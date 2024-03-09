2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Designated Hitter

Total production: 1.1 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 21st

Everyday player: Joc Pederson

Backups: Emmanuel Rivera, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno, Eugenio Suárez, Jace Peterson, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Designated hitter Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Joc Pederson 350 .252 .343 .451 .341 5.8 -0.8 0.0 0.8 Emmanuel Rivera 140 .253 .311 .401 .309 -1.3 -0.2 0.0 0.0 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 119 .279 .328 .449 .333 1.2 -0.3 0.0 0.2 Gabriel Moreno 35 .281 .341 .414 .329 0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Eugenio Suárez 21 .229 .320 .406 .318 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Jace Peterson 14 .234 .320 .353 .298 -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Ketel Marte 14 .277 .353 .468 .352 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Christian Walker 7 .254 .335 .457 .340 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 700 .258 .333 .436 .331 6.1 -1.6 0.0 1.1

Before the full-time switch to embrace it in 2022, the designated hitter position was always problematic for National League teams. Their rosters weren’t built for it - why bother, for the handful of games played each year in American League parks. That’s why in the past Arizona fans have seen lineups where the likes of Phil Gosselin, John Ryan Murphy (batting third, no less!) and Jon Jay have been the starting designated hitter. The results have been... much as you’d expected. Over the entirety of franchise history, the D-backs have got a line of .225/.304/.383 out of their DH’s, a .687 OPS which ranks 28th in the majors. Given how hitter-friendly Chase was for much of that spell, it’s an obvious sore point.

Even if we focus down on just the past two years, when it has been a part of everyday baseball in the NL, the results aren’t much better. Arizona ranks 22nd, with a .691 OPS: a particular factor in that is the D-backs .217 batting average, which has been the worst in the league. When you have 17 games where Cooper Hummel was your DH, batting .085 (4-for-47), this feels like a self-inflicted wound. However, it’s not just having bad hitters in the role, it feels like there are lot of cases where even the good hitters the Diamondbacks have used, have just not hit as well in the DH spot. Below, are the batting averages for the ten men with 50+ PA at designated hitter in 2022-23, both as DH and overall for Arizona

Cooper Hummel - .085/.166 (-81)

Tommy Pham - .152/.241 (-89)

Seth Beer - .178/.189 (-11)

Evan Longoria - .205/.223 (-18)

Christian Walker - .216/.250 (-34)

Daulton Varsho - .218/.235 (-17)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - .221/.261 (-40)

Ketel Marte - .232/.259 (-27)

Pavin Smith - .238/.206 (+32)

Emmanuel Rivera - .396/.249 (+147)

On this basis, never mind Pederson and Randal Grichuk, we should be platooning Smith and Rivera in the designated hitter role for 2024. Rivera has more hits in his 48 at-bats as a DH, than Hummel and Pham did combined, in their 139 at-bats. It is possible these numbers are just the result of small sample sizes. But is it possible that hitting in a designated fashion is a skill? It feels that some players are better at pinch-hitting than others (or, at least, not hurt as much by the PH penalty). Maybe the same applies for DHing. I haven’t been able to find on a quick Google, any studies which compared players’ numbers when in the field, and when they DH. So, I did a fast and dirty comparison, just for fun.

Across 2022 and 2023, there were 204 player seasons with 50+ PA both as designated hitters and in the field. The worst DH was Kris Bryant, who was 132 points worse in 2022 (.174 vs. .306). The best was Jordan Diaz last year, 106 points better (.327 vs. .221). If all things were equal, and there’s no difference between DHing and regular hitting, the average of these differences across the 204 players should be close to zero. [Yeah, I know we should probably be adjusting for PA, but like I said: fast and dirty] It’s not really. The average player hits about 10 points (.00962, to be precise) worse as a designated hitter, than as a position player. Some day I might look into OBP and SLG. But that day is not today.

That aside, it’s interesting that Fangraphs ignores Grichuk as far as the DH position is concerned, and gives Pederson only half of the available plate-appearances for Arizona. I would expect Pederson to be the starting DH just about every time there’s a right-hander on the mound, and that was 113 times last year. He may lose some late PA for match-up purposes, but those will be balanced by those he gains the other direction. The number does depend on to what extent Torey Lovullo thinks Pederson can play the outfield. The Fangraphs numbers give him 112 PA in left. But that feels high, and I would expect Pederson to be closer to 450 PA as Arizona’s DH, health permitting.

I’d also expect Grichuk to see less than the current 259 PA in the outfield, across all three spots. However, he’s definitely a better outfielder, and may well become the de facto fourth outfielder. If he starts there against a lefty, that will allow one of the right-handed infielders to get into the line-up at DH, such as Rivera or Eugenio Suarez. I am compelled to note that, through the time of writing on Wednesday, Grichuk has been MIA at spring training. He had January surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankles, and has yet to be cleared for any baseball activities. With less than three weeks now until Opening Day, he’s probably the roster’s biggest question-mark for health.

I do feel hopeful the team will be better at DH in 2024, not that last year’s line of .219/.291/.387 will take much beating. It does feel like there is more of an actual plan in place for the position: in 2023, it seemed as if the role was the last spot in the line-up to be filled out, occupied on the day by whoever Torey Lovullo felt like putting in there. A more structured approach, with someone dedicated to the role to a greater degree, feels like it might pay dividends. Simply achieving MLB average production for the role would be an improvement of 78 points of OPS for the Diamondbacks.