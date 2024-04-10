D-backs 3, Rockies 2: 500 Wins for Torey!

The Dbacks tonight snapped a 5 game losing skid at Coors field 3-2 over the Colorado Rockies, and in the process of doing so secured skipper Torey Lovullo’s 500th win in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll followed up his hard contact in last nights game with a solo home run to lead off the game, the first of his career. It seems Carroll has started laying off some of those pitches high and inside that he was chasing so far this season and so guys are starting to work him away and he made Cal Quantrill pay with an opposite field shot.

The real star on the field was Gabi Moreno however who in addition to going 4-4 and narrowly missing his first home run of the year also nabbed 2 potential base stealers. The second of which was actually a really heads up play where he threw behind the lead runner to catch the trailing runner for a key out.

On the pitching side, Merrill Kelly delivered 6 strong innings in true “Merrill the Mainstay” fashion allowing only 2 earned runs while striking out 4 for his second win of the season. The bullpen tonight was absolutely lights out! A welcome sign for many of us for sure. Thompson and Nelson allowed only 2 baserunners in 2 innings and Kevin Ginkel came in in the 9th to earn the first save of 2024 season for the Dbacks in dominating fashion by striking out 2 Rockies hitters in the bottom of the 9th.

Aside from Gabi absolutely punishing anyone attempting to steal, the defense was fairly solid. Aside from yet another blunder by Blaze Alexander when he lost a fly ball on a fairly routine blooper to shallow left field. Fortunately the next batter grounded into a double play so nothing came from the lapse. Defense continues to be a concern for this team especially at the SS position given Geraldo Perdomo’s absence.

The true star of the night however was Torey Lovullo earning his 500th win in the big leagues. A tremendous honor especially in today’s day and age where the managerial position changes regularly for many clubs. It is also special considering the struggles this team had in 2021. In true Torey fashion he gave all the credit in his postgame interview to the ‘special group of players on this team and the awesome coaching staff that works their butt’s off every day’.

As much as all of us at times have second guessed Torey, he has quickly found a special place in Arizona sports fans’ hearts for sure and deservingly so. The impact he has on many of the players is obvious and we are fortunate to have such an incredible leader in our clubhouse day in and day out.

Now that number 500 is out of the way, here’s to rattling off a couple more wins and using this momentum to go on a nice little streak!

Cheers.