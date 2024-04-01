Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #5: 4/1 vs. Yankees

Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Juan Soto - RF
|Corbin Carroll - CF
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Joc Pederson - DH
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Austin Wells - C
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Luis Gil - RHP
|Ryne Nelson - RHP
Roster moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:
- Recalled OF Jorge Barrosa (No. 1) from Triple-A Reno
- Placed OF Alek Thomas on the 10-day injured list (strained left hamstring).
#Dbacks CF Alek Thomas talked with reporters about his hamstring injury. Be sure to check shortly at https://t.co/OTpgQy6YjC for more information! pic.twitter.com/GGP90ShRCk— Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) April 1, 2024
It’s not clear whether the Thomas hamstring strain is a Grade 1 or 2 - probably somewhere in the middle, but according to Torey Lovullo, after seeing the imaging, there was no question that an Injured List stint would be needed. It opens the door for Jorge Barrosa to make his major-league debut. Last year, the 23-year-old hit .274/.394/.456 over 120 games for the Reno Aces. The ZIPS projection for him in 2024 is .244/.318/.361.
And, in brighter news... Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been named the National League Player of the Week:
- He hit .471 (8-for-17) with three home runs, 10 RBI, two doubles, two walks, six runs scored, a stolen base and a 1.118 slugging percentage in four games.
- A native of Cuba, Gurriel Jr. led the Majors in RBI and total bases (19); tied for the Major League lead in home runs and extra-base hits; and finished second among National League batters in batting average, slugging and OPS (1.644).
- The 2023 All-Star hit a home run in each of Arizona’s first three games, becoming the first player in franchise history to homer in each of his first three games to start the season. Across the Majors, he is the first player to homer in his first three games of the season since Danny Jansen of the Blue Jays hit a home run in each of his first three games in 2022.
- The outfielder helped the Diamondbacks score a single-inning franchise-record 14 runs in the third inning on Opening Day, driving home three runs in the frame on a pair of singles. He finished his day with a team-high five RBI after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning, setting a franchise record for the most RBI on Opening Day.
Loading comments...