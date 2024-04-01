Snake Bytes, 4/1: Colorado are the April Fools

Game Recaps

[SI] Diamondbacks Take Down the Rockies for Series Victory - "We talk about making sure we're ready," said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. "An uncommon team doesn't wait for the game to play out and see what's going on and finesse your way through the first couple innings. An uncommon team goes out there and they're ready at 6:40, or 12:40, or 1:10, whatever time we're starting the ballgame. I'm extremely pleased by that, we're going out there and scoring early runs."

[AZ Central] Arizona begins season taking opening series against Rockies - Brandon Pfaadt looked in at Elehuris Montero, thought through his options and decided to go back to the well. For the fourth time in a six-pitch at-bat, he dialed up a sinker. The pitch is not Pfaadt’s primary offering, or even his second or third. But in an increasingly diverse arsenal, it’s another weapon he has in his toolkit. On Sunday, it was the weapon he needed. With the bases loaded and the Diamondbacks’ lead under real duress for the only time all afternoon, Pfaadt got Montero to roll that sinker into the turf, bouncing out to Geraldo Perdomo and ending the threat.

[Dbacks.com] D-backs play 'downhill baseball' to start season off strong - Every manager thinks their team leaves Spring Training ready to go when the games finally start counting, but there's always a little bit of apprehension until they see the results. While it might be a long year for the Rockies as they continue to transition more young players onto their team, the D-backs came out firing on all cylinders, even with all the pregame pomp and circumstance during the series. "Closing out a series and winning the last game, those are the things we talked about," Lovullo said. "Timely hitting, going for the throat, coming out and doing it the right way."

Team News

[SI] Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno Receive Gold Glove Awards - What stood out to Lovullo was his first baseman's commitment to becoming the best defender he can. Even on the day he'll receive his award, Walker was taking ground balls at first base. That's the type of strong example that he sets as one of the leaders on the team. "He won his first Gold Glove and was the first one out there every single day, ready to take ground balls. Always asking questions, talking about glove position, stalking the baseball. He never stops learning."

[Arizona Sports] Alek Thomas leaves Rockies matchup with left hamstring tightness - Thomas grounded into a double play to end a three-run first inning and appeared to slow down approaching first base, grabbing at his hamstring afterwards. The 23-year-old stayed in the outfield for the following inning but was replaced by Jake McCarthy in the outfield to start the fourth inning. “Alek wanted to stay in there, but it just didn’t make sense this time of the year,” manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. Lovullo added that it’s too early to tell whether Thomas will be able to play against the New York Yankees on Monday and will get imaging done beforehand.

Reno Aces 15, Las Vegas Aviators 2 - The Aces improved to 2-0 with a blowout win in Las Vegas, bagging 17 hits and 5 walks. Pavin Smith, Albert Almora Jr. and Adrian Del Castillo had three hits apiece, with Almora coming a triple short of the cycle. The Aces hit four home-runs, including one by Randal Grichuk on his rehab assignment. Carlos Mena tossed five shutout innings on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts in his Reno debut. Humbert Castellanos added two more zeroes, but Corbin Martin lost the shutout, when he allowed a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning.

And, elsewhere...

[MLB.com] We are one weekend in. Might as well dive into some overreactions! - We went into the opening weekend of the 2024 MLB season simply ecstatic that baseball was back, knowing full well that it’s going to take a heck of a lot more than a few days to reveal the true essence and experience of the long season. Ah, but then pitches were thrown, bats were swung, statistics were posted, and, when put to the test by results unfolding right in front of us, we couldn’t help ourselves: We overreacted.

[SI] The Oakland A's Are Getting What They Paid For - The A's have the lowest payroll in baseball for the second straight season. Their active roster's total salary right now is just over $43 million... Max Scherzer, who just went on the 15-day IL, actually has a higher base salary ($43.3 million) than the entire A's dugout right now. Worst of all, at 0-3, they're on their way to a third consecutive last-place finish in the AL West. The only good news is that if you want to watch a Major League Baseball game in some great seats for dirt cheap, head to Oakland.

[Yahoo] Rangers presented World Series rings, which feature game-used baseball leather - The ring's main innovation is the addition of leather from a baseball used in one of their four World Series wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the inside of the ring topper, which can be removed to show a map of the team's road wins in its postseason run. The Rangers set an MLB record for both road wins and road winning streak with an 11-0 record as visitors against the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks, whose team names very conveniently spell out "ROAD."