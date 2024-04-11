Will Christian Walker away?

The Paul Goldschmidt trade

I have been somewhat obsessed with the Paul Goldschmidt trade ever since I was surprised to see that Goldy is already entering his 6th year as a Cardinal. That brings him scary close to his 8 years in Sedona Red and with his road to the Hall of Fame, I am getting more and more worried that he will enter Cooperstown with a St. Louis Cardinal on his head.

I read an article that was published last year on si.com about the Paul Goldschmidt trade. I fully disagree with the content of it:

Four years later, the trade hasn’t aged particularly well for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks were going to lose Paul Goldschmidt at the end of the 2019 season to free agency. At that very moment, the Diamondbacks were not going to offer a 9 digit contract to a player who was entering his 30s and would be playing on a team that was years away of becoming a contender. A trade was the best possible solution at that moment and the haul was quite good at that moment, at least that was my opinion. The return we got might not have yielded the results we had hoped for, but not one player has been a real deception and they all have contributed to some extent on the field and we can still be excited about what the future for some will bring, but Spencer will extend on this in a follow-up article that will be published right after this one.

What is often overlooked when revisiting this trade is that the Diamondbacks might have trusted in trading away Paul Goldschmidt, because they had faith in their first base options. Once redeemed, that option became Christian Walker.

Goldschmidt went to St. Louis and continued to produce there and won the MVP award in 2022 he never got in Arizona in 2013. When compared to Walker, there is no comparison: Goldschmidt has been the better player offensively these past 6 years, although defensively Walker has definitely stood his ground, and at an age well past his prime. The presence of Walker at first allowed the Diamondbacks to focus on other areas, but I’ll leave that information to Spencer and his article.

A hitting nerd

We all know the story of Christian Walker before he seized first base in 2019 in Arizona. Blocked by Chris Davis in Baltimore, on the waiver wire a couple of times and then blocked in Arizona by Paul Goldschmidt. But he made the best of it in 2017, with good pinch hitting appearances, but in 2018 was hit by injuries. He wasn’t ready yet for a bigger role in the majors in those years, but it was boiling up though.

Walker; “I spent a lot of time in the headspace of ‘just keep working and eventually you’re going to get your shot, and when you do, you’ve got to make it count.’ I was knocking on the door, knocking on the door, scratching and clawing, and then, all of a sudden, Goldie got traded and there were some at-bats on the table.” Laurila: Looking back objectively, were you ready a few years earlier, or did you still need more development? Walker; “I don’t think I would have been ready. I think I could have survived, but as far as being a dominant, aggressive, dangerous hitter in a lineup every day… no. I don’t think I was ready.” - From an interview with David Laurila on Fangraphs, March 2023

Still, we might forget that Christian Walker didn’t immediately get the first base job in 2019. It was Jake Lamb who got the first shot, but Lamb injured his quad early April and would be out for several months. Walker seized his opportunity, popped 29 homers and struck the ball with fury in his at bats. Lamb never got healthy again and Walker became the king of the cold corner.

In 2021, though, Walker encountered his first struggles as a major league player. Pitchers adjusted to him and used the easy trick of fastball up and in. It was a hard time for Walker, but being the hard worker he is, he too adjusted and became a much more patient hitter. FanGraphs has an excellent article on that with all the ins and outs you might want to know. Not only did Christian become a better hitter, he also became a better defender at the same time, leading the league in outs above average, and one of the best in defensive runs saved, which has earned him 2 Golden Gloves the past two seasons.

Now, the first baseman will enter his final year as a Diamondback before entering free agency. Christian will be 34 once the 2025 season starts.

How will the market treat Christian?

It might become one of the more interesting free agency classes for first basemen as Walker will join a market with the very same Paul Goldschmidt, but also Pete Alonso. If that isn’t enough, and pending their and Christian’s performance this year, other interesting first basemen are Josh Bell (entering age 33 next year), Mark Canha (36) and Anthony Rizzo (36), if the Yankees don’t lift their club option (which is probably a no brainer). Rhys Hoskins might be a big fish in the pond after a strong rebound year in Milwaukee.

Trying to predict a market is as stupid as economists trying to predict what the world economy will look the next year or within a decade, but I will wet my feet anyhow. Rizzo got a 2 year $32MM contract 4 years ago, Josh Bell got 2 years and $33MM 3 years ago, while Mark Canha got 2 years and $26.5MM 3 years ago. Rizzo has signed a new contract since then, while both Bell and Canha had player options for an extra season they exercised. All those contracts seem like reasonable references for a contract Christian Walker might expect. Christian is earning almost $11MM this year, so on first hand you’d say that 2 years and $25MM to $30MM is a reasonable amount, especially if he has another solid season offensively, somewhere around 115 OPS+, with good defence.

But do Christian and his agent feel the same? Who is his agent? MLBTR lists Martini Sports Management as his agency and this one man Pennsylvania based player agency doesn’t represent many MLB players. Former Giant Derek Holland is listed as a client, but all others do not ring a bell to me. By far is Christian Walker their most coveted free agent. So, based on the agency’s history…we have no idea what to say, but it is a good thing (for both the Diamondbacks and Christian himself) that it isn’t Scott Boras.

What teams could be looking for a player like Christian Walker?

We can take away the teams that have pretty much a player settled at first base, whether they want to or not: Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Twins, Tigers, Rangers, Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, Rockies.

Then you have teams that won’t be turning their eyes to a bigger investment given the state they are in: Nationals, Pirates, White Sox, Royals, Athletics, Guardians.

There are also some teams that could use an upgrade over their current first baseman but probably will stick to what they have and look for an upgrade somewhere else: Giants, Padres, Orioles, Cubs, Mariners. I could imagine one of those teams to come up as a suitor for Pete Alonso, for example the Giants or Cubs.

That leaves:

Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies is mentioned here for nothing more than because of emotional reasons. Walker is from the area and was a Phillies fan in his youth, with many of his friends still being staunch Phillies fans. The Phillies could theoretically move Bryce Harper back to the outfield if Bryce is okay with that. That seems like a bold move for signing someone like Christian Walker. But you never know, although it is more likely that they try and get Pete Alonso.

New York Mets. The Mets will lose Pete Alonso to free agency and although the team won’t be a contender any time soon, Steve Cohen is not alien to the free agency market and could look for a couple of years of a solid or bounceback first baseman in the categories of Rizzo and Walker.

St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals will see Paul Goldschmidt depart to free agency. They are basically retooling a bit here and there so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them work out an extension with Goldy.

New York Yankees. The Yankees could pursue Pete Alonso, but then again, the Yankees are supposed to make a run for every big name free agent. Anthony Rizzo will leave the Bronx unless the Yankees will lift their option. My bet is that they will let him go and maybe resign him for less if they cannot find anything better.

Los Angeles Angels. The Angels should try and sign every possible upgrade over what they have right now on the field. Christian Walker could be a perfect and reliable signing for them.

Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are probably the least logical destination for Christian Walker, but you never know. They will see Rhys Hoskins leave and do not have a credible back-up for him, but nor is the team in a position to contend although you never know in the NL East.

Miami Marlins. Bell hasn’t been of much value for Miami and the Marlins are on their way to an anonymous 2024, but should be looking for a new first baseman in 2025. With the Marlins it is hard to predict what they will do, but Christian Walker in Florida doesn’t sound crazy.

And then you have the Diamondbacks, who you’d expect to be one of the suitors and maybe they’ll work out an extension even before Christian hits the free agency market. That is probably the best case scenario for both the Diamondbacks and Christian Walker. The D-Backs do not have any credible alternative currently for Walker and probably do not wish to pay too much for players who might not be real upgrades over Christian Walker. And let’s be honest, $25MM to $30MM sounds reasonable, right?

But who knows what will happen? Do you?