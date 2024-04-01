Life in the Minor Leagues: Countdown to Opening Day

As this is published, it is Monday, April 1, and opening day in Reno is less than 24 hours away.

But work isn’t done. When it comes to preparing a field for professional baseball, work is never truly done. The work of a groundskeeper ebbs and flows according to the tides of the sport, but, like the sea itself, it is ever-present. A truly healthy field requires constant care, even as the grass lies dormant throughout the winter. The nature of the work changes; the time spent on task is greater or less, but there is always something to do.

As we discuss everything that goes into getting the field ready and keeping it playable, the love of the grass, of the dirt, of the ongoing struggle against the forces of entropy flies across the country. The title of groundskeeper is insufficient. While the Oxford English Dictionary informs me that the term originated the same year as the National League (applied, in that case, to a cricket ground) the term smacks of one browbeating the earth into submission. Perhaps there are days like this, but as Withrow discusses how she cares for Greater Nevada Field, “field tender” might be a better term. There is a clear love for the job, for the field, and the pride that comes from a job well done. Leah Withrow loves her field, loves making it be what the players need, loves creating a space where the dreams of children everywhere can play out. It is a canvas of the best sort.

In the world of field tending, every year is different. Some years, things can get rushed because of the weather, or because of high school or college games. The schedule is almost entirely up to Mother Nature. But the work started in earnest four weeks ago, with areas that most fans rarely consider. The work goes from the outside in, with bullpens, warning tracks, slopes, all the clay being handled first. The grass, toddler-like, should stay asleep as long as possible. St. Patrick’s Day saw the grass being woken, mown and watered, fed throughout that week, while the infield was tended with laser grading to ensure it is level.

Bullpens, of course, are important. While fans don’t generally focus on the bullpens, and the TV only gives a few seconds every game (and possibly none at the minor league level) the mounds in the bullpens get as much or more work as the mound on the field. Not only do pitchers warm up in the bullpens, but they also throw side sessions there, and a pitcher chased from a game early might throw more pitches in the bullpen depending on what his workload was supposed to be for that day. So Withrow considers the bullpen mounds to be as important as the field mound. The same amount of care is given, and the goal is the same: let the pitchers focus on their mechanics and not worry about their footing, about whether it is too wet or too dry, and so on. The bullpen mound needs to be as close as possible to the game mound, and that has been a point of concern for the past few weeks.

Decisions on how to prepare the field are the product of necessity and ownership preference. An example of this is the keyhole which formerly graced Chase Field. As a Diamondbacks fan, I had to ask about the keyhole. She described it as a cow path, and said that because of the frequent walking between home plate and the mound, it was easier to cut that strip than to attempt to grow grass there. Given the brown patches in the outfield at the spots where outfielders typically stood, this checks out. While Buck Showalter and Jerry Colangelo might have wanted it there for the retro aesthetics, by the time Withrow was working at Chase during spring break, it had become a feature of necessity. This indicates that the removal of the keyhole might be more due to ownership preference than to difficulty in keeping the fill out of the dirt. Withrow identifies ownership as the biggest factor in field-related decisions. Some owners don’t want patterns cut in the outfield grass, others want them. Sometimes, player preference also makes a difference. The players prefer the infield grass to be allowed to grow longer, slowing down ground balls. This does provide a contrast to the ultra-hard infield at Chase, but it is a popular one. Oehler quotes numerous players who speak highly of the field Withrow tends. And if the players are happy with the playing conditions, that is a job well done.

Mowing remains Withrow’s favorite part of the job. It’s an opportunity to put the headphones in and keep the world out. Two hours with no interruptions. It is preparing the canvas for the artistry to come, and it is an art in itself. The art of field care will be on full display through the season to come in Reno.

Of course, I was confident in the field being well tended before the interview, because Leah Withrow and Greater Nevada Field had been awarded Field of the Year by the Sports Field Management Association. I was more confident after speaking with her. Withrow doesn’t talk about herself nearly as much as about the grass, about the dirt, about the physical things that make the inherently spiritual experience of attending a baseball game possible.

The players showed up for the first home practice of the season on March 26th, before heading to Las Vegas to open the season on the road. Practice can be a stressful time for the field, and therefore for the tender of the field. There is a lot of traffic after a long time of very little traffic. And so, the work remained when the players went on the road, making sure that the field was cared for while they were gone. In fact, despite what some people might think, the weeks when the team is on the road are actually periods of more work for Withrow than when the team is at home. That is the time to prepare a field that can handle six games in six days with minimal care. The consistent schedule in the minor leagues in recent years has made things somewhat easier, but still, the home weeks are closer to “downtime” than the road weeks. The truth is that downtime does not exist from March through September. The season will be long; players will come and go. Randal Grichuk and Jordan Montgomery figure to be the first two players to move from Reno to Phoenix, but there will be others. Players will move up from Amarillo. But Leah Withrow will be in Reno, directing her crew and tending the field where, either for a single game or for the full season, these players will play.

Of course, the Aces have already begun their 2024 season, opening Friday night in Las Vegas. So there is a slight amount of recapping to do, although Saturday’s game was rained out.

It was a successful weekend, an undefeated weekend, in fact.

Friday: Reno 4, Las Vegas 2.

Slade Cecconi tossed five hitless innings, striking out five and walking two. Logan Allen gave up both runs on two hits in two innings of work, but Andrew Saalfrank and Justin Martinez allowed just a single baserunner between them, with Martinez striking out the side in the ninth to pick up the save. Meanwhile, the Aces knocked twelve hits, with only Tim Tawa going hitless, as he picked up the golden sombrero. Kyle Garlick homered and drove in another run with a double, and Jose Herrera homered in the ninth to provide some insurance.

Sunday: Reno 15, Las Vegas 2

Aces’ pitching did allow four hits on Sunday instead of the three they allowed on Friday, but the offense picked up 17 hits and also capitalized on a pair of Aviators’ errors. Corbin Martin surrendered both runs on a home run in the ninth, but he had already worked a scoreless eighth inning. Christian Mena got the start and went five innings, allowing two hits, striking out six, and walking one. Humberto Castellanos followed with two hitless innings, striking out three and walking one. Meanwhile, Albert Almora Jr. and Adrian Del Castillo homered in the second and Randal Grichuk homered in the third. Grichuk was starting in center field for the second time on the year; he had been slated to DH in Saturday’s cancelled game. He played seven innings and picked up two hits in five at bats. Kyle Garlick added another home run. Every starter had a hit; Almora, Del Castillo, and Pavin Smith had three apiece.

Sacramento will come to Reno for six games starting tomorrow. A full slate of minor league games starts on Friday. Amarillo will open at home against San Antonio, Hillsboro will be and home against Everett, and Visalia will be on the road at Inland Empire. Each of these are three game series, instead of the normal six. Full six game series will start next Tuesday for all of the full-season leagues below the AAA level.