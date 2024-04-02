The Diamondbacks Changed Their Core Players

Introduction.

In May of 2022, my preview of the Rockies/Diamondbacks series looked at core players. Core players were under team control through 2024, played a position (excluding bench players) or were in the rotation or were the closer. With 12 core players instead of 9, the Diamondbacks had more core players.

The following table shows the May of 2022 core players. Note that grey-texted Blackmon and Bard were not core, but were later extended through the 2024 season.

What happened next?

In two seasons, the two teams took different paths.

What happened in the next two years was very insightful:

Rockies: Their core was extremely stable. One core player was traded away and two non-core players were extended to stay through this season. Therefore, the Rockies retained ten players as core. In March of 2024, looking forward to 2026, the Rockies have 9 core players.

Diamondbacks: Their core changed. One core player was traded (Daulton Varsho), three core players were released during the 2023 season (Madison Bumgarner, Carson Kelly, and Nick Ahmed), one had a mutual option buyout (Melancon), one was lost three times (Sergio Alcantara), and two core players went to the minors (Pavin Smith and Humberto Castellanos). Therefore, the Diamondbacks retained four of their core players (compared to ten retained by the Rockies). Of these four players, three players (Gallen, Kelly, and Walker) are no longer core because they are not under team control through 2026. So, one core player (KetelMarte) from May of 2022 remained as a core player in March of 2024 (compared to eight players by the Rockies).

Currently, the Diamondbacks rotation is a possible source of additional core players:

Several starting pitching prospects would be core players if they were added to the rotation.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly would be core players if they were extended.

In March of 2024, the Diamondbacks have 9 core players under control through 2026 (you will see them in a chart after we finish contrasting the Rockies and the Diamondbacks).

Except for one player (Ketel Marte), the 9 core Diamondbacks are different than they were in May of 2022. In other words, the Diamondbacks changed which players were in their core.

The stark difference in win-loss results of the two teams was stunning:

The Rockies had a very stable core. But stability isn’t everything. Last season their wins dropped from 68 to 59. Only the Royals and the Athletics had fewer wins.

The Diamondbacks changed their core. Last season their wins increased from 74 to 84. And they reached the World Series.

Looking ahead, who are the core Diamondbacks?

For the Diamondbacks, the following table shows the 2024 core players (under team control through 2026), their ages, and their bWAR:

This is an awesome core that includes all the middle of the diamond positions. A few observations follow:

The positions of first base (Christian Walker) and third base (Eugenio Suarez) are not filled by core players.

The Diamondbacks have depth in the shortstop position, with Blaze Alexander on the bench and Jordan Lawlar in the minors.

The Diamondbacks have depth in the rotation, with Cecconi, Jarvis, and Mena in the minors. Henry and Ryne Nelson will likely return to the minors when Montgomery and Rodriguez are ready. That will be more than enough because the team will likely need 7 or 8 starting pitchers during the season.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are under control through 2025. Unless they are extended or re-signed, two pitchers will need to take their places in the rotation starting in 2026.

There are three outstanding, non-core pitchers in the rotation after the acquisition of Jordan Montgomery (Gallen, Kelly, and Montgomery).

What are the characteristics of the Diamondbacks’ core?

The Diamondbacks core is younger. In May of 2022, the Diamondbacks core players were younger than the Rockies core players (median age of 27.5 vs 29.0 yeras old). Therefore, older players do not explain why the Diamondbacks changed their core while the Rockies stayed the same. In March of 2024, the Diamondbacks core is younger than 2022 (median age of 26.1 vs 27.5 years old).

The Diamondbacks core experiences an average amount of slumps. In 2022, 8 core Rockies had a drop in bWAR, while 7 core D-backs had a drop in bWAR. Therefore, drops in performance did not explain why the Diamondbacks changed their core while the Rockies stayed the same.

The Diamondbacks core includes a slightly-above-average number of high performers. In 2022, the Rockies had less core players with at least 2.5 bWAR (3 vs 4), but the difference was not large. Lack of high performers does not explain why the Diamondbacks changed their core while the Rockies stayed the same.

Looking at bWAR for core Diamondbacks players, it increased each season:

2021: 15.5 bWAR

2022: 19.8 bWAR

2023: 25.4 bWAR

Perhaps the most remarkable thing that the Diamondbacks did was release three of their core players during the 2023 season when better players were available. Instead of focusing on their sunk costs, they objectively fielded a better team. My view is that their behavior is easy to talk about but hard to execute.

Summary.

By contrasting the Rockies and the Diamondbacks, we see that in the last three seasons instead of a stable core, the Diamondbacks changed their core players. Only four core players from May of 2022 remain on the roster. Three of the four are no longer core players because they are not under team control through 2026.

The changes to their core made the Diamondbacks a better team. Their bWAR increased in each of the last two seasons. Last season they reached the World Series.

Currently, the Diamondbacks have 9 core players under team control through 2026. Last season, five of these core core players had bWAR greater than 2.5: