch-hit for Jake McCarthy. He had a nice ground-rule double to the gap on left center (above), one-hopping the wall into the stands for the D-backs’ fourth and final hit. But the heart of the Arizona line-up was very feeble tonight, slots #2-4 going a combined 0-for-12 with five strikeouts, while the 7-9 spots were 3-for-10 with a walk. Joc Pederson did draw a pair of walks, while Marte also reached base safely twice, on a hit and a walk. A good crowd for a Monday of 38,608, but the home fans will have been generally disappointed by R. Nelson and the offense.

April fuel: Jake McCarthy, +9.1%

April fool: Ryne Nelson, -28.7%

April mehs: Carroll: -15.7; Gurriel, -13.3%

Unsurprisingly, the stench of the early innings didn’t do much for sustained participation in tonight’s Gameday Thread, but it still ended up at 138 comments. The best one of the night was about a six-way tie, but I’m going to go with the most optimistic one, which belongs to Snacks&Dbacks. There is a GIF attached, but I think the sentiment alone makes it a winner.

Same two teams tomorrow, and we will at least have Zac Gallen on the mound for the D-backs, so I’m hopeful things will be better on the starting pitching front, at least!