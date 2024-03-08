Spring Training Gameday Thread, #14: 3/8 vs. Cubs

D-backs line-up

Corbin Carroll | CF Ketel Marte | 2B Lourdes Gurriel | LF Joc Pederson | DH Eugenio Suárez | 3B Jake McCarthy | RF Pavin Smith | 1B Geraldo Perdomo | SS Jose Herrera | C

+ RHP Merrill Kelly, LHP Logan Allen, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Kevin Ginkel, LHP Kyle Backhus

In case you missed it, there were some more roster cuts made by the D-backs yesterday, with the following seven players being reassigned to minor-league camp.

RHP Luke Albright

RHP Dakota Chalmers

RHP Francisco Morales

RHP Chris Rodriguez

LHP Brandon Hughes

INF Tristin English

OF Kristian Robinson

As with the first batch of cuts, no particular surprises here. Robinson is probably the highest-profile name here, but even he was very much a long shot for a roster spot. There are still 53 players left in camp, so plenty to choose from.

This afternoon’s contest will be a webcast, available through dbacks.com, so tune in there.