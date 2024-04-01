SnakePit Round Table: Crossing (off) the Jordan

What do you think of our late, surprise signing of Jordan Montgomery.

Spencer: It’s PHENOMENAL! I never imagined we’d actually sign Montgomery. He was second on my realistic want list behind only Yamamoto (lol in retrospect…). Unfortunate it’s only a single season, but I’ll take it!

Wesley: I thought it was bullshit when Jim Bowden tweeted it, and even after having confirmation from a source in the know, I still thought it was unlikely. It’s a pleasant surprise, and really changes the dynamics of the rotation. I think we should really credit Ken Kendrick here for following through with his word, and going all in after the world series. Michael and I talked about it the other day on the podcast, here’s a link if you are interested in hearing that.

Preston: It was hard to believe. My reaction was somewhat comparable to when the Diamondbacks signed Greinke; yes, Montgomery is not the pitcher that Greinke was, but this was a case of the Diamondbacks signing the best pitcher on the market. And while he was certainly the best pitcher left on the market, there’s an argument to be made that he was the best pitcher on the market from the very beginning. In fact, when the Diamondbacks signed Randy Johnson in December of 1998, he was not necessarily the best pitcher on the market; Kevin Brown, who would be signed by the Dodgers two days later, had been worth almost 9 wins more over the previous three seasons. I think we like how that one worked out.

Steven: Kendrick just continued to surprise me this off-season. I was shocked when the Rodriguez and Gurriel numbers came out, and outside of the one-year deals thought they were finished spending. Considering the last time they went for it it went down in a blaze of glory, I suspected they’d play it conservatively. But to both go this high in talent and money this late in the game is such a shock.

1AZfan1: Echo the above statements of surprise and shock. Only thought we were in it to drive up the price for a more well endowed suitor, but lo and behold, he we are!

Makakilo: Great signing for several reasons:

The rotation was improved. Jordan Montgomery is likely the second best pitcher in the Diamondbacks’ rotation.

Four starters in the top 50 is awesome! Executives, scouts, and analysts ranked the Diamondbacks starters as follows: Gallen 9-10 tie, Montgomery 31-35 tie, Rodriguez 44, and Kelly 45.

Adding Montgomery to the rotation gives the Diamondbacks five pitchers who will thrive in the playoffs.

Eduardo Rodriguez will miss a month due to injury, and he may need to slowly increase his innings.

The one/two year contract avoided paying for years six and seven when Montgomery will likely be in decline.

Dano: I was pleasantly surprised, and glad we didn’t spend a stupid amount of money for him. I hope he settles in well pitching at Chase. Some pitchers have difficulty adjusting.

Ben: Honestly, I was extremely surprised. I have to give Ken Kendrick even more credit than I already did for opening up the wallet and allowing Hazen and Co to sign a well-suited free agent like Montgomery.

Jeffern51: Surprised and elated! Things like this usually havent happened with this team historically. I was a big believer in Kendrick at the very beginning of the offseason and how much more he was going to invest than people thought, but this surprised even me.

Where do you rank the D-backs rotation when fully powered-up?

Spencer: I think we have the ceiling of going toe-to-toe with the likes of Los Angeles and Atlanta. I also think we won’t quite make that tier in 2024. Somewhere around the Phillies and Orioles feels right. Solidly good with splashes of great/excellent.

Wesley: IIRC Fangraphs has the Dbacks rotation projected to be 4th in WAR, tied with the Padres. I think top five sounds about right, although I do think that there’s an argument to be made for our rotation now having the most inning eating starters. I’m not sure what other rotation is going to give you as many innings. Our young starters and pitching prospects like Henry, Nelson, Jarvis, Cecconi, and Yu-Min Lin give us a lot of depth too

Preston: Potentially a top-five rotation in all of baseball. Potentially, if everyone stays healthy and performs at or above expectations, the best in baseball. While Los Angeles and Atlanta have some bigger names, they also have bigger health concerns (Glasnow, Paxton, Sale) and some big question marks (Yamamoto, Stone, Morton, Elder). I wouldn’t expect the Diamondbacks to be better than the Braves; there’s a reason Fangraphs projects the Braves to have the best rotation in baseball. But Elder had an ERA and FIP over 5 from July on last year, and struggled in the spring. Morton is 40 and has seen his walks balloon the last couple of years.

Steven: It’s a top-5 rotation in baseball. A rotation with 4 established starters and a young guy who showed he belonged in the MLB with a top-10 defense behind them has the potential to win a lot of games you’d normally lose just from your offense struggling that day.

1AZfan1: Everyone else seems to be saying top-5, and I don’t think I can disagree. Fully believe that our rotation can hold its own against anyone else in a playoff series, and can even weather an injury *knock on wood* and still be competitive.

Makakilo: I ranked the Diamondbacks rotation as at least fifth best, based on the following:

Starting with these projected rotation fWARs, I adjusted the Diamondbacks’ estimated fWAR to account for my views and the addition of Montgomery. Their rank improved to number 5.

With a view towards the playoffs, the rankings of individual pitchers will make a difference. Comparing teams with at least 3 pitchers in the top 50, in my view the Diamondbacks barely edged out both the Dodgers and the Mariners for second best in-the-playoffs rotation in the Majors. Best was the Braves.

Dano: I’d call it a definite source of strength for the ballclub, which I did not expect would be the case going into 2024 back when the Hot Stove started warming up. As for how we compare with other rotations, I suppose we shall see. I’m inclined to agree with Spencer’s assessment.

Ben: That’s a pretty big if. I haven’t heard much of an update on Eduardo Rodriguez since he was placed on the IL on the 28th and starters are notoriously injury prone. But assuming that happens at some point in the season, I can’t disagree with a top-five ranking. It has just the right combination of veteran presence and youth potential to really excel. It’s hard to believe how much of a strength this could be, but we won’t know for certain until October when that weakness was fully exposed last year.

Jeffern51: I have the courage to say it, best rotation in baseball. This isnt a popularity contest. The stats say it all. 15 MLB starters last season who threw 150 plus innings had an ERA+ of 125 or higher, and now the Dbacks have 4 of them. And the 5th was arguably the best starting pitcher in the postseason last year. I have always been bullish on Pfaadt and after how he finished the postseason and pitched today, the argument is definitely there for a top of the rotation upside. Gallen may not be the best Ace in baseball, but 2-5 could easily slot in at almost any other teams 1-2. Also got to acknowledge the depth with Ryne and Henry.

Blaze Alexander made the roster, Emmanuel Rivera did not. Discuss.

Spencer: Whoop! Rivera served a purpose while he was here and he did so in a way I think few (let’s be real - none) expected when he was traded for Luke Weaver. But Blaze is part of the future ideally. Get him plenty of at bats and let’s see how he does!

Wesley: Rivera was an inevitable casualty of the roster crunch, much like Strzelecki.. I am surprised they kept Jace Peterson, and I’d imagine he’s likely the odd man out next. Jake McCarthy is more likely to be sent down when Grichuk comes off the IL than Peterson is, unless they elect to carry five outfielders. Blaze has hit well enough so far that I don’t see him losing his job during the next roster crunch.

Preston: I was surprised that Rivera was DFA’d and Jace Peterson was kept. While Peterson does have more positional flexibility, he’s not exactly a great defender at any of his positions. And we’d probably get more production at the plate if we’d held onto Madison Bumgarner and turned him into a pinch hitter. However, while I am happy for Blaze and expect that he will enjoy his cup of coffee, it will likely only last until Grichuk is ready to go.

Steven: I think it was just a matter of upside. We’ve seen the highs of Rivera, a below-average starter and solid late-inning defender at 3rd, but with Blaze and his performance this spring it’s hard to ignore any longer. And if Blaze struggles, I think the idea of Rivera as a player is easy enough to replace.

1AZfan1: I was definitely onboard with keeping Rivera and sending Blaze down until an injury opened up an everyday job, but I’ve started coming around to the idea that, like Steven said above, Rivera’s production is likely easy to find. Still not sure Blaze is going to be able to find his footing when he’s in a platoon situation with Joc. If he starts feeling like he’s only going to get one or two at bats in a given day (see Saturday night), will he start to press and try to make something happen?

Makakilo: For several reasons including batting success, Blaze Alexander was a compelling choice to include on the bench.

Preston was on-target when he seemed to hint that there was a choice between Emmanuel Rivera and Jace Peterson for a bench position. Although ZiPS projected Rivera to bat better, instead in spring training Jace Peterson was much better (.395 OBP,.417 SLG vs .268 OBP,.229 SLG). That may have been the deciding factor in a close decision.

Dano: Good. Blaze deserved it after the spring he had. Rivera? Well. I honestly could take or leave the guy. I wish him luck in future endeavors, but I’m glad he’s not still taking up a seat on the dugout bench.

Ben: I am fully onboard with this decision. Even if Blaze doesn’t have the prospect pedigree of others in a well-stocked farm system, he had a fantastic spring and seems to bring an unbridled joy to the game that balances well with the stoicism that Corbin Carroll and others can sometimes bring to the game. Plus, if we’re being honest, Rivera has demonstrated most of his capabilities and his ceiling lies somewhere around Blaze’s floor or middle level.

Jeffern51: I thought this was a good litmus test for management to see if they were going to continue what they started last season and play the best talent and they did. I went back and looked and scouting reports and there was a time not that long ago where Blaze was thought very highly of as a 5 tool talent. Injury last season slowed his progress, but now that he is healthy he could come out of nowhere and surprise a lot of people. How crazy would it be if the Dbacks have another ROY candidate this season not named Lawlar? Playing time is my biggest concern for him since this is likely the first time in his life he isn’t playing every day and you have Grichuk mashing bombs in AAA so that DH spot vs lefties is about to go away.

How did the first series go?

Spencer: After Opening Day it sort of feels like a letdown to not sweep. But looking at it through normal lenses, it’s a good start to a season. Nice confidence boost going into series with actual talent on their rosters.

Wesley: after outscoring the Rockies 23 to 4 in the first two games, that 9 to 4 loss in game three was obviously a disappointment. Bouncing back and winning game four 5 to 1 eases the Pain a little on that loss. That said, outscoring the Rockies 32 to 14 gives us a very nice run differential. The team looks really good right now, and I’m excited to see how they do once Erod and Montgomery are in the rotation and Sewald is closing out games.

Preston: It took all of one game to entirely reverse the run differential from last season. In fact, that one game took the run differential over the past 162 games from -15 to +6, given that the Diamondbacks were outscored by six runs on opening day last year. Taking three out of four is always good, although lack of clutch hitting kept it from being a sweep. A truer test is coming to town in the form of a Yankees team that just swept the Astros. We’ll see. For now, I’ll enjoy being in first place as long as it lasts

Steven: About as perfect as you can expect. The pitchers look dialed in and the offense is humming along with the cupcake opponent. These next few games as the young pitchers get their first turns through the order, it’ll be imperative they continue the strong play as the Yankees come to town. I know 4-game sweeps are so difficult but at this point they’ve played so well that that’s the expectation.

1AZfan1: Who does this series say more about? As the division looks right now, with three tough teams and one meh-team, it certainly seems like we’re going to need to win at least 9 or 10 of our games against Colorado to feel competitive with the rest of the division. While the first 2 games were everything we could hope for, the third game relegated this series to merely holding serve.

Makakilo: In the context that I boldly predicted the Diamondbacks would sweep the Rockies in the 4-game series (and after the first two games that prediction looked prescient) the loss in game three means the series went badly.

Nevertheless, it was a fun series to watch. The 14-run inning (batting around twice) was extraordinary! There are no big weaknesses in the lineup. After three games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was on target for a season with 162 homers. In this case, it is fun to extrapolate from a small sample size!

Brandon Pfaadt’s start in game four (one earned run in 5 innings) with 6 strikeouts and zero walks was great!

Dano: Satisfactory, shading over into good. Not great, though, I don’t think. The only starter who had a truly solid outing was Merrill Kelly (Gallen was very shaky, though that 14-run inning obscured that; Pfaadt was pretty good through four, but it looked like it was starting to get away from him in the fifth, to the point where we’re lucky only one run was given up).

Aside from the first two games, meanwhile, the offense was broadly uninspiring, aside from their first-inning performances. The Saturday night game might have been winnable if we could have advanced any of our multiple late-inning baserunners, but we couldn’t, and in the rubber match the only reason the margin was four runs was because of gifts that the Rockies gave us with their incompetent fielding. We only had one hit after the second inning. In fact, other than the Kelly start, the Diamondbacks haven’t scored a single run after the fifth inning, which isn’t exactly “answering back,” which was kind of our watchword last year.

I know it’s early yet, but I really need to see our offense play a full nine-inning game. Not sure I’ve seen that yet, and I find that concerning.

Ben: I think if your metric for success is wins (which I suppose is the ultimate metric), then this was an unmitigated success. There’s plenty of things we can be concerned with on the margins: the shakiness of Gallen, the boom-and-bust pattern of the offense, and Pfaadt being unable to pitch deep into the game, but it’s too early to make any definitive conclusions on the team. I think the offense looked especially strong and the bullpen has been surprisingly effective through the first series.

Jeffern51: The first series went great! Opening day was a great showing of what this offense is capable of. They seemed to easily pass the baton to their next teammate. They did struggle a little in the Saturday game to capitalize, but you certainly aren’t going to expect them to be perfect every night. Also Henry still looks like a AAAA pitcher, so that game likely ends differently with Rodriguez or Montgomery on the mound. The only real negative I saw was Thomas’ hamstring and his regression back to rolling over balls into double plays.

I will also include AAA in the first series which was also a big win with Grichuk hitting piss missiles, Cecconi and Mena being unhittable, and Justin Martinez looking like he will be making regular appearances on the pitching ninja later this season. He is now throwing a 101 MPH sinker and he looked absolutely dominant with the new pitch!

What’s your take on #OhtaniGate?

Spencer: It’s an ongoing investigation. Facts aren’t known yet. Publically all it is, is two people pointing fingers and explaining actions away. Talk to me when an unbiased third party has investigated (MLB does not count…).

Wesley: I’m with Spencer on all of that.. that’s not a very interesting response so I’ll baselessly talk about this anyway. I actually think Ohtani’s version is quite plausible. Not only have many athletes and celebrities been defrauded by trusted friends/family/employees over the years, but Ippei also was the gatekeeper for communicating with Shohei. He wasn’t “just a translator” he was a personal assistant who was constantly by his side. As far as him noticing the transactions, I don’t think anyone reading this has the kind of wealth he has, and the rules for the world wealthy people live in is very different from the one we all live. There’s also the fact that Shohei almost certainly had his money spread out over multiple accounts, investments, etc. It is possible Ippei’s original story with ESPN is the true story, but I don’t think there’s a reason to believe a guy who has proven to lie about his education, work history, and who knows what else. It just seems very out of character for Ohtani to gamble when he has been known to disapprove of gambling on ANYTHING in the clubhouse or going out drinking with his teammates during the WBC. His former teammates have all said he has ZERO interest in anything other than playing and being the best at baseball. You also don’t put out a statement like he did during the press conference unless you’re telling the truth. The facts will come out eventually though, and if Shohei’s version is true, Ippei is looking at serious prison time and fines from the IRS. I have a feeling that the only thing true about Ippei’s initial statement was having a gambling addiction.

Preston: It’s a bad look for baseball, and it’ll be a worse look if it appears that Ohtani is being sheltered by the league. Given the contract structure, it almost looks like the Dodgers were expecting a suspension at some point, which begs the question of what the Dodgers’ front office knew and what they told the league. That said, I do not think Ohtani was gambling, at least not on baseball. For someone who is so careful to curate his public image, I’m quite certain that if he were gambling, it would be on sports other than baseball and it would be by legal methods. And if he liked it to the tune of $4.5 million, he’d have signed in a place where it’s legal.

Steven: I find it hard to believe a translator is getting close to a $5 million dollar line of gambling credit. I just don’t see it. The worst part is the total reversal in Ohtani’s response once the news got out there. His story changed from helping a friend to this friend stole from me. It doesn’t add up.

1AZfan1: This is a bad look for baseball. Would LeBron or Mahomes’ PR teams have allowed a story like Ippei’s original to come out to ESPN? Ohtani is our sport’s transcendent star and, innocent or guilty, there’s no way any “crisis communications” spokesperson for anyone else on Ohtani’s level allows a story to unfold like this.

Makakilo: I believe what Ohtani said in his statement (that he never bet on any sports, and he knew nothing about the translator’s theft until the translator spoke to the team in Korea).

Interesting questions are: Why did the Dodgers fail to do an adequate background check on the translator? How did the translator get the codes/passwords needed to make wire transfers without Ohtani’s participation? Why did Ohtani’s bank fail to talk to Ohtani about the large wire transfers? Why didn’t Ohtani’s financial advisor(s) make a friendly call to Ohtani to ask him about the large wire transfers?

Dano: My view at this stage is mostly what Spencer articulated, with a dollop of Steven’s response thrown in for good measure. Let’s see what comes to light in an investigation, but something seems off both about the $5M credit line for a dude getting paid a few hundred grand a year, as well as Ohtani’s shifting explanations. As for the observation that multiple folks have made about it being a bad look for MLB, of course it is, but given the bear hug with which MLB has embraced sports betting, can we really be surprised? Demetrius Bell has a piece in the SBNation mothership site that I think is worth a read.

Wesley: I’ve done a lot of research into this story, Ippei and Ohtani ’s background, and the timeline of everything that happened. I don’t think you can actually say “Ohtani’s story changed” when Ippei has been the gatekeeper to communicating with him on and off the field. It is baffling that no one bothered doing a background check on Ippei at any point until this story broke. It is plausible that Ohtani knowingly paid his gambling debts, which is a crime in the state of California. It is also plausible that Ippei used his access to Ohtani and his finances to rack up a massive gambling debt, then defrauded him when he got too⁰ deep of debt. If you don’t think the latter isn’t plausible, I highly suggest reading into this story more. Other MLB Translators, financial advisors, lawyers, and other athletes all have said it Is a more than plausible story. Some conspiracy to throw Mizuhara under the bus to hide the gambling debts of Ohtani is not a plausible theory. I’m not saying this because I’m a fan or any other reasons besides just trying to look at it as objectively as possible. If Ippei Mizuhara isn’t charged THEN you can plausibly speculate about a conspiracy. I hate that MLB has invested and partnered so heavily with gambling companies though, and this story makes the optics of that ten times worse.

Jeffern51: Bookies don’t give 4.5 million dollar lines of credit to translators with 6 figure incomes. Not sure what exactly happened, but Ohtani was definitely involved more than he is willing to let on.

Wesley: First of all, the bookie (through his lawyer) has said that he gave him that credit line because he was close to Ohtani. The whole point of going through an illegal bookie is so you can place bets on credit in the first place. The bets were placed on international soccer, Ohtani has precisely zero interest in that. I think it’s a bit much too insinuate that there was anything more nefarious going on than a gambling debt being paid. That alone IS reason to have the story change, since it is illegal in California, but to suggest that there is more than that going on is bordering on libel… but it’s the internet so let’s all just grab our torches and pitchforks and form a mob to slander a man who may legitimately be a victim who has had zero issues or scandals prior to this. (No, contract negotiations do not count as a scandal)

Ben: Honestly, I have no clue what to think. It looks bad for him and baseball and unless there is complete exoneration from an unbiased source (and I’m with Spencer on MLB not being that), there will always be a cloud of suspicion following Ohtani. The irony of course is that baseball has fully embraced betting in every aspect of the game while continuing to chastise its players - former and current - for participating in the same activity that the sport is using to rake in billions.

What would your walk-up song be?

Spencer: My taste in music varies greatly on a day-to-day basis. Mostly, I prefer instrumental versions of popular songs and/or cinematic scores. So as I write this answer on Friday night, I’m leaning toward “Time” by Jennifer Thomas. But anything by Lindsey Stirling would also be likely.

Wesley: I’m a lot like Spencer, my taste in music greatly varies on a day to day basis. I prefer rock, electronic, or hip hop music, and I’ve got multiple songs of each genre that I’d use.

“Dangerous” or “Put Me to Work” by Big Data. “Sad Sad City” by Ghostland Observatory. Or “Rumors” by Joywave. If i wanted some rap music, I’ve been feeling Run the Jewels songs like “Legend Has it” or if it is a Thursday, “Thursday in the Danger Room.” More than likely I’d just go with something with a sick bassline and beat like “Them Changes” by Thundercat. Now if I needed walk on music as a closer, theres always been one obvious choice to me, “Hallowed Be Thy Name” by Iron Maiden

Preston: I’m in the Josh Collmenter school of walk-up songs and would want to go with something entirely non-traditional, but also popular. So either some pop song that I find halfway tolerable, or the Numa-Numa song for maximum weirdness. I will say that Gabi Moreno is missing an opportunity by not using a song by Gaby Moreno, but I’m not sure what song he’d use.

Makakilo: Today, my choice would be, Moves Like Jagger. The music has a great beat and the opening lyric is “You shoot for the stars if it feels right…”

Dano: Haven’t we already had this question? Whatever. In honor of today’s weather, I think I’ll choose “Here Comes the Rain Again” by Eurythmics. The idea of Annie Lennox being celebrated in such a context makes me happy, because she’s awesome.

Or perhaps Pink Floyd’s “Money”....stepping to the plate while the syncopated samples of cash register sound effects feed into that excellent bass line would be kind of hilarious, especially when we’re playing FTD at Chavez Latrine. In fact, I would try to encourage the entire lineup to use “Money” as their walkup songs, so that FTD fans would have to listen to that intro over and over and over and over again throughout the entire game. Hee. Defer that money, baby!!!!!!

Jeffern51: In college I always ran out to Godsmack. Now would probably be something a little more mellow.

Ben: I’ve gone through so many variations of answers to this question, but at the moment I’ve been grooving to “Jet Airliner” by Steve Miller Band. I’m also equally convinced that there is a nearly infinite universe of excellent choices.