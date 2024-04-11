Snake Bytes 4/11: Beat the Rockies

Team News



D-backs end road trip strong as Suárez provides clutch double

“It’s great to go home with the series win in our pocket,” third baseman Eugenio Suárez said. “It was a little bit tough in Atlanta, but we played really good baseball. We just got to go home and keep playing like this.”

Diamondbacks take series over Rockies behind Eugenio Suarez’s 2-run double

Hit 'em where they ain't. pic.twitter.com/JPxGlMCA5m — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 10, 2024

Diamondbacks take series over Rockies with two runs in 9th inning

“The past two games have not been easy for us to play,” Lovullo said. “I’m not going to lie. There have been some tough circumstances that we’ve walked through, some tough losses, but they’re tough, they’re strong, and they showed that today.”

Diamondbacks Down the Rockies 5-3 in Team Effort Victory

Diamondbacks sign second baseman Kolten Wong to minor-league contract

Diamondbacks Re-Sign Tyler Chatwood To Minor League Deal

Other Baseball



Report: Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Negotiating Guilty Plea For Theft

Shohei Ohtani’s translator reportedly discussing plea deal around alleged $4.5m theft

Top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday makes debut with Orioles, goes 0-for-4 in O’s comeback win

Jackson Holliday turns two for his first play in MLB pic.twitter.com/zhwS89mL5D — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2024



Hollidays soak in ‘surreal’ debut for top prospect Jackson

“It’s exciting. I’m really happy for him,” the elder Holliday said. “It’s what he’s always wanted to do, and it’s kind of surreal that he gets to come out here and play on this field. He’s been on this field.”

Naylor brothers homer in same inning on National Siblings Day

Wily veteran Miley provides ‘huge lift’ in season debut

Anything Goes



This day in history:

First live sporting event (boxing) broadcast on radio in 1921. Buchenwald concentration camp was liberated in 1945 by American forces.

This day in baseball:

