Series Preview #2: Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

The Diamondbacks welcome the New York Yankees to Chase Field for a 3 game set 4/1, 4/2 and 4/3. This will be the 5th regular season series against the Yankees at Chase Field. At Chase, the Dbacks own the home series 6-5 and have outscored the Yankees 55-45. That run differential is in large part to a 12-2 win in 2016 and 10-4 win in 2010. Alltime, the Yankees lead us 9-16 (we are 3-11 in Yankee Stadium!).



I will be going to the game on Tuesday with my best friend. This will be my third time seeing the Yankees at Chase Field. Due to unforeseen health and car issues, we will be unable to go. The first game, I saw Andy Green’s first MLB home run, and my mom and I were in the 3rd deck amongst a sea of Yankees fans. I stood up and yelled, “This is our house.” No one said anything...probably due to seeing some idiot 19 year old getting a “what the hell are you thinking” lecture from his Mom.. This game was a month after I graduated high school. I would have sworn it was a few years after. https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/ARI/ARI200406150.shtml



The other time I went to Chase was in 2010. My best friend is a Yankees fan, I remember her being irritated when the Dbacks took a 5-4 lead in the 6th inning because she wanted to see her team win. I said, “Don’t worry the Dbacks bullpen will blow it.” They did.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/ARI/ARI201006230.shtml



My biological fathers side of the family are Yankees fans. My Grandfather watched Mantle, DiMaggio, etc. When the Dbacks won the World Series in 2001, we sent them a sympathy card as a joke. I don’t really root for the Yankees but it isn’t in me to hate them at the same level as FTD or the LA Kings.



All stats are from 2023 and Gallen/Kelly shamelessly copy and pasted from ISH’ Rockies preview as well as the format.

Game 1: April 1st, 6:40 AZ time, 3:40AM in Spain

Ryne Nelson (8-8, 29G 5.31 ERA/82ERA+, 1.42 WHIP) vs. Luis Gil (Did not pitch in the Major Leagues last season)

This will be Ryne Nelson’s first start of the 2024 season. He made 6 starts in Spring Training, going 4-0, with a 2.66 ERA a WHIP of 1.42 in 20 innings. He struck out 26, and walked 7.



This will be Gil’s first appearance since suffering an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery in 2022. He missed all of 2023, and had a couple of rehab starts in A-ball towards the end of the year. He is out of the Dominican Republic and only has 7 appearances in MLB. Five out of his 6 starts in 2021 were good, however. Gil appeared in 5 games, including 3 starts for a total of 15 innings this spring. He had an ERA of 2.87 and a WHIP of .83 to go with 23 strikeouts and 6 walks.

https://www.foxsports.com/mlb/luis-gil-player



Game 2: April 2nd, 6:40 AZ time, 3:40AM in Spain

Zac Gallen (17-9, 34G 3.47 ERA/125 ERA+, 1.11 WHIP) vs. Nestor Cortes (5-2, 12 G, 4.97 ERA/87 ERA+, 1.24 WHIP)

On Opening Day, Gallen got the win against the Rockies going 5 innings allowing a run on 3 hits and 2 walks. He has faced the Yankees previously last year an Yankee Stadium. Gallen went 6 innings allowing 5 base runners and striking out 8. He was opposed by Carlos Rodon. https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/NYA/NYA202309240.shtml



Cortes was the Yankees’ Opening Day starter. He got a no decision, going 5 innings and giving up 4 runs to the Astros. The Astros starter and bullpen gave up 5 unanswered runs to lose by a score of 5-4. Cortes has faced the Dbacks one time before, in 2019. Opposing him was Zack Greinke making his final appearance as a Dback. Kind of strange to me that ZG started that game since it was on trade deadline day. I do remember the Greinke trade being annouced a few minutes after the deadline had passed. https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/NYA/NYA201907310.shtml



Game 3: April 3rd, 12:40 AZ time, 9:40PM in Spain

Merrill Kelly (12-8, 30G, 3.29 ERA/132ERA+, 1.19 WHIP) vs. Carlos Rodon(3-8, 14 G, 6.85 ERA/63 ERA+, 1.44 WHIP)

Rodon will be making his second start of the season. In his first start, against the Astros, he went 4.1 innings and gave up 1 run on 5 hits. In addition to the interleague matchup mentioned above, Rodon also faced the Dbacks in 2022. He made 4 starts, went 0-2 and gave up 14 runs in 21 innings. In 3 out of the 4 games, he gave up 4 or more runs. To be fair, in his one game he did not give up 4+ runs he went 6 innings, striking out 11 Dbacks and giving up a single run...



Merrill Kelly gets the ball in the final game of the series. He also pitched in Yankee Stadium last year. He went 5 innings, and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits. He gave up a home run to Austin Wells in that contest. https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/NYA/NYA202309250.shtml Merrill will be making his second start this year, as well. In his first game against the Rockies, he went 6.2 innings, struck out 8 and allowed a run on only 3 hits.



Offense



The Dbacks narrowly escaped being swept by the Rockies....just kidding. We took 3 out of 4 and maybe could have won game 3. We scored 32 runs and gave up 14 in that series.





The Yankees, however DID sweep the Astros. The scored 21 runs and allowed 11. Three of the four games were decided by one run, except for the second game which was started by non other than Rodon. The final was 7-1 Yankees, and Luke Weaver got the win. The Astros batted 8-41 (.195) with RISP in that series to the Yankees’ 9-34 (.264) RISP. Both teams had 35 and 34 LOB, respectively.



Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .438, with 2 home rungs and leads the Yankees with 6 RBI. Juan Soto has a video game-esque slash line of .529/.600/.765 with 9 hits. Anthony Volpe has 2 RBI. Those three have combined to go 20-43 (.465) 12 RBI and 4 HRs. The rest of the Yankees offense is 18-96 (.187) 3 doubles and 6 RBI.



Here is some more in depth information from Jack https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/everything-you-need-to-know-diamondbacks-vs-yankees



Conclusion

I am not going to sleep on the Yankees offense, especially with Stanton being .214 and Rizzo .267. This is our first test of the year. I hope for a great series, leading into Atlanta later in the week. I feel like this is going to be a closely fought series. With Gallen and Kelly going in the last two games, I think whether or not we take the series goes down to the game his afternoon. I think if we take tonights game, we take the series if one of Kelly or Gallen falter. We lose tonight, both of them will have to be at the top of their games.



I’ll be bold and say we take it 2 games to 1.