Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 5: Hello, Kelly

Record: 7-7. Change on 2023: +1.5. Five-inning record: 8-5-1.

Merrill Kelly’s first game of the pre-season was literally perfect. He faced six batters, retiring all of them, three by the strikeout. He needed only 21 pitches to get through his two innings, so ended up having to go down to the bullpen and get the balance of his work in. After him, Paul Seewald tossed a scoreless frame, but Kevin Ginkel was ambushed for a home-run by his first batter, though looked good thereafter. Miguel Castro took 31 pitches to record one outs and was charged with three runs, two earned, though wasn’t helped by a Geraldo Perdomo error on what should have been a double-play. Humberto Castellanos tided things up nicely, with 2.2 innings of one-hit, scoreless ball.

There was a pleasing geometrical progression to the first four innings, where Arizona scored 0, 1, 2, and 4 runs. The last was obviously the most fun, with the D-backs getting six consecutive hits. Joc Pederson went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in the third, his first as a Diamondback. Eugenio Suarez also had a pair of hits, and Jose Herrera reached twice on a single and a walk. There was a scary moment in the third when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was hit by a pitch, apparently around the wrist area. He was lifted from the game, but reports later indicate his wrist-guard did its job, and there seems to be no cause for concern.

Tomorrow is a split-squad game. Half the team will head off to Surprise and face the Royals behind Tommy Henry. The other half will remain at Salt River Fields, and take on the Reds, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Arizona.