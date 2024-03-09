Spring Training Gameday Thread, #15/16: 3/9 vs. Reds/@ Royals

Diamondbacks @ Royals

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROYALS Alek Thomas - CF Adam Frazier - 2B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bobby Witt - SS Pavin Smith - 1B Salvador Perez - 1B Andres Chaparro - DH Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Jace Peterson - SS Nelson Velazquez - LF Kevin Newman - 2B Drew Waters - RF Kyle Garlick - LF Freddy Fermin - C Albert Almora - RF Mike Brosseau - 3B Tucker Barnhart - C Dairon Blanco - CF Tommy Henry - LHP Michael Wacha - RHP



plus LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Justin Martinez, RHP Josh Green, RHP Geraldo Gutierrez, RHP Alec Baker, LHP Emailin Montilla

Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Today's Lineups REDS DIAMONDBACKS TJ Friedl - CF Corbin Carroll - RF Spencer Steer - LF Ketel Marte - 2B Jake Fraley - RF Gabriel Moreno - C Luke Maile - C Christian Walker - 1B Nick Martini - 1B Joc Pederson - LF Tony Kemp - 2B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Edwin Arroyo - SS Jordan Lawlar - SS Sal Stewart - 3B Blaze Alexander - DH Cam Collier - DH Jorge Barrosa - CF Andrew Abbott - LHP E. Rodriguez - LHP



plus RHP Scott McGough, RHP Peter Strezlecki, RHP Eli Saul, RHP Taylor Rashi, RHP Gunnar Groen

Days like this is why we have two eyes and two ears, so we can follow two baseball games at the same time. Admittedly, the home game against Cincinnati is going to be the one most people will focus on, it being the sole broadcast game, on the radio via Arizona Sports 98.7. For anything else, you’ll be on Gameday and/or social media. Though I would not be surprised if most of the beat reporters opted for Salt River Fields over the trip to the far distant lands of the North-west. Or as Jack put it, “My visa to Surprise expired.” But at least the weather looks a bit better today. Hope it stays that way, since Mrs. S and I are off to an eighties DJ night and will be on the venue patio!