D-Backs 5, Rockies 3: The Answerbacks Have Returned

After having to sweat through five additional games to reach 500 managerial victories, Torey Lovullo and the rest of the Snakes fanbase were really hoping for a nice easy 501st. Unfortunately, that was not to be as many of the early trends that have dominated this young season continued to arise this afternoon. Namely, this D-Backs team will seemingly lean on excellent starting pitching, situational hitting, and an above-average bullpen to paper over some iffy defense and a lack of high leverage relievers while Paul Sewald continues to be on the mend. Today, that formula worked exceedingly well, but it’s still up in the air on whether or not that can be successful across the marathon that is a modern baseball regular season.

Ironically, this game looked like it was going to be very different early on as the D-Backs quickly timed up veteran Austin Gomber. Encouragingly, Corbin Carroll took the first pitch he saw to center field that nearly made it over the fence but instead turned into a double. He was promptly driven in by Lourdes Gurriel Jr for a quick 1-0 D-Backs lead. Even better, Gurriel stole second ahead of a Christian Walker base on balls to set up an excellent scoring opportunity for Eugenio Suarez who continues to have good contact with poor location as he lined out before Randal Grichuk struckout on a nasty changeup to end the visiting half of the first. It’s never a great feeling to leave runs on the table, but it was nice to see the D-Backs battle through their at bats and force Gomber to work through most of his repertoire.

Fittingly, because it was a day game at Coors Field, the Rockies “Uno reversed” the D-Backs with a rally of their own in the home half. They combined singles from Ezequiel Tovar and Elehuris Montero - the latter of which tied the score at 1-1 - along with walks to Ryan McMahon and Brenton Doyle to load the bases with two outs. Thankfully, Brendan Rodgers struckout to leave the bases loaded with Rockies, but it required a 32-pitch inning from Tommy Henry that sent seven men to the plate. In a scenario where you are looking for length and/or efficiency, it was certainly not the most inspiring open to a game, but Henry deserves credit for limiting the damage to a single run all the same. He continued to get himself ahead in counts, but could never find the knockout punch. Regardless, Blaze Alexander continued his incredible hot streak to start the season with a leadoff home run to get the run right back 2-1 D-Backs.

It was a fun return for the Answerbacks (TM) that have been missing in action to this point.

Following the fun and chaos of the first inning and a half, both Gomber and Henry fell into a rhythm: get a couple quick outs before allowing some traffic on the bases and needing to navigate around it. In their combined outings, there was exactly one half inning that didn’t feature at least one baserunner: the bottom half of the third when Kris Bryant nearly took Henry out of Coors were it not for an excellent play by Gurriel Jr:

That fun ended in the next home half when the ugly fielding that has plagued the team in the early going reared its head once more. When Rodgers weakly grounded out to Alexander, he bobbled the transfer and it allowed Rodgers to reach on Alexander’s third error in just his 10th game. The Rockies quickly cashed in the mental error as Toglia just snuck a fastball out of the yard for a 3-2 Rockies lead. Unfortunately, the poor defense wasn’t finished as Suarez subsequently ran past a Stallings’ groundball for the second error of the inning. Thankfully, Henry managed to induce a flyout from the red hot Tovar and the ice cold Kris Bryant who has just four hits to start the season. Still, the team’s defensive woes are starting to become concerning. Entering play today, the D-Backs had the fourth highest number of errors in the NL with just the Marlins, Pirates, and Mets “ahead” of them. There need to be some changes made to say the least.

The bats for both sides went cold again until the visiting half of the seventh when the D-Backs cashed in on Carroll’s speed after he exchanged himself for Ketel Marte on a fielder’s choice after the former’s one-out single. Once again, with two outs, Gurriel Jr came in clutch as he found the left-center gap that was just deep enough to score Carroll from first to tie the score again at 3-3. And once again, the D-Backs left a crucial run in scoring position. Amazingly, the D-Backs have actually been particularly productive with RISP as they have accumulated a .322/.414/.504 slash line in such situations, but given the offensive profile of Coors Field, no lead feels safe regardless of reality.

Thankfully, they would have one more shot that would make the difference.

In the final frame, the D-Backs had the top of the lineup due up and Marte dutifully did his job by earning a five-pitch walk ahead of Carroll. Unfortunately, Corbin struckout on a nasty sinker and Gurriel was only able to advance Marte 90 feet on a groundout for the second out of the inning. Walker managed his second walk of the game on just four pitches to set up Suarez once again - and he finally delivered. On a sweeper that was nearly in the opposite batter’s box, he poked the ball into deep left that was close enough for a Nolan Jones dive, but not close enough for a Nolan Jones catch. Instead, it bounced over his glove and past him to allow both Marte and Walker to score for a 5-3 D-Backs lead.

Looking for just three outs, Lovullo turned the ball over to Kevin Ginkel who navigated a stress-free save last night for the team’s first of the season. Alas, there was no repeat performance for Ginkel today. Instead, after a Charlie Blackmon strikeout, three out of the next four batters reached to load the bases on a Tovar single and walks to McMahon and Jake Cave because apparently my blood pressure isn’t high enough. Thankfully, Ginkel induced a harmless flyball from Jones to Carroll that ended the game and stranded three more Rockies. Just like you draw it up at home.

It’s still early. For anyone who might be trying to hit the panic button on this team, I would remind them that we’re not even 10% through the very long season and there are at least three critical roster pieces sitting on the shelf in the form of Paul Sewald, Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez. And that doesn’t even take into account the injuries to both Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas. This team is not in its final form to say the least. In the meantime, it’s allowed fans to be introduced - or reintroduced - to names like Bryce Jarvis who was the under-the-radar star of this game. He provided invaluable length out of the bullpen to bridge the gap between Henry and the backend of the bullpen and also provided this punctuation of a play:

For now, let’s enjoy the good times and the fun - if flawed - current version of the Snakes.