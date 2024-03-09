Snake Bytes 3/9: Shaking Things Up

Diamondbacks News

Strong Spring Start Brings Back Memories for Kelly

When he started warming up in the home bullpen Friday afternoon before a 7-5 win over the Cubs, D-backs starter Merrill Kelly found himself thinking back to 2019.

Potential Bullpen Reinforcement on the Way?

Corbin Martin live BP thread pic.twitter.com/IiTvctiR3b — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) March 8, 2024

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Avoided Season-Altering Injury

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. said he’s feeling fine after being hit in the wrist and removed from today’s game. pic.twitter.com/7H3A1EZmC1 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) March 8, 2024

Other Baseball News

Blue Jays Agree to Minor League Deal with Joey Votto

I never thought I would see Votto in a non-Reds jersey, but here we might be.

Noelvi Marte Receives 80-Game Suspension

Speaking of the Reds, they will be without their rising star infielder, Noelvi Marte, who tested positive for the PED, Boldenone.

Dodgers Moving Mookie Betts to Short, Lux to Second

For the second season in a row, it seems the Dodgers will be relying on Mookie Betts to play a key role on the infield in support of Gavin Lux as the originally expected starting shortstop has developed the yips.

Detroit Suddenly Flush with Rotation Depth

Maybe this year it will actually last the whole 162 games.

MLB Pipeline Ranks All 30 Farms

Arizona checks in at number 16.