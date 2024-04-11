The Goldy Trade...

I don’t write this to beat the dead horse. I don’t write this to poke the bear (ok, maybe a little, but that isn’t the primary reason...). I write it as someone who genuinely enjoys looking at the Goldschmidt trade because it is such an important aspect of Arizona’s relatively short history. Without a doubt, there are no homegrown players with an impact on the franchise remotely close to Paul Goldschmidt’s (although Corbin Carroll might give that a run for his money in the next decade).

When making the unenviable decision to trade a franchise icon, you have to get a return that justifies the decision. How you make that distinction can be different. The two obvious answers are: obtain significantly more value than you gave up (and/or a new franchise icon but that’s nearly impossible to plan on) or obtain significantly more value than you would have received had the player left via free agency (QO draft pick compensation).

Whatever the internal reasoning (which sadly we are unlikely to ever actually know), the winter before the 2019 MLB season, Mike Hazen and Co. decided to trade Paul Goldschmidt. There were approximately 29 suitors. In the end, there were pretty much 2 serious contenders: St Louis and Houston. In the end, the St Louis Cardinals offered the package Hazen chose to accept.

The Deal:

To St Louis: 1B Paul Goldschmidt (controlled through the end of 2019)

To Arizona: SP Luke Weaver, C Carson Kelly, UTIL Andrew Young, Competitive Balance Round B pick in the 2019 MLB Draft (Dominic Fletcher)

As much as the cynical side of the Arizona Diamondback’s fandom wants to include the subsequent extension Goldschmidt signed with in St Louis (5/$130M, covering seasons 2020-2024), those negotiating rights were not part of the deal. He extended in St Louis no differently than any other player.

Now that it is 2024, the deal itself is slightly more complicated. I know there are some who don’t think trades of players received in a trade should be included in the evaluation. I do not prescribe to that line of thought. The players Arizona received had multiple years of control and a plethora of futures ahead of them. Obviously the goal was to get MLB contributors out of them, but trading that player and the return down the line is part of the understanding. So I do my best to evaluate all trades in this manner.

The Extended Deal:

To St Louis: 1B Paul Goldschmidt (controlled through the end of 2019)

To Arizona: SP Luke Weaver, C Carson Kelly, UTIL Andrew Young, Competitive Balance Round B pick in the 2019 MLB Draft (Dominic Fletcher), Emmanuel Rivera (trade return for Luke Weaver to KC mid-2022), and Cristian Mena (trade return for Dominic Fletcher to CHW winter 2023/2024)

Obviously by including Rivera and Mena, the deal is not completely concluded and capable of evaluation. But as Mena is a prospect and no sure thing to even make an MLB debut, I think it’s fair to look at the full deal now with the opportunity to once again reevaluate once Mena’s Arizona tenure comes to an end. And who knows? Maybe Mena will leave a mark of his own, end up traded and then we’ll have an even longer thread to follow when evaluating! It could be another decade before all is said and done with the Goldschmidt deal!

So was it worth it? By bWAR, Arizona is ahead 7.1 to 2.6. By fWAR Arizona has a lead of 8.8 to 3.4. If you read my articles though, you know I prefer aWAR which has Arizona ahead 7.9 to 3.0. Is that significantly more value than the team gave up? It’s arguably close. Certainly in any single season you’d love for Arizona to have a 4+ WAR player no? But over the course of 5 seasons? Even pulling in the (what feels like Age Old at this point) Covid caveat, that isn’t a ton of value. It’s around 1 WAR per season no matter your preferred WAR metric. That’s...something.

So the next question is: would the team have been better served waiting and collecting the Qualifying Offer compensation instead? That pick would have likely been somewhere around the 67th-72nd overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. The players actually taken as comp picks that draft were: Nick Swiney, Jimmy Glowenke, Isaiah Greene, Alec Burleson, Sammy Infante and Alex Santos II. That is not an inspiring list... Perhaps Hazen would have found another Brandon Pfaadt, but just as likely, he takes one of these names or another Liam Norris.

In my mind, this all simmers down to the following: Arizona was better served trading Paul Goldschmidt than waiting on the Qualifying Offer draft return. And the actual trade return from St Louis is a slight win for Arizona. Nearly every piece of the return has played MLB games for the Arizona Diamondbacks (obviously not Cristian Mena, but signs are positive currently). Every player involved in the trade gave Arizona positive value except Andy Young and even he still had his moments. Like this one:

The final piece that must be accounted for, but has no quantitative value is fan reaction and response. Even now, 5 years removed, there are still fans who label this as the worst move in Arizona history. I think we all here can agree that’s overblown (Shelby Miller says hello...). But the damage done to the reputation of the franchise is not negligible because of these fans. Even after a surprise World Series appearance, there are fans who claim Mike Hazen has a poor track record as steward of the team because of this deal. I’ll leave that for you to decide and just say (in case it wasn’t blatantly obvious), I am firmly NOT in that camp - I think Mike Hazen is close to the best GM in Diamondbacks history, pending a contention window that lasts beyond 2023.

If I include the negative impact to the fandom in my evaluation, I would label the deal as a wash. The negative impact does likely negate the positive value returned so far, but it doesn’t overwhelm it. For myself, I think Hazen made the right call. The hard call. The one no fan could have made. I’m not entirely sure he could make the same move now with 7 years of his own choices filling the roster spots. But I hope he still could.

I’m going to leave the comments open per usual on this article assuming we can have a civil discussion regarding this topic. But I will turn them off if it gets too heated. Follow the Community Guidelines. I would love to hear some different perspectives on this topic. All the better if you are a new fan or fan with different allegiances! True objectivity is impossible in situations such as these.

For some more information/another perspective on this trade, it’s fallout and the franchise’s comfort level in committing to it, read DBE’s article on Christian Walker!