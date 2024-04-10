Snake Bytes 4/10: Lovullo Reaches 500

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

Merrill Kelly had a typical Merrill Kelly outing. Corbin Carroll hit his first home run of the season, the defense played clean ball, and the bullpen came through in a tight spot. All the little things added up to a Diamondbacks victory.

Torey Lovullo secures Win #500

It wasn’t long ago that Torey Lovullo was on the precipice of unemployment and potentially never managing in the Majors again. Now, he’s a defending league champion and has secured his 500th managerial victory.

Diamondbacks Look to Win Second Series

Getting healthy against bad teams is what good teams are supposed to do.

Hurley, Groover Injured in Hillsboro

The last thing Arizona needs right now is more injuries to developing players.

Other Baseball News

Number One Overall Prospect, Jackson Holliday Gets Debut

The Baltimore Orioles finally figured out that they left one of their best players in AAA when they broke camp in March.

Jackson Holliday has been practicing for a while

Jackson Holliday playing ⚾️ at 3 years old is wild!



: @SportsDenver pic.twitter.com/xqmCefRGHP — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2024

Astros Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Arrighetti

Amid a slew of injuries, the Astros, too, are calling up a highly-rated prospect. Houston’s top pitching prospect, Spencer Arrighetti will make his debut against the Kansas City Royals tonight.

Mookie Who?

Tyler O’Neill is the hottest hitter in baseball.

How the NL West Can Challenge the Dodgers (ESPN+ Insider)

Brandon Pfaadt is identified as a big reason for the Diamondbacks to be bullish on improving over last year and potentially making a push.