Diamondbacks 5, Royals 6/Reds 7: Can’t spell Henry without HR...

Record: 7-9. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 9-6-1.

Diamondbacks 5, Royals 6

Tommy Henry was in for a nasty surprise in Surprise, being tagged for ten hits in 3.2 innings. Three of those left the park, including back-to-back home-runs with two outs in the first, and another with two outs in the fourth. He walked none and struck out two. Out of the bullpen, Bryce Jarvis looked better, tossing two scoreless innings on two hits and no walks, with one strikeout, while Andrew Saalfrank allowed a run on two hits, and Justin Martinez put up a zero. Arizona got three runs in the second, with a two-run single by Alek Thomas the key knock. Kevin Newman and Albert Almora each went deep for the D-backs: Almora also singled, but Arizona were outhit 14-6 by Kansas City

Diamondbacks 5, Reds 7

On the other hand, Eduardo Rodriguez looked better, holding the Reds to one earned run over four innings (there was also an unearned run, after Joc Pederson made a two-base error to the game’s first hitter). He allowed four hits and no walks, with four strikeouts. Scott McGough, Peter Strzelecki and Will Mabrey had scoreless innings, but Joe Mantiply gave up three hits and a run. Ketel Marte had two hits and two RBI, raising his average to .542. Jack Hurley tied things up at 4-4 with an inside-the-park home-run after two outfielders collided in the eighth, and Jordan Lawlar then gave the D-backs a brief lead with an RBI double. But Taylor Rashi couldn’t close things out in the ninth, allowing three runs for the L.

Tomorrow, it’s off to Glendale for the Diamondbacks, as they take on the Dodgers. Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for Arizona.