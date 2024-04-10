Snake Bytes 4/10: Lovullo Reaches 500

Diamondbacks News
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
Merrill Kelly had a typical Merrill Kelly outing. Corbin Carroll hit his first home run of the season, the defense played clean ball, and the bullpen came through in a tight spot. All the little things added up to a Diamondbacks victory.
Torey Lovullo secures Win #500
It wasn’t long ago that Torey Lovullo was on the precipice of unemployment and potentially never managing in the Majors again. Now, he’s a defending league champion and has secured his 500th managerial victory.
5⃣0⃣0⃣ for our skipper! pic.twitter.com/2w8nri0ua5— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 10, 2024
Diamondbacks Look to Win Second Series
Getting healthy against bad teams is what good teams are supposed to do.
Hurley, Groover Injured in Hillsboro
The last thing Arizona needs right now is more injuries to developing players.
Other Baseball News
Number One Overall Prospect, Jackson Holliday Gets Debut
The Baltimore Orioles finally figured out that they left one of their best players in AAA when they broke camp in March.
Jackson Holliday has been practicing for a while
Jackson Holliday playing ⚾️ at 3 years old is wild!— MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2024
: @SportsDenver pic.twitter.com/xqmCefRGHP
Astros Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Arrighetti
Amid a slew of injuries, the Astros, too, are calling up a highly-rated prospect. Houston’s top pitching prospect, Spencer Arrighetti will make his debut against the Kansas City Royals tonight.
Mookie Who?
Tyler O’Neill is the hottest hitter in baseball.
How the NL West Can Challenge the Dodgers (ESPN+ Insider)
Brandon Pfaadt is identified as a big reason for the Diamondbacks to be bullish on improving over last year and potentially making a push.
