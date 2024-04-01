Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #5: 4/1 vs. Yankees

Today's Lineups YANKEES DIAMONDBACKS Gleyber Torres - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - RF Corbin Carroll - CF Aaron Judge - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Joc Pederson - DH Alex Verdugo - LF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Anthony Volpe - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Austin Wells - C Jake McCarthy - RF Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Luis Gil - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled OF Jorge Barrosa (No. 1) from Triple-A Reno

Placed OF Alek Thomas on the 10-day injured list (strained left hamstring).

#Dbacks CF Alek Thomas talked with reporters about his hamstring injury. Be sure to check shortly at https://t.co/OTpgQy6YjC for more information! pic.twitter.com/GGP90ShRCk — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcDMLB) April 1, 2024

It’s not clear whether the Thomas hamstring strain is a Grade 1 or 2 - probably somewhere in the middle, but according to Torey Lovullo, after seeing the imaging, there was no question that an Injured List stint would be needed. It opens the door for Jorge Barrosa to make his major-league debut. Last year, the 23-year-old hit .274/.394/.456 over 120 games for the Reno Aces. The ZIPS projection for him in 2024 is .244/.318/.361.

And, in brighter news... Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been named the National League Player of the Week: