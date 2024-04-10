Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #13: 4/10 @ Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROCKIES Ketel Marte - DH Ezequiel Tovar - SS Corbin Carroll - CF Ryan McMahon - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Kris Bryant - DH Christian Walker - 1B Elehuris Montero - 1B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Nolan Jones - LF Randal Grichuk - RF Brenton Doyle - CF Blaze Alexander - SS Brendan Rodgers - 2B Tucker Barnhart - C Michael Toglia - RF Kevin Newman - 2B Jacob Stallings - C Tommy Henry - LHP Austin Gomber - LHP

The Diamondbacks have scored 23 first-inning runs. That’s more than they have scored in every inning after the fourth combined. Arizona are batting .470/.514/.894 for a 1.408 OPS in the first. And don’t forget, those figures don’t even include the 14-run inning against the Rockies on Opening Day, because that was the third frame. Arizona has only added two to that tally over the ten games since. Equally impressive, our starting pitchers have held opposing hitters in the opening inning to a line of just .186/.271/.279, and OPS of .550. As a result, the D-backs have outscored their opponents by a total margin of 23-3 over the first frame. But they have then been outscored 46-51 the rest of the way.

Much of this is not sustainable: for example, the first inning BABIP for Arizona’s hitters is .490; for their pitchers, it’s .276. This will regress. But let’s hope it also comes with better production by our hitters after the fourth inning.